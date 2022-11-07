Mediterranean
Seafood
Azorean
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to the Azorean Restaurant & Bar!! Located at 133 Washington St. in Gloucester MA. We proudly serve authentic Portuguese cuisine with Influences from the owners home island of Sao Miguel and our chef living most of his childhood in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. We also serve a wide variety of bar food and pizzas to please any cravings. Check out our menu and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information on our weekly and weekend specials.
133 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930
