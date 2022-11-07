Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Bread & Oil
Braised Beef (Carne Guizada)
Buffalo Chicken Fingers

Soup & Salad

Clam chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Portuguese Soup

$6.00

A traditional Portuguese soup made with kale, potatoes, red and white kidney beans, elbow macaroni, rice and linguica.

Azorean Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with grilled linguica, pineapple, tomatoes, peppers, onions and shredded island cheese. Topped with our own pineapple vinaigrette dressing.

Caeser Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onions, and olives.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, peppers, red onions, olives and feta cheese.

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Roasted peppers, artichokes, and red onions served over spring mix with manchego cheese, toasted almonds and raspberry dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Fresh exotic salad of Romaine lettuce that includes olives, tomatoes, basil, red onions, cucumber and feta cheese. Topped with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Calamari Salad

$12.00

Grilled calamari served over spring mix with roasted red peppers, onions, and feta cheese. Tossed with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Appetizers

Azorean Littlenecks

$14.00

Littleneck clams steamed in garlic, white wine, olive oil and Portuguese spices.

CodFish Cakes

$10.00

Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp sauteed with olive oil, garlic, wine and Portuguese spices.

Owners Mix

$14.00

Two of the owners’ favorite appetizers combined into one dish - Our fried calamari and garlic shrimp now as one great appetizer

Fava Beans

$9.00

Fava beans sautéed with chourico and Portuguese olive oil sauce.

Grilled Linguica

$10.00

Served with fresh grilled Azorean pineapple.

Portuguese Mussels

$12.00

Mussels steamed in a tomato sauce with peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Portuguese Octopus

$12.00

A cold octopus salad mixed with onions, Azorean red peppers and olive oil vinaigrette.

Bread & Oil

$3.50

Seasoned Olives

$3.50

Bottle of Olive Oil

$12.00

Meat & Poultry

Americano Steak Tips

$24.50

12oz of Tenderloin steak tips marinated in the chef’s special sauce. Served with Portuguese fries *A little on the sweet side

Azorean Steak

$27.50

8 oz sirloin steak pan-fried in a spicy wine sauce topped with red pepper strips and a fried egg. Served with Portuguese fries and rice.

Azorean Steak Tips

$24.50

12 ounces of tenderloin steak tips marinated in Vinha d’Alhos, grilled to perfection, and topped with a special Azorean sauce. Served with Portuguese fries. *A little on the spicy side

Bife a Toureiro

$31.50

8 oz tenderloin steak (filet mignon) pan-fried in a mild wine, roasted garlic sauce and topped off with spicy red pepper strips. Served with Portuguese fries and rice

Braised Beef (Carne Guizada)

$19.00

Beef marinated in Vinha d’Alhos. Served with roasted potatoes and carrots.

Carne de Porco Alentejana

$20.00

Marinated cubed pork and littleneck clams sautéed in a special wine sauce. Topped with fried cubed potatoes and olives.

Chicken with Butternut Ravioli

$20.00

Sautéed chicken tenderloins with walnuts and dried cranberries, finished in a cream sauce, served over butternut squash raviolis.

Frango Assado

$21.00

1/2 grilled chicken basted with a spicy lemon garlic sauce. Served with Portuguese fries. *Give a few extra minutes for cooking*

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

Breaded and fried chicken tenders sautéed in a spicy lemon garlic sauce served over linguine.

Porto Chicken

$18.00

Sautéed chicken tenders with mushrooms finished in a creamy port wine sauce served over linguine.

Sautéed Pork Fillets

$16.00

Pork fillets marinated in Vinha d’Alhos and sautéed in olive oil, wine, garlic and Portuguese spices, topped with a red pepper. Served with Portuguese fries and rice.

Fish & Seafood

Azorean seafood trio

$28.00

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$22.00

Fresh haddock baked in a lemon wine sauce topped with homemade cracker crumb stuffing. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil and vegetable

Seafood Stew (Caldeirada)

$26.00

Seafood stew mixed with muissels, little neck clams, scallops, haddock, monkfish, calamari, and shrimp. Stewed in a homemade seafood tomato broth with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Fish n' Chips

$16.00

Fried Haddock with Portuguese fries.

Gloucester Fisherman Seafood Plate

$28.00

Fried haddock, scallops, calamari and shrimp. Served with Portuguese fries.

Galician octopus

$26.00

Grilled Seafood Combo

$26.00

Grill combo (shrimp, scallops, calamari, and salmon) over a bed of spring mixed greens topped with Molho Vilao sauce. Served with vegetable and homemade fish stuffing and topped with Molho Vilão.

Sáo Miguel Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Grilled Tender Octopus, Topped with a mild garlic sauce.

Lemon scallops

$28.00

Lemon Shrimp

$18.00

Breaded deep-fried shrimp sauteed in a spicy lemon garlic sauce served over linguine.

Lisbon Octopus

$22.00

Tender pieces of Octopus baked on a cast iron skillet in olive oil, cilantro, and garlic. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil.

Marinated Haddock with Molho Vilão

$22.00

Marinated haddock pan-fried in olive oil and topped with Molho Vilao sauce. Served with Portuguese fries and vegetable.

Portuguese Haddock on Skillet

$22.00

Local Haddock, baked on cast iron skillet with a portuguese seafood tomato sauce, with peppers, onions, and gourmet potatoes.

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$23.00

Boneless salmon topped with our traditional Molho Vilao sauce. Served with fish stuffing and baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil

Scallop Casserole

$28.00

Half pound of tender sea scallops baked in casserole and topped with our homemade cracker crumbs. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil and vegetable.

Seafood Casserole

$24.00

Shrimp Mozambique

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a mild to spicy sauce. Served with rice and vegetable

Stuffed Shrimp

$23.00

Five jumbo shrimp stuffed and baked with our homemade cracker crumb stuffing. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil or Portuguese fries and vegetable.

Surf N' Turf

$22.00

Two jumbo stuffed shrimp and Portuguese marinated braised beef. Served with backed red bliss punched potatoes, drizzled in olive oil and vegetables. (Substitute braised beef for : 6oz Azorean or Americano tips for $6.00)

Fish Cataplana

$20.00

Monkfish, haddock and other fishes with celery, peppers, onions and mint in a mild saffron wine broth served with potatoes.

Spanish (Paella)

$30.00

Littleneck clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, chourico, chicken, carrots and peas cooked in tomato saffron broth with rice.

Seafood Cataplana

$22.00

Mussels, littleneck clams, shrimp and calamari cooked in a light tomato saffron broth with rice.

Shrimp Cataplana

$20.00

Vegetarian

Vegetable Alfredo

$18.00

Sautéed seasonal vegetables finished off in a homemade creamy cheese sauce tossed with linguine pasta.

Roasted Vegetable Casserole

$18.00

Red Peppers, Artichokes, and Red Onions baked in a casserole with garlic white wine sauce. Served with rice.

Pizzas

American 12" Pizza

$16.00

Topped with shaved steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Azorean 12" Pizza

$14.00

Topped with chourico and a blend of mozzarella and St. Jorge cheese.

Calabresa 12" Pizza

$15.00

Our homemade pizza sauce, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Cheese 12" Pizza

$11.00

Topped with a blend of Azorean cheese, mozzarella and homemade sauce.

Gamberi 12" Pizza

$16.00

Olive oil, garlic, basil, tomatoes, capers, shrimp and mozzarella.

Italian 12" Pizza

$16.00

Topped with pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms.

La Portuguesa 12" Pizza

$16.00

Our homemade pizza sauce, ground chourico, peppers, onions and mozzarella.

Margherita 12" Pizza

$15.00

Our homemade pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil.

Milanesa 12" Pizza

$16.00

Pesto sauce, sliced tomatoes, grilled chicken and mozzarella.

Roasted Veggie 12" Pizza

$15.00

Our homemade pizza sauce, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, roasted eggplant, light goat cheese and mozzarella.

San Danielle 12" Pizza

$16.00

Our homemade pizza sauce, prosciutto, arugula, shave parmesan and mozzarella.

Shrimp 12" Pizza

$16.00

Brushed with olive oil then topped with shrimp, garlic, capers, rosemary, artichokes, fresh basil and a mix of mozzarella and St. Jorge cheese.

Vegetarian 12" Pizza

$14.00

Topped with pesto sauce, peppers, onions, mushrooms with mozzarella and St. Jorge cheeses

Kids Menu

Kids Fish N Chips

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Linguini

$5.00

Kids Ravioli

$5.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sides

String Fries

$3.00

Portuguese Fries

$3.00

A potato chip shape but much thicker.

Side Salad

$3.00

Side of Yellow Rice

$3.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side Veggie

$3.00

Side Punch Potato

$2.00

Sd Fried Egg

$1.50

Desserts

Ananas Grelhado

$5.00

Fresh grilled pineapple drizzled with Portuguese Porto wine sauce.

Arroz Doce

$4.00

Portuguese sweet rice pudding topped with cinnamon.

Carrot Cake

$7.00

A traditional homemade carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, topped with toasted coconut and almonds.

Homemade Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

The title says it all!!

Ice cream sundae

$5.00

Pastel de nata

$2.25Out of stock

Pudin Flan

$5.00

Custard flan pudding with caramel sauce.

Tarta De Ananas

$5.50

Pineapple coconut cake in a chocolate crust.

Chocolate lava cake

$8.00

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cannellini with sausage

$8.00

Appetizers

piri piri chicken

$12.00

potato skins

$12.00

Entrées

Shrimp Putanesca

$24.00

Beef and Chourico Skewer

$28.00Out of stock

Acorda de peixe e marisco

$30.00

Fresh Catch

Bronzini

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled bone in bronzini, topped with our parsley vinaigrette. Served with rice and vegetable.

Dessert

Chocolate lava cake

$8.00

lemon leche cake

$8.00

Azorean products

16oz. crushed pepper

$4.19

Assafroa

$7.28

Azeitao

$6.99

Azeitona Galega

$4.50

Azeitona preta small

$3.40

Azeitona verde small

$3.30

Balsamic vinegar

$8.99

black olives

$5.45

Castelhoes queijo

Chourico

$6.99

Chourico Hot

$6.99

Chourico Turkey

$6.99

extra virgin olive oil

$9.99

flor do sal

$11.20

flor do sal picante

$8.99

Goreana Cha verde

$3.99

green olives

$5.45

honey vinegar

$7.99

ilha Azul queijo

$12.50

Kima

$1.45

Laranjada

$1.55

Maria Cookies

$2.09

Massa Pimentao

$5.99

Mulata

$2.19

Ola Olive Oil

$9.99

Pepper fingers

$6.30

Pimenta picante

$6.20

Piri-Piri

$3.39

rosemary honey

$13.99

Saloio olive oil

$6.99

St. Jorge's cheese

$9.99

Sumol Orange

$1.50

Sumol Passion Fruit

$1.50

Sumol Pineapple

$1.50

Taste of Portugal seasoning

$11.99

tea Limao &Gengibre

$5.99

tuna large

$30.00

tuna medium

$9.99

tuna small

$1.99

Pimenta PIcada

$5.99

Sal Do Mar

$2.50

Azorean t-shirt

$20.00

sardinha Bom Petisco

$3.99

tuna light oil corretora

$6.99

chourico franks

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Azorean Restaurant & Bar!! Located at 133 Washington St. in Gloucester MA. We proudly serve authentic Portuguese cuisine with Influences from the owners home island of Sao Miguel and our chef living most of his childhood in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. We also serve a wide variety of bar food and pizzas to please any cravings. Check out our menu and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information on our weekly and weekend specials.

Website

Location

133 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930

Directions

Gallery
Azorean Restaurant & Bar image
Azorean Restaurant & Bar image
Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

