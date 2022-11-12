Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Bacari Glendale at The Americana

review star

No reviews yet

757 Americana Way

Glendale, CA 91210

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Sea Bass
Tuscan Kale Salad

Cheese & Salumi

Cheese/Salumi - 3 Choice

Cheese/Salumi - 3 Choice

$16.00

Choose 3 of the following: saint-andré (cow), gorgonzola dulce (cow), midnight moon (goat), salame toscano (pork), salame calabrese (pork). cheese platters are served with: whole grain mustard, cornichon, caper berry, dried apricot, baguette

Cheese/Salumi - 5 Choice

Cheese/Salumi - 5 Choice

$19.00

Choose 5 of the following: saint-andré (cow), gorgonzola dulce (cow), midnight moon (goat), salame toscano (pork), salame calabrese (pork). cheese platters are served with: whole grain mustard, cornichon, caper berry, dried apricot, baguette

House Baked Baguette

$4.00

house baked baguette with garlic olive oil

House Cured Olives

$6.00

Cold

Hibiscus Watermelon

Hibiscus Watermelon

$10.00

pickled watermelon rind, whipped feta, arugula, crushed pistachio, urfa pepper

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

fennel aguachile, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, za’atar, sumac, lime chili chips

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt

Rainbow Beet Salad

Rainbow Beet Salad

$11.00

oven roasted, chèvre, tarragon, frantoia olive oil, black peppercorn, grey salt

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$11.00

crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini

Hot

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

charred, roasted corn, queso fresco, pickled onion, za’atar vinaigrette

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$14.00

pan seared, pearl onion, parmesan-garlic corn flake, aji verde, aleppo oil

Pilpelchuma Shrimp

Pilpelchuma Shrimp

$15.00

pan-seared, black sesame pilpelchuma, garlic & herb bulgar

Green Falafel

Green Falafel

$11.00

green chickpeas, coconut-harissa, mediterranean salad

Chef's Salmon

Chef's Salmon

$14.00

pan seared, walnut crust, lemon garlic herb bulgar, parsley

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

cornbread crusted, hawaiian roll, pickled cucumber, cabbage, lemon kalamata olive caper aioli

Oaxacan Pasta

Oaxacan Pasta

$13.00

handmade pasta, oaxacan cream, romesco, toasted almond, cilantro

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$16.00

pan seared, charred shishito pepper & corn, tarragon aioli, pomegranate molasses, grilled lemon

Shawarma Tacos

Shawarma Tacos

$12.00

mary’s air chilled chicken, israeli spice mix, cabbage, pickled red onion, lemon garlic tahini - two per order

Stuffed Mushroom

Stuffed Mushroom

$11.00

five cheese blend, toasted pecan, basil walnut pesto, parmesan, parsley

Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi

Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi

$12.00

hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri

Bacari Fries

Bacari Fries

$11.00

chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +3)

Gorgonzola Pasta

Gorgonzola Pasta

$13.00

hand-made tripoline, zucchini, calabrese pepper, crushed pistachio (add lobster & crab +6)

Noa's Cauliflower

Noa's Cauliflower

$11.00

caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast

$13.00

Mary's air chilled, crispy parmesan risotto cake, lemon jalapeño caper sauce

Bacari Burger

Bacari Burger

$13.00

all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll* (add fried egg +2)

Hunter's Mac and Cheese

Hunter's Mac and Cheese

$11.00

five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +$2)

Petit Filet

Petit Filet

$12.00

grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise

Glazed Pork Belly

Glazed Pork Belly

$11.00

sweet umami mulling glaze, toasted sesame seeds, lemon, green onion, cilantro

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet

Plain Fries

$5.00

Pizza

Asian Pear & Brie Pizza

Asian Pear & Brie Pizza

$15.00

guava fromage blanc, wild arugula, grey salt, frantoia olive oil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

organic tomato sauce, mozzarella di gioia, fresh basil, olive oil

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00

fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)

Smoked Mushroom Pizza

Smoked Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

fromage blanc, 2yr white cheddar, parsley

Bacon & Double Cream Brie Pizza

Bacon & Double Cream Brie Pizza

$15.00

organic tomato sauce, fresh jalapeño

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$15.00

organic tomato sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, fresh tomato, mixed greens

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.50

clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream

Malabi

Malabi

$8.50

rosewater custard, shaved coconut, hibiscus flower syrup, candied pistachio

Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$9.50

chocolate pudding, hazelnut brittle

Best Cake You've Ever Had

Best Cake You've Ever Had

$8.50

medjool dates, brown sugar caramel, crispy bacon (gluten free)

Bacari Ice Cream

$7.00

vanilla bean, walnuts, clover honey

Ice Cream Scoops
$3.00+

Ice Cream Scoops

$3.00+

Kids

Kids Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Margherita Pizza

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Steamed Veggies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Bacari GDL is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fourth restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus. We offer one of the best happy hours in town from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm Monday through Friday. We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties, even on busy nights. Bacari GDL is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

Website

Location

757 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Directions

Gallery
Bacari image
Bacari image
Bacari image

Map
