Bacari W. 3rd
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Location
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA, CA 90048
