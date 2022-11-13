Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bacari W. 3rd

8030 3/4 W 3rd St

LA, CA 90048

Chilaquiles

Brunch Food

Hibiscus Watermelon

Hibiscus Watermelon

$10.00

pickled watermelon rind, whipped feta, arugula, crushed pistachio, urfa pepper

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

house-made tortilla chips, oaxacan poblano cream, pico de gallo, fried egg, lime

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

house-baked superfood bread (gluten free), watermelon radish, olive oil, grey salt

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

fennel aguachile, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, za’atar, sumac, lime chili chips

Shawarma Tacos

Shawarma Tacos

$12.00

mary’s air chilled chicken, israeli spice mix, cabbage, pickled red onion, lemon garlic tahini

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$11.00

crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini

Noa's Cauliflower

Noa's Cauliflower

$11.00

caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

roasted bell pepper, kale, spanish onion, pomegranate sweet chili, grilled baguette

Chipotle Chicken Wings

Chipotle Chicken Wings

$12.00

buttermilk batter, smoked pepper sauce, blue cheese creme fraiche, scallion (spicy)

Free-Range Egg Pizza

Free-Range Egg Pizza

$14.00

fromage blanc, caramelized onion, mixed greens, mozzarella

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$14.00

organic tomato sauce, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, fresh tomato, mixed greens

Chickpea Hash

Chickpea Hash

$12.00

chorizo, bell pepper, caramelized onion, mornay sauce, fried egg

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet

Shakshouka

Shakshouka

$12.00

house rustic tomato sauce, bell pepper, sous vide egg, parsley, baguette

Bacari Burger

Bacari Burger

$13.00

all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll

Bacari Fries

Bacari Fries

$11.00

chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$12.00

panko crusted claw meat, freshly made grapefruit hollandaise, sous vide egg

Shrimp & Polenta

Shrimp & Polenta

$12.00

slow poached, harissa butter, yellow corn grits, cucumber, scallion, grey salt

Bacari Pancakes

Bacari Pancakes

$12.00

whole wheat, flax seed, hemp seed, fig & honey butter, fresh fruit

Chef's French Toast

Chef’s French Toast

$12.00

house baked brioche/challah, vanilla custard, market fruit

'Dutch Baby' Pancake

‘Dutch Baby' Pancake

$12.00

gluten-free, seasonal fruit, creme fraiche, mission fig honey

Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates

Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates

$12.00

parmigiano-reggiano stuffed

Smoked Salmon Pita

Smoked Salmon Pita

$13.00

caper, pickled red onion, cucumber, dill garlic creme fraiche, fresh baked pita

Salatim

Salatim

$15.00

vegan paté, green chickpea hummus, hazelnut beet muhammara, freshly baked pita

Sides

Extra Baguette

$3.00

Extra Pancake

$4.00

Extra Pita

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

One Egg

$3.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Bacon (4 strips)

$4.00

Two Eggs + Bacon (4 Strips)

$6.00

Avocado

$3.50

Gluten Free. Brioche

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.50

clover honey custard, vanilla bean ice cream

Malabi

Malabi

$8.50

rosewater custard, shaved coconut, hibiscus flower syrup, candied pistachio (gluten-free)

Best Cake You've Ever Had

Best Cake You've Ever Had

$8.50

medjool dates, brown sugar caramel, crispy bacon (add ice cream +2) (gluten-free)

Bacari Ice Cream

Bacari Ice Cream

$7.50

vanilla bean, walnuts, clover honey (gluten-free)

Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$9.50

chocolate pudding, hazelnut brittle (gluten-free) (vegan)

Hillel's Donuts

Hillel's Donuts

$9.00

brown butter salted caramel, honey lavender labni, cardamom sugar

Kids

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Pizza Margherita

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Bacari image
Bacari image
Bacari image

Map
