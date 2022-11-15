Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baciami Italiano & Prime Steakhouse

1415 South Federal Hwy

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Quattro Formaggi
Roasted Fig & Prosciutto Salad

Appetizers

Antipasto " La Tavola"

$32.95

imported cured meats & cheeses. roasted peppers, heirloom tomato, mixed olives

Arancini

$13.95

risotto, prosciutto, sharp provolone

Baked Eggplant

$14.95

san marzano sauce, pecorino romano

Beef Carpaccio

$20.95

baby arugula, truffle oil, shaved romano

Caprese

$15.95

buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomato

Clams Alforno

$14.95

spicy seasoned breadcrumb, nueske's bacon

Fried Calamari

$18.95

hot pepper rings & garlic butter

Grilled Octopus

$18.95

baby arugula, white beans, potato

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$18.95

roasted pepper aioli, straw & hay vegetable

Meatball Parmigiana

$18.95

brick oven roasted peppers, shaved romano

Sausage & Rabe Appetizer

$16.95

Sauteed Spicy Calamari

$18.95

spicy marinara sauce

Shrimp Oreganato

$18.95

grilled shrimp, white beans, escarole, italian bread

Steamed Clams

$16.95

white wine, garlic, evoo

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.95

sausage, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone

The Cutting Board

$24.95

assorted cheeses, cured meats, olives, walnuts, cherries, crostini

Salads

Baciami Salad

$14.95

soppressata, olives, sharp provolone, heirloom tomato

Roasted Fig & Prosciutto Salad

$15.95

evoo, baby arugula

Baby Arugula

$13.95

truffle oil, pine nuts, grape tomato, shaved romano

Wedge Classic

$15.95

nueske's bacon, grape tomato, creamy maytag blue cheese

Caesar Salad

$18.95

parmigiano reggiano, toasted croutons

Soup of the Day

$10.95

Brick Oven Pizza

The Basic Pizza

$18.50

san marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil

Roasted Fig Pizza

$19.50Out of stock

roasted figs, caramelized onions, goat cheese, arugula

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

$19.50

baked eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella

Prosciutto Pizza

$22.50

parma prosciutto, baby arugula, lemon evoo, shaved romano

The Works Pizza

$22.50

meatball, sausage, eggplant, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$19.50

fresh mozzarella, basil

Quattro Formaggi

$19.50

basil pesto, mozzarella, pecorino romano, gorgonzola, ricotta

Rabe & Sausage Pizza

$20.50

Pasta

Chicken Baciami

$27.95

chicken, roasted peppers, straw mushrooms, scampi butter, penne

Chicken Florentine

$27.95

chicken, baby spinach, grape tomato, fresh mozzarella, evoo, roasted garlic, radiatore pasta

Short Rib

$32.95

5 hour braised beef short rib, broccoli rabe, veal demi, giuseppe di cocco jumbo rigatoni

Sausage & Rabe Pasta

$30.95

white beans, mushrooms, roasted garlic, evoo, orecchiette

Chef Special

$33.95

grilled shrimp, portobello mushroom, tomato, asparagus, white beans, housemade cavatelli

Sunday Gravy

$36.95

meatball, sausage, braciole, giuseppe di cocco jumbo rigatoni

Lasagna

$30.95

veal, beef short rib, sausage, creamy ricotta

Pesto Chicken

$27.95

chicken, mushrooms, tomato, housemade gnocchi, basil pesto cream

Vongole

$32.95

clams steamed in white wine, evoo, roasted garlic, linguine

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$37.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, clams, spicy tomato sauce, linguine

Rigatoni Bolognese

$30.95

veal, pork, short rib, simmered in our traditional sauce

Entrees

Veal Saltimbocca

$36.95

parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, penne pasta

Veal Chop Parmesan

$42.95

veal chop, penne pasta

Veal Chop Milanese

$42.95

veal chop, arugula, baby tomato, truffle oil, shaved romano

Chicken Parmigiana

$30.95

housemade cavatelli

Chicken Paillard

$30.95

arugula, baby tomato, truffle oil, shaved romano

Tuscan Chicken

$30.95

pan seared chicken breast, mozzarella, tarragon-sherry cream, vegetable medley, fingerling potato

Chicken Scarpariello

$30.95

roasted chicken on the bone, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, artichoke heart

Veal Sinatra

$36.95

artichoke heart, roasted peppers, straw mushroom, lemon picatta sauce, penne pasta

Veal Chop Sorrentino

$42.95

baked eggplant, parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, mushroom, veal demi-glace

Seared Jumbo Scallops

$38.95

creamy asparagus risotto, swiss crisp

Faroe Island Salmon

$33.95

english pea risotto, citrus beurre blanc

Bouillabaisse

$38.95

stew of shrimp, scallops, clams, calamari, fresh catch

Pork Chop

$34.95

double cut center chop, vinegar peppers, fingerling potato, garlic sauteed spinach

Prime Steaks

8 oz Filet Mignon

$49.95

8 oz Skirt Steak

$41.95

chimichurri, jumbo asparagus, fingerling potato

16 oz New York Strip

$59.95

22 oz Cowboy Ribeye

$69.95

Baciami Prime Burger

$28.95

10oz prime beef, short rib, & brisket blend, parma prosciutto, arugula, buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, shoestring onions, served medium rare on a brioche bun. Truffle parmesan fries. NO SUBSTITUTIONS

40 oz Tomahawk

$139.95

12 oz Wagyu NY Strip

$74.95

Surf Options

Petite Maine Lobster Tail

$38.95

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Sides

16 oz Marinara To-Go

$8.50

Andy Boy Rabe

$10.00

Asparagus Risotto

$10.00

Beef Braciole

$13.50

Creamed Baby Spinach

$10.00

English Pea Risotto

$10.00

Jumbo Asparagus

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$10.00

Parmesan Risotto

$10.00

Plain Fries

$10.00

Roasted Sage Fingerlings

$10.00

Sauteed Escarole & Beans

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Side Anchovy

$1.50

Side Baby Arugula Salad

$8.50

Side Baciami Salad

$9.50

Side Caesar Salad

$8.50

Side Mixed Green Salad

$8.50

Side Pasta

$8.50

Side Ricotta

$2.00

Side Roasted Fig Salad

$8.50

Side Sausage & Peppers

$16.50

Truffle Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Twice Baked Potato

$10.00

Wild Steakhouse Mushrooms

$10.00

Dolce

Cannoli

$9.75

Carrot Cake

$21.50

serves 4 guests

Tiramisu

$14.00

Sorbetto Trio

$9.75

NY Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Reeses Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Heathbar Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cheesecake

$14.00

Cappucino Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Brownie Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Ricotta Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Vanilla Gelato

$9.75

Chocolate Gelato

$9.75

Dessert Plate

$47.50

serves 6-8 guests

Lemon Sorbetto

$9.75

Raspberry Sorbetto

$9.75

Mango Sorbetto

$9.75

Cherry Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Old School

Eggplant Parmesan Entree

$27.95

Ala Vodka

$24.95

Chicken Carbonara

$28.95

Chicken Francaise

$30.95

Chicken Marsala

$30.95

Chicken Picatta

$30.95

Chicken Pizzaiola

$30.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$30.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$36.95

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$36.95

Veal Francaise

$36.95

Veal Marsala

$36.95

Veal Pizzaiola

$36.95

Pasta Primavera

$27.95

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

$24.95

Pasta Pomodoro

$24.95

Pasta Puttanesca

$24.95

Cocktails

Affogato

$15.00

Affogato N/A

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$13.50

Aperol Spritz

$16.50

Appletini

$15.00

Bellini

$15.00

Black Russian

$13.25

Bloody Mary

$13.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$13.50

Brandy Alexander

$16.00

Cape Cod

$13.25

Coffee Amaretto

$15.00

Coffee B&B

$15.00

Coffee Baileys

$15.00

Coffee Captain

$15.00

Coffee Frangelico

$15.00

Coffee Jameson

$15.00

Coffee Kahlua

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.50

Espresso Martini

$16.50

French 75

$17.00

Gimlet

$13.50

Greyhound

$13.50

Keoke Coffee

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Long Island TOP

$19.00

Madras

$13.50

Mai Tai

$13.50

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$13.50

Moscow Mule

$13.50

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.50

Red Sangria

$14.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Seabreeze

$13.50

Sidecar

$14.50

Tequila Sunrise

$13.50

Tom Collins

$13.50

Whiskey Smash

$13.50

Whiskey Sour

$13.50

White Russian

$13.50

White Sangria

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Filthy Capone

$18.00

Lavender Lemon

$16.00

Downtown Manhattan

$17.00

Jackies Cucumbertini

$16.75

Dom Deluise

$14.25

Franks Old Fashioned

$16.50

Passionate Goose

$18.00

Italian Mule

$16.50

Pellegrino Margarita

$17.25

French Sapphire

$16.25

Kentucky Angel

$17.00

Tiramisu Martini

$16.00

Key Lime Limoncello

$16.00

Espresso Frappe

$16.00

Cafe Alessandro

$17.00

Sgroppino Limone

$17.00

Slow Roasted Italian

$16.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Dogfish Head 90Min

$8.00

Heiniken

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Red Glasses

GL Terrazas Altos Cab

$13.00

GL Skyside Cab

$15.00

GL Kenwood PN

$13.00

GL La Cema PN

$15.00

GL Banfi Chianti

$13.00

GL Sasyr Super Tuscan

$14.00

GL Zeni Baby Amarone

$15.00

GL Ruffino Tan

$16.00

Red Bottles

A. Hope Cab

$74.00

Angeline PN

$59.00

Banfi Brunello

$120.00

Banfi Chianti

$48.00

Belle Glos PN

$110.00

Bertani Amarone

$194.00

Bongiovanni Barolo

$110.00

Boscarelli Vino Nobile

$80.00

BV Tapestry

$99.00

Ca Bertoldi Amarone

$94.00

Cakebread Cab

$133.00

Carpineto Brunello

$98.00

Castello Di Ama Chianti

$53.00

Caymus 1L Cab

$189.00

Caymus 750 Cab

$149.00

Cesari Amarone

$91.00

Charles Krug Blend

$120.00

Cherry Pie PN

$92.00Out of stock

Daou Cab

$79.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$125.00

Fantini Montepulciano

$48.00

Far Niente Cab

$199.00

Faust Cab

$122.00

Frogs Leap Zinfandel

$75.00

J. Phelps Cab

$118.00

Jordan Cab

$118.00

Justin Isosceles

$127.00

Kenwood PN

$48.00

Kunde Zinfandel

$54.00

La Cema PN

$56.00

La Lecciaia Brunello

$81.00Out of stock

Landmark PN

$60.00

Martin Ray PN

$84.00

Masi Amarone

$105.00

Masi Campofiorin

$48.00

Mullan Rd Cab

$68.00

Newton Unfiltered Cab

$118.00

Noemia Malbec

$55.00

Pio Cesare Barbaresco

$148.00

Pio Cesare Dolcetto

$71.00

Prisoner Blend

$85.00

Prunotto Barbaresco

$76.00

Querceto Chianti

$60.00

Quilt Cab

$90.00

Righetti Valpolicella

$51.00

Rocca della Macie Chianti

$51.00

Ruffino Oro Chianti

$99.00

Ruffino Super Tuscan

$55.00

Ruffino Tan

$64.00

Sanford PN

$78.00

Sasyr Super Tuscan

$52.00

Skyside Cab

$56.00

Stags Leap Cab

$116.00

Sterling Merlot

$57.00

Swanson Merlot

$61.00

Terrazas Altos Cab

$48.00

Terrazas Malbec

$48.00

Terrazas RSV Cab

$54.00

Tignanello

$237.00

Torbreck Shiraz

$57.00

Travagline Gattinara

$88.00

Tritano Montepulciano

$48.00

Two Hands Shiraz

$66.00

Zeni Baby Amarone

$56.00

White Glasses

GL Terrazas Altos Chard

$13.00

GL Skyside Chard

$15.00

GL Whispering Angel

$14.00

GL Relax Riesling

$13.00

GL Yealands Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GL Castellani PG

$13.00

GL Santa Margherita PG

$17.00

Villa Jolanda Prosecco Split

$15.00

Villa Jolanda Moscato Split

$15.00

Moet Split

$19.00

Corking fee

$35.00

Candolini Grappa

$13.00

Castello Grappa

$15.00

Luxardo Grappa

$13.00

White Bottles

Ca Montini PG

$55.00

Cakebread Chard

$88.00Out of stock

Cakebread SB

$72.00

Castellani PG

$48.00

Charles Krug SB

$48.00Out of stock

Ferrari-Carano SB

$46.00

Fontanafredda Gavi

$55.00

Gisen SB

$62.00

Greco di Tufo

$50.00

Jax Chard

$78.00

Jerman PG

$60.00

Kistler Chard

$99.00

La Scola Gavi

$86.00

Mer Soleil Chard

$60.00

Relax Riesling

$48.00

Rock Angel Rose

$59.00

Santa Margherita PG

$64.00

Skyside Chard

$56.00

Terrazas Altos Chard

$48.00

Terrazas RSV Chard

$54.00

Whispering Angel

$52.00

Yealands Sauv Blanc

$48.00

Champagne Bottles

Dom Perignon

$363.00

Moet Brut

$91.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque

$355.00

Veuve Rose

$153.00

Veuve Yellow

$99.00Out of stock

Veuve Yellow 1/2 Btl

$56.00

Villa Jolanda Moscato

$52.00

Villa Jolanda Prosecco

$52.00

Beverages

Acqua Pana

$7.50

Pellegrino

$7.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Gingerale

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$4.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Coffee

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$7.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

DBL Cappuccino

$9.00

Employee Espresso

$1.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Macchiato

$6.00

Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Macchiato

$6.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Specials

Stone Crabs

$89.95+Out of stock

Fruitti di Mare

$19.95

Branzino

$44.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Discover true Italian hospitality in the heart of Boynton Beach. Delight in our delicious offerings Chef daily-made Italian bread, house made pasta, organic chicken, daily caught seafood, and Prime Steaks. End your meal off with Baciami's fresh daily-made desserts including our award winning tiramisu!

Website

Location

1415 South Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Directions

