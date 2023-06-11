Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Backyard Seabrook

review star

No reviews yet

1301 4th St.

Seabrook, TX 77586

Popular Items

Backyard Burger

$12.95

Pork Belly Bites

$8.95

slow roasted 5 spice pork belly bites tossed in our signature hot honey garlic sauce and topped with green onions

Truffle Garlic Parm Fries (LARGE)

$9.95


Staple Macs

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.95

white cheddar, mozzarella, and blue cheese, topped with fried chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles

Chicken Parm Mac

$14.95

parmesan, mozzarella, italian seasoning, and fried chicken bites, topped with fried mozzarella bites and homemade tomato basil sauce

Elote Mac

$13.95

Garlic Mac

$11.95

parmesan, white cheddar, and roasted garlic

Jalapeno Popper Mac

$13.95

White cheddar, cream cheese, diced jalapenos, and crispy bacon

NOLA Mac

$14.95

White cheddar, mozzarella, andouille sausage, green peppers, onions, garlic and tabasco, topped with blackened shrimp and green onions

OG Mac

$9.95

Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan

Vegan Mac

$14.95

GF vegan cheese sauce with organic soy milk, spinach, and roasted garlic

Viet Mac

$14.95

White cheddar, ginger, garlic, thai basil and sriracha, topped with marinated flank steak and green onions

Lobster MAC

$19.95

Breakfast Mac

$13.95

Small Plates

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Truffle Garlic Parm Fries (SMALL)

$7.95

Truffle Garlic Parm Fries (LARGE)

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Avocado Bites

$7.50

Pork Belly Bites

$8.95

slow roasted 5 spice pork belly bites tossed in our signature hot honey garlic sauce and topped with green onions

Backyard Burger

$12.95

Goat Cheese Burger

$12.95

Crispy Bacon Dog

$11.95

All beef hot dog, wrapped in crispy bacon , topped with mayo, shredded white cheddar cheese, and candied jalapeños all on a hawaiian bun & served with fries

Nashville Sammich

$12.95

HHG Sammich

$12.95

Crawdaddy Burger

$15.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

Wings

aTOMic Bone in Wings

$12.50

aTOMic Boneless Wings

$12.50

Cajun Dry Rub Bone in Wings

$12.50

Cajun Dry Rub Boneless Wings

$12.50

Cheddar (Atomic) Bone in Wings

$12.50

Cheddar (Atomic) Boneless Wings

$12.50

Cheddar Bone in Wings

$12.50

Cheddar Boneless Wings

$12.50

Dry Bone in Wings

$12.00

Dry Boneless Wings

$12.00

Honey Sriracha Jalapeno Bone in Wings

$12.50

Honey Sriracha Jalapeño Boneless Wings

$12.50

Hot Honey Garlic Bone in Wings

$12.50

Hot Honey Garlic Boneless Wings

$12.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Bone in Wings

$12.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Boneless Wings

$12.50

Maple Bourbon Bone In

$12.50

Maple Bourbon Boneless

$12.50

Pineapple Habanero Bone In

$12.50

Pineapple Habanero Boneless

$12.50

Salt & Vinegar Dry Rub Bone In Wings

$12.50

Salt & Vinegar Dry Rub Boneless Wings

$12.50

Traditional Buffalo Bone in Wings

$12.50

Traditional Buffalo Boneless Wings

$12.50

Orange Chicken Bone In

$12.50

Orange Chicken Boneless

$12.50

Bbq Boneless Wings

$12.50

Bbq Bone In Wings

$12.50

Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$7.95

crispy fried chicken bites, shredded lettuce, and a smokey jalapeno ranch all on flour corn blend tortillas

Steak Tacos

$9.95

Grilled flank steak, Pico, Red Cabbage, and Sirarcha crema

Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

Slaw, Pico, Grilled Lime, Valentina Crema

Bang Bang Tacos

$9.95

Salads

The Texas Wedge

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, crispy bacon and cilantro lime ranch.

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$6.50

Kids OG Mac

$6.75

Kids Hot Dog

$6.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Sauces

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

SD Buffalo Wing Sauce

$0.50

SD Hot Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.50

SD Strawberry Habanero

$0.50

SD Smokey Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

SD Atomic Seasoning

$0.50

SD Cilantro Lime

$0.50

SD HHG Sauce

$0.50

SD Honey Butter Sauce

$0.50

SD Pineapple Habanero Sauce

$0.50

SD Maple Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

SD Thai Green Curry Sauce

$0.50

SD Tangy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Sriracha Jalapeño Sauce

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

SD Pico

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving delicious Mac n' cheese, cold craft beer & fine wine everyday! Happy Hour & Daily Specials! Mon-Thurs 4-11pm Fri-Sat 4-12am Sun 4-10pm

Website

Location

1301 4th St., Seabrook, TX 77586

Directions

