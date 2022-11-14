  • Home
  baddpizza - McLean
baddpizza - McLean

No reviews yet

6263-B Old Dominion Dr

McLean, VA 22101

Popular Items

Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole
Personal Pizza
Wings Single - 10

EVERYDAY SPECIALS

Whole Pie / 20 Wings

Whole Pie / 20 Wings

$49.19

SAVE $3 - Whole 18" 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings

Half Pie / 20 Wings

$39.49

SAVE $2.50 - Half 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings

Half Pie / 10 Wings

$27.99

SAVE $2 - Half 1-Topping Pizza & 10 Wings

Party Pie / 50 Wings

Party Pie / 50 Wings

$99.99

SAVE $8 - Party 1-Topping Pizza & 50 Wings

STARTERS / SIDES

Garlic Bread & Sauce

Garlic Bread & Sauce

$5.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce

$7.99

**A baddpizza employee favorite**

French Fries

French Fries

$4.49

Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside

Pizza Logs & Sauce (4pc)

Pizza Logs & Sauce (4pc)

$7.99

**A baddpizza employee favorite** - Best described as a pepperoni pizza stuffed eggroll.

Mozzarella Sticks & Sauce (6pc)

Mozzarella Sticks & Sauce (6pc)

$6.99

Extra Sauce

$1.00

SALADS - SIZE REG.

Generous personal size.
Badd (House) - REG

Badd (House) - REG

$8.49

Romaine, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette and blue cheese dressing

Caesar - REG

Caesar - REG

$8.49

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Greek - REG

Greek - REG

$8.49

Romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, red onion, Greek olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Spinach - REG

Spinach - REG

$8.49

Baby spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onion, choice of dressing

SALADS - SIZE LRG.

Serves side salad portion for a family.
Badd (House) - LRG

Badd (House) - LRG

$13.99

Romaine, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette and blue cheese dressing

Caesar - LRG

Caesar - LRG

$13.99

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Greek - LRG

Greek - LRG

$13.99

Romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, red onion, Greek olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing

Spinach - LRG

Spinach - LRG

$13.99

Baby spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onion, choice of dressing

PIZZA - WHOLE 18"

Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better!
Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole

Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole

$21.99

Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better! Customize with toppings of your choice

The Triple Char - Whole

The Triple Char - Whole

$29.99

Love baddpizza's Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!

Deluxe Pizza - Whole

Deluxe Pizza - Whole

$29.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers

Hawaiian Pizza - Whole

Hawaiian Pizza - Whole

$29.99

Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon

Meat Lovers Pizza - Whole

Meat Lovers Pizza - Whole

$29.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs

Veggie Pizza - Whole

Veggie Pizza - Whole

$29.99

Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives

Traditional White Pizza - Whole

Traditional White Pizza - Whole

$25.99

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion

White Cheesesteak Pizza - Whole

White Cheesesteak Pizza - Whole

$29.99

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers

White Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Whole

White Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Whole

$29.99

Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)

PIZZA - HALF

Exactly half our 18" whole pie, the baddpizza Half Pie is almost as big as our competitor's large!!
Cheese / Custom Pizza - Half

Cheese / Custom Pizza - Half

$13.49

Exactly half our 18" whole pie, the baddpizza Half Pie is almost as big as our competitor's large!! Customize with toppings of your choice

The Triple Char - Half

The Triple Char - Half

$16.99

Love baddpizza's Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!

Deluxe Pizza - Half

Deluxe Pizza - Half

$16.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers

Hawaiian Pizza - Half

Hawaiian Pizza - Half

$16.99

Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon

Meat Lovers Pizza - Half

Meat Lovers Pizza - Half

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs

Veggie Pizza - Half

Veggie Pizza - Half

$16.99

Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives

Traditional White Pizza - Half

Traditional White Pizza - Half

$14.99

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion

White Cheesesteak Pizza - Half

White Cheesesteak Pizza - Half

$16.99

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Half

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Half

$16.99

Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)

PIZZA - PERSONAL

Our 16"x6" pie is a generous individual serving that includes a selection of up to 2 toppings.
Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$11.99

Our 16"x6" pie is a generous individual serving that includes a selection of up to 2 toppings.

Personal - Triple Char

Personal - Triple Char

$13.99

Love baddpizza's Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!

Personal Deluxe

Personal Deluxe

$13.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers

Personal Hawaiian

Personal Hawaiian

$13.99

Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon

Personal Meat Lovers

Personal Meat Lovers

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs

Personal Veggie

Personal Veggie

$13.99

Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives

Personal Traditional White

Personal Traditional White

$13.99

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion

Personal White Cheesesteak

Personal White Cheesesteak

$13.99

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers

Personal White Buffalo Chicken

Personal White Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)

GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA (10")

Gluten-Free Cauliflower (10")

Gluten-Free Cauliflower (10")

$15.49

10" pizza with a gluten-free cauliflower crust*. Includes up to 2 toppings. *Our gluten free cauliflower crust pizza is prepared in an area where products with gluten are also prepared. We urge people with severe allergies to use caution as the complete absence of gluten and other allergens cannot be guaranteed.

Gluten-Free Triple Char

Gluten-Free Triple Char

$16.49

Love baddpizza's Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!

Gluten-Free Deluxe

Gluten-Free Deluxe

$16.49

Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers

Gluten-Free Hawaiian

Gluten-Free Hawaiian

$16.49

Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon

Gluten-Free Veggie

Gluten-Free Veggie

$16.49

Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives

Gluten-Free Traditional White

Gluten-Free Traditional White

$16.49

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion

Gluten-Free White Cheesesteak

Gluten-Free White Cheesesteak

$16.49

Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers

PIZZA - PARTY

Our HUGE 26" x 18" pie, cut into 30 squares will leave no one hungry.
Cheese / Custom Pizza - Party

Cheese / Custom Pizza - Party

$38.99

Our HUGE 26" x 18" pie, cut into 30 squares will leave no one hungry. Customize with toppings of your choice. [If listed as Out of Stock or to order a Specialty, please call store to place order: 571-833-2233]

SIGNATURE WINGS

“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch.
Wings Single - 10

Wings Single - 10

$14.99

“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain

Wings Double - 20

Wings Double - 20

$26.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain

Wings Triple - 30

Wings Triple - 30

$39.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain

Wings Bucket - 50

Wings Bucket - 50

$63.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain

PIT WINGS

“badd to the bone” wings fried first & finished on the grill. Served w/ celery & blue cheese or ranch. [Wednesdays use Promo Code: BADDHUMPDAY]
Pit Single - 10

Pit Single - 10

$15.99

“badd to the bone” wings fried first & finished on the grill. Served w/ celery & blue cheese or ranch. [Wednesdays use Promo Code: BADDHUMPDAY] Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard

Pit Double - 20

Pit Double - 20

$27.99

Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard

Pit Triple - 30

Pit Triple - 30

$41.99

Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard

Pit Bucket - 50

Pit Bucket - 50

$65.99

Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard

TENDERS

Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side.
5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$12.99

Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side. Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

10 Tenders

10 Tenders

$24.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

15 Tenders

15 Tenders

$35.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

Tenders (3) & Fries Meal

Tenders (3) & Fries Meal

$8.99

BONELESS BITES

Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side.
10 Bites

10 Bites

$10.99

Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side. Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

20 Bites

20 Bites

$19.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

30 Bites

30 Bites

$29.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

50 Bites

50 Bites

$44.99

Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard

SUBS - WHOLE 12"

Buffalo Chicken Finger - 12"

Buffalo Chicken Finger - 12"

$13.99

**A baddpizza employee favorite** - American cheese; hot, medium, or mild sauce; blue cheese or ranch; lettuce & tomato

The Stinger - 12"

The Stinger - 12"

$14.99

Add steak to our Buffalo Chicken Sub and you get the "The Stinger" - a Buffalo staple!

Philly Cheesesteak - 12"

Philly Cheesesteak - 12"

$13.99

Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak - 12"

Chicken Cheesesteak - 12"

$13.99

Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese

Meatball Parm - 12"

Meatball Parm - 12"

$13.99

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Veggie Cheesesteak - 12"

Veggie Cheesesteak - 12"

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions, American cheese

Turkey - 12"

Turkey - 12"

lettuce & tomatoes, American cheese

Ham - 12"

Ham - 12"

$11.99

lettuce & tomatoes, American cheese

Veggie - 12"

Veggie - 12"

$11.99

Green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, red onion, lettuce & tomato; American cheese

SUBS - HALF - 6"

Buffalo Chicken Finger - 6"

Buffalo Chicken Finger - 6"

$7.49

**A baddpizza employee favorite** - American cheese; hot, medium, or mild sauce; blue cheese or ranch; lettuce & tomato

The Stinger - 6"

The Stinger - 6"

$8.49

Add steak to our Buffalo Chicken Sub and you get the "The Stinger" - a Buffalo staple!

Philly Cheesesteak - 6"

Philly Cheesesteak - 6"

$7.49

Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak - 6"

Chicken Cheesesteak - 6"

$7.49

Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese

Meatball Parm - 6"

Meatball Parm - 6"

$7.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Veggie Cheesesteak - 6"

Veggie Cheesesteak - 6"

$7.49

Sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions, American cheese

Turkey - 6"

Turkey - 6"

lettuce & tomatoes, American cheese

Ham - 6"

Ham - 6"

$6.99

lettuce & tomatoes, American cheese

Veggie - 6"

Veggie - 6"

$6.99

Green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, red onion, lettuce & tomato; American cheese

DESSERTS

Your family will LOVE this!
Cinnamon Sugar Fried Dough (~8")

Cinnamon Sugar Fried Dough (~8")

$6.99

One of your favorite carnival / fair treats!

baddcookie Chocolate Chip Pie (8")

baddcookie Chocolate Chip Pie (8")

$9.99

BEVERAGES

Individual Drink

Individual Drink

$2.49
2 Liter Drink

2 Liter Drink

$3.29
Labatt Blue 6-pack

Labatt Blue 6-pack

$10.99
Labatt Blue Light 6-pack

Labatt Blue Light 6-pack

$10.99
Yuengling Lager 6-pack

Yuengling Lager 6-pack

$9.99
Coors Light 6-pack

Coors Light 6-pack

$9.99

OTHER BADD STUFF

baddpizza Staff T-Shirt

baddpizza Staff T-Shirt

baddpizza Buffalo/DC T-Shirt

baddpizza Buffalo/DC T-Shirt

baddpizza Cutter

baddpizza Cutter

baddpizza Vinyl Sticker - 2.5" Round

baddpizza Vinyl Sticker - 2.5" Round

Sunday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni

6263-B Old Dominion Dr, McLean, VA 22101

