baddpizza - McLean
No reviews yet
6263-B Old Dominion Dr
McLean, VA 22101
EVERYDAY SPECIALS
STARTERS / SIDES
Garlic Bread & Sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce
**A baddpizza employee favorite**
French Fries
Colossal Crisp fries provide maximum crunch on the outside and are fluffy on the inside
Pizza Logs & Sauce (4pc)
**A baddpizza employee favorite** - Best described as a pepperoni pizza stuffed eggroll.
Mozzarella Sticks & Sauce (6pc)
Extra Sauce
SALADS - SIZE REG.
Badd (House) - REG
Romaine, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette and blue cheese dressing
Caesar - REG
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing
Greek - REG
Romaine, feta, grape tomatoes, red onion, Greek olives, pepperoncini, Greek dressing
Spinach - REG
Baby spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, red onion, choice of dressing
SALADS - SIZE LRG.
Badd (House) - LRG
Caesar - LRG
Greek - LRG
Spinach - LRG
PIZZA - WHOLE 18"
Cheese / Custom Pizza - Whole
Our 18" pie is 65% bigger than our competitor's - and tastes so much better! Customize with toppings of your choice
The Triple Char - Whole
Love baddpizza’s Cup & Char Pepperoni? By popular demand, we created a pie with FULL PEPPERONI COVERAGE. The Triple has nearly 3x the amount of our hand-sliced specialty pepperoni!
Deluxe Pizza - Whole
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onion, banana peppers
Hawaiian Pizza - Whole
Pineapple chunks, ham, bacon
Meat Lovers Pizza - Whole
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs
Veggie Pizza - Whole
Mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, black olives
Traditional White Pizza - Whole
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onion
White Cheesesteak Pizza - Whole
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese & steak combined with cheddar, banana peppers
White Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Whole
Blue cheese & medium sauce base, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, & chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce (hot, medium, or mild)
PIZZA - HALF
Cheese / Custom Pizza - Half
Exactly half our 18" whole pie, the baddpizza Half Pie is almost as big as our competitor's large!! Customize with toppings of your choice
The Triple Char - Half
Deluxe Pizza - Half
Hawaiian Pizza - Half
Meat Lovers Pizza - Half
Veggie Pizza - Half
Traditional White Pizza - Half
White Cheesesteak Pizza - Half
Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Half
PIZZA - PERSONAL
Personal Pizza
Our 16"x6" pie is a generous individual serving that includes a selection of up to 2 toppings.
Personal - Triple Char
Personal Deluxe
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Meat Lovers
Personal Veggie
Personal Traditional White
Personal White Cheesesteak
Personal White Buffalo Chicken
GLUTEN-FREE PIZZA (10")
Gluten-Free Cauliflower (10")
10" pizza with a gluten-free cauliflower crust*. Includes up to 2 toppings. *Our gluten free cauliflower crust pizza is prepared in an area where products with gluten are also prepared. We urge people with severe allergies to use caution as the complete absence of gluten and other allergens cannot be guaranteed.
Gluten-Free Triple Char
Gluten-Free Deluxe
Gluten-Free Hawaiian
Gluten-Free Veggie
Gluten-Free Traditional White
Gluten-Free White Cheesesteak
PIZZA - PARTY
SIGNATURE WINGS
Wings Single - 10
“badd to the bone” crispy wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch. Available Sauce Flavors: Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard | Plain
Wings Double - 20
Wings Triple - 30
Wings Bucket - 50
PIT WINGS
Pit Single - 10
“badd to the bone” wings fried first & finished on the grill. Served w/ celery & blue cheese or ranch. [Wednesdays use Promo Code: BADDHUMPDAY] Available Sauce Flavors: BBQ | Honey Mustard
Pit Double - 20
Pit Triple - 30
Pit Bucket - 50
TENDERS
5 Tenders
Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side. Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard
10 Tenders
15 Tenders
Tenders (3) & Fries Meal
BONELESS BITES
10 Bites
Tossed in sauce of your choice with preference of dipping sauce on the side. Available Sauce Flavors: Plain | Hot | Medium | Mild | BBQ | Honey Mustard
20 Bites
30 Bites
50 Bites
SUBS - WHOLE 12"
Buffalo Chicken Finger - 12"
**A baddpizza employee favorite** - American cheese; hot, medium, or mild sauce; blue cheese or ranch; lettuce & tomato
The Stinger - 12"
Add steak to our Buffalo Chicken Sub and you get the "The Stinger" - a Buffalo staple!
Philly Cheesesteak - 12"
Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak - 12"
Sautéed peppers & onions, American cheese
Meatball Parm - 12"
Mozzarella, marinara sauce
Veggie Cheesesteak - 12"
Sautéed mushrooms, peppers & onions, American cheese
Turkey - 12"
lettuce & tomatoes, American cheese
Ham - 12"
lettuce & tomatoes, American cheese
Veggie - 12"
Green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, red onion, lettuce & tomato; American cheese
SUBS - HALF - 6"
Buffalo Chicken Finger - 6"
The Stinger - 6"
Philly Cheesesteak - 6"
Chicken Cheesesteak - 6"
Meatball Parm - 6"
Veggie Cheesesteak - 6"
Turkey - 6"
Ham - 6"
Veggie - 6"
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
OTHER BADD STUFF
baddpizza Staff T-Shirt
$15.99 - AVAILABLE IN-STORE ONLY
baddpizza Buffalo/DC T-Shirt
$21.99 - AVAILABLE IN-STORE ONLY
baddpizza Cutter
$4.95 - AVAILABLE IN-STORE ONLY
baddpizza Vinyl Sticker - 2.5" Round
$1.00 - AVAILABLE IN-STORE ONLY 2.5" round vinyl sticker with our custom baddpizza Buffalo / DC logo.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:20 pm
Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni
6263-B Old Dominion Dr, McLean, VA 22101