Baja Cali Fish & Tacos Alhambra Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
This location is conveniently located off the Garfield and Main intersection. Come in and enjoy some authentic Baja California food!
Location
31 East Main Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Alhambra
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Jamba - 000551 - Alhambra Retail Center
4.3 • 482
1131 S. Fremont Ave. Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant