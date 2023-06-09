Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baker & Commons

2900 College Ave

Berkeley, CA 94705

Popular Items

Latte

$5.00
Scone

$3.50
Cappuccino Dbl

$4.75

Baked Goods & Desserts

Pastry & Sweets

Biscuit

$3.50
Scone

$3.50
Cream Scone

$3.75
Coffee Cake

$4.25
Cinammon Toast

$3.25+

Acme cinnamon toast, served with cream cheese and housemade jam (changes daily)

Fleur de sel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75
Chewy Chocolate Pecan Cookie

$2.75
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75
Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75
Financier Chocolate

$1.00
Financier Almond

$1.00

Drinks & Retail

Espresso & Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50
Latte

$5.00
Cappuccino Dbl

$4.75

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Espresso Dbl

$3.75

Americano Dbl

$3.75

Cortado

$4.25

Macchiato Dbl

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Steamed Milk

$3.25

Chai

$4.75

Red Eye

$5.00

TO GO cup

$0.25

Tea

English Breakfast

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

Darjeeling

$3.75

Jasmine Green

$3.75

Moroccan Mint

$3.75

Peppermint

$3.75

Lemon Ginger

$3.75

Chammomile

$3.75

London Fog

$5.50

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Chai

$4.75

Cold Drinks

Ozzie (Housemade Soda)

$4.00

Ozzie Kids (Housemade Soda)

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemon Spritzer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.75

housemade lemonade

Cold Milk

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

TO GO cup

$0.25

Retail

Coffee Bag

$14.75

12oz bag whole bean. Organic blend of Peru and Colombia

Granola Bag

Granola Bag

$7.50
