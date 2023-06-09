Baker & Commons
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2900 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurant