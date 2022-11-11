Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batifol

291 Third Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

HORS D'OEUVRE

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Escargot

$13.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Tarte Alsacienne

$15.00

Dinner

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Charcuteries

$20.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Tuna Tartar

$17.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$20.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Oysters Single

$3.50

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Ceviche du jour

$17.00

Dinner

Fried cauliflower

$15.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Wild Mushroom vol au vent

$14.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Salmon crudo

$17.00

Chicken Terrine

$17.00Out of stock

SOUPE & SALAD

Onion soup

$12.00

Dinner

Vegan soup

$10.50

Dinner

Salade de saison

$13.00

Dinner

Frisée salade

$13.00

Dinner

Salade Verte

$13.00

Dinner

NICOISE SALADE

$24.00

Dinner

ENTREE

Mussels Fries DINNER

$24.00

Dinner/Lunch/Brunch

Mussels Fries LUNCH

$24.00

Dinner/Lunch

Red Perch fish

$30.00

Dinner

Risotto LUNCH

$24.00

Dinner/Lunch

Risotto DINNER

$24.00

Dinner/Lunch

Atlantic Salmon LUNCH

$26.00

Dinner

Atlantic Salmon DINNER

$30.00

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

Coq au Vin

$29.00

Duck Moulard

$34.00

Steak & Frites 10 OZ Sirloin

$36.00

Steak Frites LUNCH

$32.00

Chicken half

$28.00

Monk fish

$27.00Out of stock

Branzino special

$45.00

SIDE DISHES

Green Beans

$9.00

Lunch/Brunch

Mushroom

$10.00

Lunch/Brunch

Fava Beans

$10.00

Lunch/Brunch

Safron Fettuccine

$12.00

Lunch/Brunch

Fries side

$9.00

Lunch/Brunch

Sauted Spinach

$9.00

Side salad

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Kid pasta

$12.00

SANDWISHES & TARTINES

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Batifol Burger

$18.00

Tuna Pan Bagnat

$18.00

Coq au Vin Tartine

$18.00

Vegetable Tartine

$17.00

EGGS

Omelette Parisienne

$15.00

Omelette Basquaise

$15.00

Egg Benedict Canadian

$15.00

Egg Benedict du Jardin

$15.00

Egg Benedict du Pecheur

$15.00

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

VIENNOISERIE & GAUFFRES

Viennoiserie Basket

$8.00

Pain au Chocolat

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Brioche

$3.00

Sweet waffle

$15.00

Savery Waffle

$15.00

DESSERT

Nutella mousse

$9.00

Profiterol

$10.00

Creme brulee

$9.00

Sorbets

$8.00

Macarons

$10.00

Desert special

$12.00

Cutting fees

$3.00

Banana Tatin

$9.00

WINE BTG

Chateau Orangerie Sauv Blanc GL

$11.00

Sancerre Sauv Blanc GL

$16.00

Vouvray, Chenin blanc GL

$14.00

Talmard Chardonnay GL

$13.00

Charles Krug Chardonnay GL

$12.00

Bertani, Pinot Grigio GL

$10.00

Domaine Cognette Muscadet GL

$11.00

Buxy Pinot Noir GL

$13.00

Firesteed, Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

Les Volets Malbec GL

$12.00

Mas Josephine, Cotes-Du-Rhone GL

$11.00

Chemin des Anges, Chinon GL

$10.00

Seamless, Cabernet Sauv GL

$12.00

Chateau Teyssier, Saint Emillion GL

$14.00

Volleraux, Champagne GL

$18.00

Collin, Crement du Limoux GL

$11.00

Lucien Albrech, Crement Alsace GL

$12.00

Chateau Saint Croix GL

$12.00

WINE BTB

Domaine des terres de velle, Auxey-duresses

$89.00

Bouchard Pere & fils, Gevrey Chambertin

$115.00

Domaine Montille, Nuits-Saint-Georges

$150.00

Philippe Le Hardi, Mercurey 1er cru

$79.00

Domaine Dubreuil-Fontaine Pere Fils Aloxe-Corton

$135.00

Domaine Jessiaume Beaune 1er cru

$92.00

Les Tourelles De La Cree Cotes De Beaune

$80.00

Pascal Clement Chambolle-Musigny

$180.00

Chateau Cordet, Margaux

$77.00

Chateau Grand Chemin Mon plaisir, Saint-Estephe

$65.00

Chateau Nenin, Pomerol

$150.00

Jean‑Michel Cazes, Paulliac

$110.00

Chateau Haut Rocher, Saint Emilion Grand Cru

$79.00

Chateau du Glana Saint julien

$102.00

Barton & guestier Saint Emillion

$68.00

BTL Chateau Pontet Teyssier, Saint Emillion Grand cru

$54.00

Domaine de la Beche, Morgon, Cuvee Vielle Vignes

$56.00

Chateau Stehelin, Gigondas

$72.00

Domaine des 3 Cellier, Chateau Neuf Du Pape

$92.00

BTL Mas Josephine, Cotes-Du-Rhone

$40.00

Rex Hill, Pinot Noir, Oregon

$78.00

Peay, Pinot noir, Sonoma Coas

$105.00

Smith & Hook, Cabernet sauvignon

$68.00

Orin Swift Palermo, Cabernet Sauvignon

$129.00

Orin Swift Papillon Red, Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

BTL Firesteed, Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Seamless, Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Famille Perrin Cotes du rhone 1/2 bottle

$24.00

Chateau Haut Piquat Bordeaux 1/2 Bottle

$32.00

BTL Chemin des Anges Chinon

$36.00

BTL Buxy Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL Les volets Malbecs

$44.00

Domaine La Soufrandise Pouilly fuisse

$68.00

Domaine Roland Lavantureux, Chablis

$71.00

Isabelle et Denis Pommier Chablis 1er Cru Fourchaume

$98.00

La soeur Cadette, Bourgogne Blanc

$68.00

Petit Champs Lins, Meursault

$128.00

Domaine des Terres de Velle, Chasagne Montrachet

$149.00

BTL Domaine Talmard, Macon, Chardonnay

$49.00

Domaine de la Perriere, Pouilly-Fume

$75.00

Domaine Fouassier, Sancerre

$78.00

Domaine Arnaud Lambert, Les Perrieres

$65.00

BTL Domaine de Vaufuget, Vouvray

$54.00

BTL Domaine des Cognetttes, Muscadet

$40.00

BTL Sager & Verdier, Sancerre

$59.00

Les Prince Abbes, Pinot Blanc, Alsace

$45.00

Trimbach, Pinot Gris, Alsace

$69.00

Vieux Lazaret Chateau Neuf Du Pape BLANC

$93.00

BTL Chateau L'Orangerie, Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Domaine Fournier , Sancerre 1/2 BOTTLE

$36.00

Domaine Roux Pere & Fils, Chardonnay 1/2 BOTLLE

$28.00

Schug, Chardonnay 1/2 Bottle

$39.00

BTL Charles Krug

$44.00

BTL Pinot grigio Bertani

$36.00

Louis Roderer Brut Premier

$120.00

Bollinger, Champagne

$180.00

Champagne Canard Duchene

$90.00

BTL Vollereaux Brut, Champagne

$80.00

Andre Jacquart Blanc de Blanc

$110.00

Lucien Albrecht, Crement d'Alsace BTL

$49.00

Domaine Colin

$45.00

BTL Chateau Sainte Croix, Provence

$44.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody mary

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Alesia

$13.00

Pigalle

$13.00

Bastille

$13.00

Concorde

$13.00

George V

$13.00

Trocadero

$13.00

Barbes

$13.00

Rivoli

$13.00

Chatelet

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Ginger Spritz

$13.00

Avron

$13.30

Balard

$13.00

Expresso Martini

$13.00

Cappuccino Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Sangria Red

$13.00

Sangria White

$13.00

DESSERT WINE

QUINTA STA. EUFENIA, FINE RUBY PORT

$8.00

QUINTA STA. EUFENIA, 10Y TAWNY PORT

$10.00

WARREN’S, OTIMA, 20Y TAWNY PORT

$15.00

CHATEAU CANTEGRIL, SAUTERNES

$10.00

SOFT DRINKS

Black Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Black Coffee

$3.95

Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Double Espresso

$4.75

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.75

Latte

$4.50

Decaf Latte

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Decaf Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Milk

$5.00

Mocca

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Pineaple Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Evian

$7.00

Perrier

$7.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Tonic Water

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$7.50

Orange juice Fresh

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

BEERS

Stella Artois

$8.00

BRANDY

PERE MAGLORIE XO

$17.00

PIERRE FERRAND RESERVE

$23.00

LARRESSINGLE XO ARMAGNAC

$19.00

AMARI

MONTENEGRO

$10.00

MOCKTAIL

Bel Air

$11.00

Ranelagh

$11.00

Cambronne

$12.00

Glaciere

$11.00

Saint-Ouen

$11.00

Belle Ville

$11.00

SPIRITS

CAMPARI

$11.00

APEROL

$11.00

MEZCAL

ALIPUS / SAN JUAN

$12.00

DEL MAGUEY / VIDA

$11.00

JOVEN / 400 CONEJOS

$11.00
Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
BATIFOL – Brasserie Parisienne = Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Brunch, Dinner Wine and Cocktails 7 days a week

291 Third Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

