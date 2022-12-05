- Home
Bavarian Bierhaus Nashville
2,142 Reviews
$$
121 Opry Mills Drive
Nashville, TN 37214
Popular Items
Apps
Pretzel
Our delicious 5oz Pretzels are made all the way in Germany. We lightly salt them and cook them right here at the Bierhaus. Pairing it with our Bier Cheese or German Obatzda is just a match made in heaven. PICKTURED WITH BIER CHEESE ADD ON.
Giant Pretzel
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and an option to be served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too) or a German version called Obatzda. PICTURED WITH OBATZDA ADD ON.
Flammkuchen
Crispy thin crust, cream cheese, bacon and red onions, it's no wonder Flammkuchen is one of Germany's most popular menu items.
Brotzeitteller
A perfect shareable for groups. A blend of Boars Head Meats and Cheeses including Smoked Gruyere, Swiss, Smoked Cheddar, Black Forest Ham, Sopressata, Mortadella, Peperoni. Served with Obatzda, Butter, and Four Brotchen
Currywurst
One of the most iconic German street foods. Two sausages served with our house made curry ketchup a top a bed of fries.
Reuben Rolls
Four crispy eggroll wrapped bites filled with a Reuben mixture and served with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce.
Bavarian Onion Soup
This is one of our signature dishes here at Bavarian Bierhaus with bubbly cheese, pretzel croutons, and our delish house made onion soup. You'll be asking for this dish every time!
Bier Cheese Fries
Our Bier Cheese Fries are lightly seasoned and topped with crispy bacon, chopped chives, & sour cream.
Brats in a Blanket
A German take on an American Classic. Our signature Smoked Brat wrapped in a puff pastry and baked to perfection. Try it with some Sweet or Spicy Mustard.
Kartoffelpuffer
Potato Pancakes are a popular German appetizer made in house daily. Fresh potatoes cooked perfectly with a crispy crunchy crust and fluffy hash browns inside.
Bierhaus Wings
8 Giant Bierhaus Wings - Tossed in our in Haus blend of sauces and seasonings.
Brotchen - Basket
Perfectly toasted "Brotchen" or rolls for short.
On a Bun
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
Our signature Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich is breaded and fried and topped with ham and swiss cheese sauce and served with crispy fries.
Reuben Sandwich
Our most popular sandwich at the Bierhaus. Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut served on Marble Rye and with crispy fries.
Biergarten Burger
Our Biergarten Burger is one of the best in Nashville. Two fresh burger patties cooked to order with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella Cheese. Served with crispy fries. (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served on the side.) *Addition of Egg - CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Rollbraten - Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our signature Schweinebraten but pulled and placed on a bun. A Tennessee twist on a German Classic. Served with our Bavarian Sweet Heat BBQ, Coleslaw, and your choice of a side.
Bacon Biercheese Burger
Our Bacon Beer Cheese Burger is one of the best in Nashville. Two fresh burger patties cooked to order with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella Cheese. Served with crispy fries. (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served on the side.) *Addition of Egg - CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Fish Sandwich
Our delicious hand breaded fish fillet on a perfectly baked brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a lemon wedge. Pair with your choice of one side.
Reuben Burger
Enjoy the best of both worlds. House made Corned Beef atop a chargrilled burger patty with Swiss Cheese and sauerkraut on a perfectly toasted brioche bun. Served with 1000 island dressing and your choice of one side.
Jager 'Shroom Burger
A flame grilled burger topped with Swiss Cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms. Served with your choice of one side.
Sausages
Brat On A Bun
Signature Bratwurst grilled on a roll and served with choice of side.
Sausage Platter
Looking for variety? Try out three of our signature German sausages grilled on an open flame and served with your choice of two sides.
Meterwurst
Honestly, we can't make this stuff up. A METER long sausage served on a baguette (because that is the only bread we can find to hold this monster). Served with your choice of side. Can you handle a meter of sausage?
Schnitzel
Pork Schnitzel
Schnitzels are thin breaded meat cutlets that are breaded and fried. Choice of Sauces include: Jager (brown gravy and mushroom) or Swiss Sauce to top it off. Choice of one side.
Chicken Schnitzel
Schnitzels are thin breaded meat cutlets that are breaded and fried. Choice of Sauces include: Jager (brown gravy and mushroom) or Swiss Sauce to top it off. Choice of one side.
Paprika Schnitzel
Our hand breaded Chicken Schnitzel topped with a zesty tomato sauce and bell peppers on a small bed of Spatzle. Choice of one side.
Entrees
Sauerbraten
Beef Roast cooked until fork tender. Served with an authentic Sweet and Sour gravy and your choice of two sides.
Goulash Soup
Savory and spicy beef stew made with Bell Peppers and Onions served over a bed of Spatzle. A perfect German Comfort Food.
Lachsfilet
Grilled to order Salmon Filet. Served with a creamy dill sauce and your choice of one side.
Chicken Tenders
Five Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Buffalo Style add $1.00
Kassler Rippchen
Two flame grilled Pork Chops - Served with your choice of two sides.
Schweinshaxe
The Rolls Royce of German cuisine. These take no less than 4 days from start to your finish. We start with a Two 1 LB Pork Shanks and brine it for 3 days. Once they soak in all that flavor we slow roast them for 6-8 hours before roasting the outside creating a crispy flavorful crust. Served with gravy, spaetzle, lingonberry, horseradish and your choice of two sides.
Schweinbraten
Munich pork roast served with bier gravy and your choice of two side.
Fish & Chips
A massive slice of hand beer battered and freshly fried Haddock. Served with tartar sauce, lemons, and your choice of side, but we suggest fries....since it's Fish and Chips.
King Ludwig Platter
One rouladen, knackwurst, and pork chop accompanied by your choice of two sides.