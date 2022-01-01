Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Beach Road

2,439 Reviews

$$$

79 Beach Road

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

General Goods

Beach Road Tote Bag

Beach Road Tote Bag

$24.00

Beach Road Moonlight

$20.00
Beach Road Cap - Red/Khaki

Beach Road Cap - Red/Khaki

$24.00
Beach Road Cap - Black/Grey

Beach Road Cap - Black/Grey

$24.00
Beach Road Beanie

Beach Road Beanie

$18.00

Beach Road Carafe

$22.00
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

Website

Location

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

Gallery
Beach Road image
Beach Road image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
MV Chowder Company
orange starNo Reviews
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE OAK BLUFFS, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Barn Bowl & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
13 Uncas Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Sweet Life
orange star3.9 • 166
63 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Sharky’s Oak Bluffs
orange star3.9 • 1,058
31 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
State Road
orange starNo Reviews
688 State Road West Tisbury, MA 02575
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Pie Chicks
orange star5.0 • 1
395 State Rd. Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vineyard Haven
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston