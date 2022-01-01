- Home
Beal's Lobster Pier
2,146 Reviews
$$
182 Clark Point Road
Southwest Harbor, ME 04679
Appetizers
Lobster Bites
Our freshly picked lobster meat fried in our special batter served with sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauces. Small 4.5 ounces Large 9 ounces
Fried Clam Appetizer
4.0 ounces of whole belly fried clams served with Tartar
Fried Side of Shrimp
6 ounces of Fried Shrimp
Pan-Seared Side of Shrimp
6 ounces of Pan-Seared Shrimp
Firecracker Shrimp
Fried Shrimp served with Beals own Spicy Aioli.
Bar Harbor Blonde Oysters
Sirloin Steak Tips + Corn 😇
7 ounces of grilled Sirloin Tips marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with Corn on the Cob.
Beals’s Loaded Lobster Mac and Cheese
White cheddar macaroni with warm Maine lobster, toasted breadcrumbs, bacon, aged cheddar, and green onion
Beals Crab Claws
1 Dozen Maine Stone Crab Claws served with horseradish dijon cream sauce and a cucumber mignonette.
Beal’s Mac and Cheese
White cheddar macaroni with toasted breadcrumbs, bacon, aged cheddar and green onion.
Beals Lobster Cocktail
Beals fresh picked Lobster meat served chilled with Cocktail Sauce
Beals Double Lobster Cocktail
Double portion of Beals fresh picked Lobster Meat served chilled with Cocktail Sauce.
Lobster Ceviche
Fresh picked Lobster Meat marinated in fresh lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos served with Tortilla Chips.
Salads
Cobb Salad
Chopped greens, tomato, egg, grilled corn, goat cheese, bacon, cucumber, and tomato. Option of Lemon Vinaigrette, Balsamic, Ranch, & Blue Cheese dressing.
Garden Salad
Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99
Steamed Lobster
Add-Ons and Sides
Chips
Cole Slaw
Corn on the Cobb
Cornbread
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Mussels
By the 1/2 pound or pound.
Steamers
By the 1/2 pound or pound.
The First Mate
Corn, coleslaw, and cornbread
The Sternman
1/2 lb of mussels, corn and cornbread
The Captain
1lb of mussels, corn, and cornbread
Clam Chowder
Lobster Bisque
Rolls
Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll
4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buttah™ and served on a grilled Brioche Roll.
Beal's Famous Garlic Lovah's Lobster Roll
4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster pick warmed in Beal’s Garlic Buttah™ served on a grilled Brioche Roll
Beal's Famous Spicy Buffalo Lobster Roll
4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buffalo Buttah™served on a grilled Brioche Roll
Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll
4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat tossed with light mayo and served with crisp romaine lettuce on a grilled Brioche Roll
Beal’s Famous Fried Lobster Roll
4.5 ounces of lightly fried lobster in a zesty coating, crispy romaine lettuce served on a grilled Brioche Roll with a side of Beal's own spicy aioli
Jumbo Traditional
Jumbo portion; 6 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat: Traditional, Classic, Fried, or Spicy Buffalo. Served with Chips and on a grilled Brioche Roll.
Beal's Jumbo Garlic Lovers Roll
Beal's Jumbo Buffalo Roll
Jumbo Classic
Jumbo Fried
Beal's Famous Firecracker Roll
Beals Original Roll lightly tossed in Spicy Aioli
Jumbo Firecracker
Crab Roll
Freshly picked crab meat with a touch of mayo on a grilled, buttered roll.
Fried Clam Roll
4 ounces whole belly fried clams on grilled Brioche Roll served with chips
THE BIG BEAL 9oz TRADITIONAL ROLL
Largest Lobster Roll on the Island. Beals Traditional Lobster Roll on a grand scale.
THE BIG BEAL 9oz GARLIC LUVAH"S ROLL
Largest Lobster Roll on the Island. Beals Garlic Luvah's Roll on a grand scale.
THE BIG BEAL 9oz CLASSIC LOBSTER ROLL
Beals Classic Lobster Roll on a grand scale. Largest Lobster Roll on the island.
THE BIG FRIED BEAL
Beals fried Lobster Roll on a grand scale. Largest Lobster Roll on the Island.
THE BIG SPICY BUFFALO BEAL
Beals spice buffalo Roll on a grand scale. Largest Roll on the island.
Big Beal Firecracker Roll
Burgers and Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, with tomatoes and lettuce on a grilled roll.
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Generous portion of Haddock fried in our special homemade batters with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with chips and tartar sauce.
Pan-Seared Haddock Sandwich
Generous portion of Haddock pan-seared with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with chips and tartar sauce.
Blackened Haddock Sandwich
Generous portion of Haddock blackened with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with chips and tartar sauce.
Hamburger
Double Maine beef burgers with tomato and lettuce on a toasted bun. Served with Chips.
Cheeseburger
Double Maine beef burgers with tomato and lettuce on a toasted bun
Lobster Grilled Cheese
4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat with cheddar cheese and tomato on thick grilled bread
Beal's Dockhand Burger
Double Maine beef burgers with bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli on a toasted bun
Impossible "Plant Based" Burger
Impossible Burger with tomato, lettuce served on a grilled toasted bun.
LBLAT = Lobster BLAT
4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat combined with crispy bacon, lettuce, avocado spread, tomato and served on grilled thick bread
BLAT
Grilled Cheese
Surf & Turf Burger
Bacon Cheddar Burger topped with Beals fresh lobster meat served with chips
Lobster Taco
Freshly picked lobster meat with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on grilled corn tortillas.
Blackened Haddock Taco
Blackened Haddock with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on corn tortillas
Fried Haddock Tacos
Fried Haddock with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on corn tortillas
Pan Seared Haddock Tacos
Pan Seared Haddock with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on corn tortillas
Fried Baskets
Fried Haddock Basket
Generous half of pound portion (8 ounces) of Haddock fried in our homemade special batter. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Fried Shrimp Basket
Generous half of pound (8 ounces) portion of shrimp fried in our special homemade batter. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Fried Scallop Basket
Generous half of pound (8 ounce) portion of Local Maine Scallops fried in our special homemade batter and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Chicken Tender Basket
6 pieces of fried chicken tenders served with french fries and coleslaw
Fried Seafood Platter
Over 1 pound of seafood fried in our special homemade batter. Included are Scallops, Haddock and Shrimp served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Fried Clam Basket
Half a pound (8 ounces) of Clams fried in our special homemade batter served with French Fries and Cole Slaw
Pan-Seared Blackened Baskets
Blackened Haddock Basket
Generous portion of Haddock blackened and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Pan-Seared Haddock Basket
Generous portion of Haddock pan-seared and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Pan-Seared Scallop Basket
Generous 8 ounce portion of Scallops pan-seared and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Pan-Seared Shrimp Basket
Generous portion of Shrimp pan-seared and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.
Children's Menu
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Hot Dog
Hot dog on a toasted bun served with french fries
Kids Cheeseburger
One hamburger served with melted cheese and french fries.
Kids Hamburger
One hamburger served on toasted bun with french fries.
Kids Chicken Tender Basket
3 fried chicken tenders served with french fries and coleslaw
Kids Blackened Haddock Basket
Kids portion of blackened Haddock served with french fries and coleslaw
Kids Fried Haddock Basket
Kids portion of Haddock fried in our special batter and served with french fries and coleslaw
Kids Pan-Seared Haddock Basket
Kids portion of pan-seared Haddock served with french fries and coleslaw
Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Lobster Mac and Cheese
Desserts
Biggie Whoopie Pie
Homemade Blueberry Pie
Gluten Free Chocolate Torte
Gluten Free Strawberry Filled Cake
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
B/W/Twist Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Coffee Milkshake
Apple Pie
2 Pack Whoopie Pies
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
Summer Ale
Blueberry Ale
Allagash White
Cadillac Mountain Stout
Mason's Cider
Heineken 0% Alcohol
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Stella Artois
Bud Lite
DRAFT Lone Pine Brightside IPA
DRAFT Smiling Irish Bastard
DRAFT Real Ale
DRAFT Presque Isle Blonde
DRAFT L.P. Time And Temp Lager
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Budweiser
Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties.
Mason's Stout
Oak Hill Cider
Honey Crisp Cider
Blueberry Ale
An Amber Ale with just enough blueberry flavor to complement the hops.
Summer Ale
Lightly hopped (Saaz and WGV hops) and refreshing.
O Douls
Wine
Rose
Rose Bottle
Vera Vinho Verde
Clear, pale lemon. Clean, medium intensity aroma of lemon, green apple, pear and stone. Dry, high acidity, light body and medium finish. Super easy to drink, and very refreshing.
J Lohr Chard
Oyster Bay
Kris Pinot Grigio
Chateau Ste Michelle
Dom. Bousquet Malbec
This wine is 85% Malbec, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot, and 5% Syrah all organically grown. It is aged in French oak for 10 months. Aromas of dark berry fruit, medium-bodied with a good balance.
J. Lohr Cab
This Cabernet Sauvignon opens with aromas of black cherry, plum and violets, followed by subtle flavors of strawberry and allspice. Firm yet supple tannins finish off this approachable fruit-driven Cabernet Sauvignon
Angeline Pinot Noir
Liberty School Cabernet Sav
Zonin Prosecco
Mont Gravet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Eat, Drink , and Be Messy
182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679