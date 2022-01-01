Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Beal's Lobster Pier

2,146 Reviews

$$

182 Clark Point Road

Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Lobster by the Pound
Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll
Clam Chowder

Appetizers

Lobster Bites

Lobster Bites

$34.99+

Our freshly picked lobster meat fried in our special batter served with sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauces. Small 4.5 ounces Large 9 ounces

Fried Clam Appetizer

Fried Clam Appetizer

$19.99Out of stock

4.0 ounces of whole belly fried clams served with Tartar

Fried Side of Shrimp

Fried Side of Shrimp

$6.99

6 ounces of Fried Shrimp

Pan-Seared Side of Shrimp

Pan-Seared Side of Shrimp

$6.99

6 ounces of Pan-Seared Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp served with Beals own Spicy Aioli.

Bar Harbor Blonde Oysters

Bar Harbor Blonde Oysters

$39.99Out of stock
Sirloin Steak Tips + Corn 😇

Sirloin Steak Tips + Corn 😇

$18.99Out of stock

7 ounces of grilled Sirloin Tips marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with Corn on the Cob.

Beals’s Loaded Lobster Mac and Cheese

Beals’s Loaded Lobster Mac and Cheese

$36.99

White cheddar macaroni with warm Maine lobster, toasted breadcrumbs, bacon, aged cheddar, and green onion

Beals Crab Claws

Beals Crab Claws

$29.99Out of stock

1 Dozen Maine Stone Crab Claws served with horseradish dijon cream sauce and a cucumber mignonette.

Beal’s Mac and Cheese

Beal’s Mac and Cheese

$12.99

White cheddar macaroni with toasted breadcrumbs, bacon, aged cheddar and green onion.

Beals Lobster Cocktail

$29.99

Beals fresh picked Lobster meat served chilled with Cocktail Sauce

Beals Double Lobster Cocktail

$49.99

Double portion of Beals fresh picked Lobster Meat served chilled with Cocktail Sauce.

Lobster Ceviche

$29.99Out of stock

Fresh picked Lobster Meat marinated in fresh lime juice with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos served with Tortilla Chips.

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Chopped greens, tomato, egg, grilled corn, goat cheese, bacon, cucumber, and tomato. Option of Lemon Vinaigrette, Balsamic, Ranch, & Blue Cheese dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99+Out of stock

Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99

Steamed Lobster

Steamed Lobster by the Pound

Steamed Lobster by the Pound

$29.99+

Add-Ons and Sides

Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Corn on the Cobb

$2.75

Cornbread

$2.50

French Fries

$4.50+

Onion Rings

$4.50+Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50+Out of stock
Mussels

Mussels

$10.99

By the 1/2 pound or pound.

Steamers

Steamers

$15.99

By the 1/2 pound or pound.

The First Mate

$5.99

Corn, coleslaw, and cornbread

The Sternman

$10.99

1/2 lb of mussels, corn and cornbread

The Captain

$14.99

1lb of mussels, corn, and cornbread

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Lobster Bisque

$12.99Out of stock

Rolls

Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll

Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll

$29.99

4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buttah™ and served on a grilled Brioche Roll.

Beal's Famous Garlic Lovah's Lobster Roll

Beal's Famous Garlic Lovah's Lobster Roll

$29.99

4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster pick warmed in Beal’s Garlic Buttah™ served on a grilled Brioche Roll

Beal's Famous Spicy Buffalo Lobster Roll

Beal's Famous Spicy Buffalo Lobster Roll

$29.99

4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buffalo Buttah™served on a grilled Brioche Roll

Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll

Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll

$29.99

4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat tossed with light mayo and served with crisp romaine lettuce on a grilled Brioche Roll

Beal’s Famous Fried Lobster Roll

Beal’s Famous Fried Lobster Roll

$29.99

4.5 ounces of lightly fried lobster in a zesty coating, crispy romaine lettuce served on a grilled Brioche Roll with a side of Beal's own spicy aioli

Jumbo Traditional

Jumbo Traditional

$39.99

Jumbo portion; 6 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat: Traditional, Classic, Fried, or Spicy Buffalo. Served with Chips and on a grilled Brioche Roll.

Beal's Jumbo Garlic Lovers Roll

Beal's Jumbo Garlic Lovers Roll

$39.99
Beal's Jumbo Buffalo Roll

Beal's Jumbo Buffalo Roll

$39.99
Jumbo Classic

Jumbo Classic

$39.99
Jumbo Fried

Jumbo Fried

$39.99Out of stock
Beal's Famous Firecracker Roll

Beal's Famous Firecracker Roll

$29.99Out of stock

Beals Original Roll lightly tossed in Spicy Aioli

Jumbo Firecracker

$39.99Out of stock
Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$27.99Out of stock

Freshly picked crab meat with a touch of mayo on a grilled, buttered roll.

Fried Clam Roll

Fried Clam Roll

$24.99Out of stock

4 ounces whole belly fried clams on grilled Brioche Roll served with chips

THE BIG BEAL 9oz TRADITIONAL ROLL

$49.99

Largest Lobster Roll on the Island. Beals Traditional Lobster Roll on a grand scale.

THE BIG BEAL 9oz GARLIC LUVAH"S ROLL

$49.99

Largest Lobster Roll on the Island. Beals Garlic Luvah's Roll on a grand scale.

THE BIG BEAL 9oz CLASSIC LOBSTER ROLL

$49.99

Beals Classic Lobster Roll on a grand scale. Largest Lobster Roll on the island.

THE BIG FRIED BEAL

$49.99Out of stock

Beals fried Lobster Roll on a grand scale. Largest Lobster Roll on the Island.

THE BIG SPICY BUFFALO BEAL

$49.99

Beals spice buffalo Roll on a grand scale. Largest Roll on the island.

Big Beal Firecracker Roll

$49.99Out of stock

Burgers and Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Organic chicken breast, with tomatoes and lettuce on a grilled roll.

Fried Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.99

Generous portion of Haddock fried in our special homemade batters with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with chips and tartar sauce.

Pan-Seared Haddock Sandwich

Pan-Seared Haddock Sandwich

$15.99

Generous portion of Haddock pan-seared with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with chips and tartar sauce.

Blackened Haddock Sandwich

Blackened Haddock Sandwich

$15.99

Generous portion of Haddock blackened with lettuce, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with chips and tartar sauce.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.99

Double Maine beef burgers with tomato and lettuce on a toasted bun. Served with Chips.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Double Maine beef burgers with tomato and lettuce on a toasted bun

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$34.99

4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat with cheddar cheese and tomato on thick grilled bread

Beal's Dockhand Burger

Beal's Dockhand Burger

$17.99

Double Maine beef burgers with bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli on a toasted bun

Impossible "Plant Based" Burger

Impossible "Plant Based" Burger

$15.99

Impossible Burger with tomato, lettuce served on a grilled toasted bun.

LBLAT = Lobster BLAT

LBLAT = Lobster BLAT

$34.99

4.5 ounces of our freshly picked lobster meat combined with crispy bacon, lettuce, avocado spread, tomato and served on grilled thick bread

BLAT

BLAT

$12.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99
Surf & Turf Burger

Surf & Turf Burger

$29.99Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Burger topped with Beals fresh lobster meat served with chips

Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$29.99Out of stock

Freshly picked lobster meat with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on grilled corn tortillas.

Blackened Haddock Taco

Blackened Haddock Taco

$16.99Out of stock

Blackened Haddock with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on corn tortillas

Fried Haddock Tacos

Fried Haddock Tacos

$16.99Out of stock

Fried Haddock with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on corn tortillas

Pan Seared Haddock Tacos

Pan Seared Haddock Tacos

$16.99Out of stock

Pan Seared Haddock with homemade salsa, slaw, and a lime crema on corn tortillas

Fried Baskets

Fried Haddock Basket

Fried Haddock Basket

$24.99

Generous half of pound portion (8 ounces) of Haddock fried in our homemade special batter. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$22.99

Generous half of pound (8 ounces) portion of shrimp fried in our special homemade batter. Served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Fried Scallop Basket

Fried Scallop Basket

$26.99

Generous half of pound (8 ounce) portion of Local Maine Scallops fried in our special homemade batter and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$15.99

6 pieces of fried chicken tenders served with french fries and coleslaw

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$49.99

Over 1 pound of seafood fried in our special homemade batter. Included are Scallops, Haddock and Shrimp served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Fried Clam Basket

Fried Clam Basket

$39.99Out of stock

Half a pound (8 ounces) of Clams fried in our special homemade batter served with French Fries and Cole Slaw

Pan-Seared Blackened Baskets

Blackened Haddock Basket

$24.99

Generous portion of Haddock blackened and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Pan-Seared Haddock Basket

$24.99

Generous portion of Haddock pan-seared and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Pan-Seared Scallop Basket

$26.99

Generous 8 ounce portion of Scallops pan-seared and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Pan-Seared Shrimp Basket

$22.99

Generous portion of Shrimp pan-seared and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Children's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Hot dog on a toasted bun served with french fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

One hamburger served with melted cheese and french fries.

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

One hamburger served on toasted bun with french fries.

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

3 fried chicken tenders served with french fries and coleslaw

Kids Blackened Haddock Basket

$10.99

Kids portion of blackened Haddock served with french fries and coleslaw

Kids Fried Haddock Basket

$10.99

Kids portion of Haddock fried in our special batter and served with french fries and coleslaw

Kids Pan-Seared Haddock Basket

$10.99

Kids portion of pan-seared Haddock served with french fries and coleslaw

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Kids Lobster Mac and Cheese

$17.99

Desserts

Biggie Whoopie Pie

Biggie Whoopie Pie

$7.99Out of stock
Homemade Blueberry Pie

Homemade Blueberry Pie

$7.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.99

Gluten Free Strawberry Filled Cake

$7.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock

B/W/Twist Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock

Coffee Milkshake

$7.99Out of stock

Apple Pie

$7.99Out of stock

2 Pack Whoopie Pies

$7.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda, Teas and Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

$4.00

Old Soaker Root Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Beer

Summer Ale

$8.00

Blueberry Ale

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Cadillac Mountain Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Mason's Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Heineken 0% Alcohol

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

DRAFT Lone Pine Brightside IPA

$9.00

DRAFT Smiling Irish Bastard

$9.00

DRAFT Real Ale

$8.00Out of stock

DRAFT Presque Isle Blonde

$8.00

DRAFT L.P. Time And Temp Lager

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties.

Mason's Stout

$9.00

Oak Hill Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Honey Crisp Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Ale

$7.41

An Amber Ale with just enough blueberry flavor to complement the hops.

Summer Ale

$7.41

Lightly hopped (Saaz and WGV hops) and refreshing.

O Douls

$4.63

Wine

Rose

$11.00

Rose Bottle

$46.00

Vera Vinho Verde

$9.26+

Clear, pale lemon. Clean, medium intensity aroma of lemon, green apple, pear and stone. Dry, high acidity, light body and medium finish. Super easy to drink, and very refreshing.

J Lohr Chard

$9.26+

Oyster Bay

$9.26+

Kris Pinot Grigio

$9.26+

Chateau Ste Michelle

$9.26+

Dom. Bousquet Malbec

$10.19+

This wine is 85% Malbec, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot, and 5% Syrah all organically grown. It is aged in French oak for 10 months. Aromas of dark berry fruit, medium-bodied with a good balance.

J. Lohr Cab

$10.19+

This Cabernet Sauvignon opens with aromas of black cherry, plum and violets, followed by subtle flavors of strawberry and allspice. Firm yet supple tannins finish off this approachable fruit-driven Cabernet Sauvignon

Angeline Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Liberty School Cabernet Sav

$12.00+

Zonin Prosecco

$12.04

Mont Gravet

$8.33+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink , and Be Messy

Website

Location

182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

Directions

Gallery
Beal's Lobster Pier image
Beal's Lobster Pier image
Beal's Lobster Pier image

Map
