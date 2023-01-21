Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave

Lexington, KY 40502

Order Again

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casual contemporary restaurant located in the heart of Lexington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood showcasing smoked meats, gastropub-inspired shareables, house-made sausages, and innovative entrees. Two full bars featuring craft beers, creative cocktails, and wine.

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40502

