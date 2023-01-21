Bear & The Butcher
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual contemporary restaurant located in the heart of Lexington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood showcasing smoked meats, gastropub-inspired shareables, house-made sausages, and innovative entrees. Two full bars featuring craft beers, creative cocktails, and wine.
Location
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant