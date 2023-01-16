Main picView gallery

Beastside Kitchen 5724 Kalanianaole Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

5724 Kalanianaole Hwy

Honolulu, HI 96821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PUPUS

Pulehu Style Ribeye 12oz

$32.00

Fire grilled ribeye served with our Hawaiian Shoyu Chili Pepper dipping sauce, sauteed ali'i mushrooms and shredded daikon

Smoked Pork Belly Bao

$18.00

Four (4) soft steamed bao buns stuffed with smoked pork belly and house pickled onions and hoisin BBQ sauce

Garlic Umami Fries

$12.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries tossed in our famous garlic umami butter then topped with umami aioli, unagi sauce and furikake

Spicy Cold Tofu Platter

$14.00

Cold tofu topped with kim chee, crunchy garlic sauce, sesame oil and chili oil

bEASTside Edamame

$11.00

Choice of sauteed garlic umami edamame or cold shoyu sesame edamame

Korean Cold Vegetable Trio

$8.00

A combination of sesame ong choi, kim chee and shoyu sesame bean sprouts

Deep Watah Smoked Ahi Dip

$16.00

Creamy smoked ahi dip served with toasted garlic flatbread

Roadside Pastele Lumpia

$15.00

Crispy pastele stuffed lumpia served with a fresh cilantro crema

Paiko Poke Tacos

$18.00

Three (3) crispy wonton shells stuffed with shredded cabbage, spicy ahi poke, umami aioli, unagi sauce and green onion

Kailua Tempura Fish Bites

$18.00Out of stock

Cubed fresh catch dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy and topped with umami aioli, shoyu glaze, furikake, bonito flakes and green onion

Beastside Poke

$18.00

5oz ahi tuna prepared Hawaiian Inamona, spicy, or shoyu style

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00Out of stock

Cup soup

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl soup w/ bread

$7.50

Soup $ Salad w/ bread

$11.00

Mandoo spec

$12.00

NOODS & RICE

Umami Fried Rice

$16.00

House fried rice served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or pork belly

Kim Chee Fried Rice

$17.00

Served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or pork belly

Ginger Cilantro Fried Rice

$17.00

Fried Noodle

$13.00

SALADS

Island Style Salad

$16.00

Sweet ginger shoyu poke flash seared then laid atop organic mixed greens with local tomato, red onion, Japanese cucumber, umami aioli and crispy wonton strips served with lilikoi vinaigrette on the side

Da Pake Chicken Salad

$18.00

Organic mixed greens with local tomato, house pickled onion, Japanese cucumber, crispy Guava BBQ Fried Chicken, wonton strips and cilantro served with oriental dressing on the side

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine, local tomato, cheddar cheese, house pickled onion, crispy bacon, smoked chicken breast, cilantro and spicy ranch dressing

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine, local tomato, smoked chicken breast, parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons

ENTREES

Smoked Pork Belly Loco Moco

$22.00

Tender slices of smoked pork belly served over white rice topped with two island eggs, house demi glaze and crispy fried onions

Classic Loco Moco

$20.00

Half pound local beef patty served over white rice topped with two island eggs, house demi glaze and crispy fried onions

Beef Stew

$15.00

Huli Chicken

$16.00

ORIGINALS

Garlic Umami Shrimp Plate

$20.00

Ten (10) extra jumbo shrimp fried crispy then sauteed in our Garlic Umami butter. Served over a bed of white rice with your choice of mac salad or pickled onions

Guava BBQ Fried Chicken Plate

$16.00

Citrus ginger marinated boneless chicken thigh fried crispy and tossed in our house made Hawaiian guava BBQ sauce. Served over a bed of rice with your choice of mac salad or pickled onions

Smoked BBQ Pork Belly Plate

$17.00

Tender pork belly smoked low and slow, topped with a smoky BBQ sauce served on a bed of rice with your choice of mac salad or pickled onions

Two Choice Combo

$20.00

Three Choice Combo

$24.00

Pineapple Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

KEIKI MENU

Spam Musubi

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

xtra musubi

$3.00

SIDES

Side Rice

$1.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mac Salad

$2.00

Side Kim Chee

$3.00

Side Ong Choi

$3.00

Side Bean Sprouts

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Flat Bread

$4.25

Pickled Onions

$3.00

DESSERTS

Single Mochi

$2.00

6 pack Mochi

$15.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Sundae

$8.00

Hapa Mama Pie- Calamansi

$8.00Out of stock

Hapa Mama Pie- Choco Haupia

$8.00

HH FOOD

HH Garlic Umami Fries

$8.00

HH Roadside Pastele Lumpia

$9.00

HH Spicy Kim Chee Tofu Platter

$8.00

HH Guava Chicken Pupu

$9.00

HH Korean Cold Vegetable Trio

$6.00

HH Umami Fried Rice

$12.00

HH Mundoo 8 pc

$8.00

Catering

Bento A

$10.00

Bento B

$8.00

Bento C

$6.00

Ala Carte Guava BBQ Fried Chicken

$16.00

Ala Carte Smoked Pork Belly

$18.00

Ala Carte Garlic Umami Shrimp

$20.00

Garlic Umami Shrimp- Med Pan

$85.00

Guava BBQ Fried Chicken- Med Pan

$65.00

Smoked Pork Belly- Med Pan

$75.00

Fried Noodles Med Pan

$55.00

Umami Fried Rice Med Pan

$55.00

Kim Chee Fried Rice Med Pan

$60.00

Ginger Cilantro Fried Rice Med Pan

$60.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

GNGRBEER

$4.00

Liquor

Tito’s

$7.50

Pau Maui

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Absolute Mandarin

$7.50

Absolute Citron

$7.50

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00

Herradura

$9.00

Patron

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Koloa Lite

$9.00

Mahina Dark

$6.50

Malibu

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

4 Roses

$8.50

Fire Ball

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Cocktails

Pau Hana Mule

$10.00

Maunalua Mai Tai

$13.00

Bum Bye Bloody Mary

$12.00

Makapu'u Sunrise

$11.00

K-Bay Cooler

$11.00

Secret Island Tea

$13.00

Beastside Mimosa

$11.00

TROPICAL SPLASH

$7.00

Traditional Margarita

$11.00

Lilikoi Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Li Hing Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Beer

Fat Tire

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

16 oz Budlight

$6.00

16 oz Miller Light

$6.00

16z Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Hop Island IPA

$7.00

Big Wave Golden Ale 19.2

$9.00

Gold Cliff IPA 19.2oz

$9.00

Longboard Lager 19.2oz

$9.00

Kona Light 19.2oz

$9.00

Ultra Gold

$5.50

Heineken Light Party Price

$5.00Out of stock

Elysian Space Dust 12oz

$7.00

Ola Porter

$9.00

Seltzers

Kona Starfruit Lime

$6.00

Kona Tropical Punch

$6.00

Kona Strawberry Guava

$6.00

Kona Passion Orange Guava

$6.00

Nutrl Mango

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$6.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$6.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$6.00

Wine

Harken GLASS

$11.00

Angeline GLASS

$11.00

Seeker GLASS

$11.00

Babbich GLASS

$12.00

Rabble GLASS

$12.00

Capasaldo Glass

$11.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

HH Wine

HH Harken GLASS

$9.00

HH Angeline GLASS

$7.00

HH Seeker GLASS

$9.00

HH Babbich GLASS

$10.00

HH Rabble GLASS

$10.00

HH Capasaldo Glass

$9.00

HH Liquor

HH Tito’s

$5.50

HH Pau Maui

$6.00

HH Kettle One

$6.00

HH Absolute Mandarin

$5.50

HH Absolute Citron

$5.50

HH Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$5.00

HH Herradura

$7.00

HH Patron

$7.00

HH Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

HH Koloa Lite

$7.00

HH Mahina Dark

$4.50

HH Jameson

$6.00

HH Jack Daniels

$6.00

HH 4 Roses

$6.50

HH Fire Ball

$6.00

HH Skrewball

$7.00

HH Crown Royal

$6.00

HH Hendricks

$6.00

HH Tanqueray

$5.50

HH Jager

$6.00

HH Kahlua

$5.00

HH Bailey's

$5.00

HH Beer

HH Fat Tire

$5.00

HH Elysian Space Dust IPA 19.2oz

$7.00

HH 16 oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

HH 16 oz Budlight

$4.00

HH 16 oz Miller Light

$4.00

HH 12oz Coors Light

$4.00

HH Heineken

$4.00

HH Heineken Light

$4.00

HH Modelo Especial

$4.00

HH Hop Island IPA

$5.00

HH Big Wave Golden Ale 19.2oz

$7.00

HH Gold Cliff IPA 19.2oz

$7.00

HH Longboard Lager 19.2oz

$7.00

HH Kona Light 19.2oz

$7.00

HH 12oz Space Dust

$5.00

HH Ultra Gold

$4.00

HH Hop Island IPA

$5.00

Ola Porter

$7.00

HH Seltzers

HH Kona Starfruit Lime

$4.50

HH Kona Tropical Punch

$4.50

HH Kona Strawberry Guava

$4.50Out of stock

HH Kona Passion Orange Guava

$4.50

HH Nutrl Mango

$4.50

HH Nutrl Pineapple

$4.50

HH Nutrl Raspberry

$4.00

HH Nutrl Watermelon

$4.50

HH Cocktails

HH Pau Hana Mule

$8.00

HH Maunalua Mai Tai

$11.00

HH Bum Bye Bloody Mary

$10.00

HH Makapu'u Sunrise

$9.00

HH K-Bay Cooler

$9.00

HH Secret Island Tea

$11.00

HH Beastside Mimosa

$9.00

HH Traditional Margarita

$9.00

HH Lilikoi Margarita

$9.00

HH Mango Margarita

$9.00

HH Li Hing Margarita

$9.00

HH Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

HH Coconut Margarita

$9.00

HH Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Bottle Wines

BTL Babich SB

$41.00

BTL Harken Chard

$38.00

BTL Angeline Rose

$38.00

BTL Seeker CAB

$41.00

BTL Caposaldo Prosecco

$38.00

BTL Rabble Red Blend

$41.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5724 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96821

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Tour Cafe - AINA HAINA
orange star4.1 • 363
820 W Hind Dr #1291 Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Hawaii Kai
orange star4.5 • 833
377 Keahole St Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
HanaPa’a Market - 7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a
orange starNo Reviews
7192 Kalanianaole highway #E123a Honolulu, HI 96825
View restaurantnext
Arancino at The Kahala
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Kahala Avenue Honolulu, HI 98616
View restaurantnext
Kapa Hale
orange star4.5 • 198
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102 Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Kozo Sushi - Kahala Mall - 4618 Kilauea Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4618 Kilauea Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston