Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers

BELLA CAFE & GRILLE

36 Reviews

$$

890 East High Street

Lexington, KY 40502

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
GRILLED SALMON SALAD
TRUFF BURGER

STARTERS AND SALADS

CAFE SALAD

CAFE SALAD

$11.00

cafe greens, chopped hens egg, pancetta, baguette croutons, café ranch dressing

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$21.00

cafe greens, gorgonzola dolce, heirloom tomatoes, baguette croutons, balsamic dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

cafe greens, heirloom tomatoes, hens egg, pancetta, smoked peanuts, honey mustard dressing

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

sriracha honey glaze, chives, & side cafe ranch

SPINACH DIP

SPINACH DIP

$9.00

sour cream, baguette crostini

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

tossed in white truffle oil and topped with shaved parmesan cheese and served truffle aioli & ketchup

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00
GRILLED PESTO CAESAR

GRILLED PESTO CAESAR

$14.00

Grilled romaine, pesto caesar dressing, fresh crostinis, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese

GRILLED PESTO CAESAR W/ SALMON

GRILLED PESTO CAESAR W/ SALMON

$22.00

Grilled romaine, pesto caesar dressing, fresh crostinis, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese

GRILLED PESTO CAESAR W/ CHICKEN

GRILLED PESTO CAESAR W/ CHICKEN

$20.00

Grilled romaine, pesto caesar dressing, fresh crostinis, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese

CHICKEN SALAD PLATE

$12.00Out of stock
AUTUMN BURRATA

AUTUMN BURRATA

$15.00

Fresh Heirloom tomatoes and creamy burrata topped with balsamic reduction jelly and microgreens, served on a bed of basil-pesto

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

TRUFF BURGER

TRUFF BURGER

$18.00

8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, blue cheese garlic mayonnaise, truffled arugula

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$17.00

8 oz brisket & short-rib blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, classic sauce

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$14.00

crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, lemon cabbage slaw, & house pickles

HALIBUT SANDWICH

HALIBUT SANDWICH

$23.00

wild caught Halibut & lemon chipotle slaw

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

$14.00

Marinated for 24 hours in our house marinade and grilled. Available on any of our sandwich combinations

PLANT BASED BURGER

PLANT BASED BURGER

$14.00

Plant Based Burger from LightLife. Available on any of our sandwich combinations

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

HALIBUT ENTREE

HALIBUT ENTREE

$33.00

polenta, sauteed greens, crimini & shittake mushrooms, gold raisins, lemon balsamic brown butter

ROASTED CHICKEN

ROASTED CHICKEN

$21.00

spice rubbed half chicken, hot honey brussels sprouts, pomme puree

HAND-CUT PORK CHOP

HAND-CUT PORK CHOP

$23.00

24-hour brined, bone-in, spicy bacon fennel cabbage, stone fruit mostardo

FILET MIGNON

FILET MIGNON

$32.00

tamari garlic butter, broccoli, pomme puree

BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$19.00

rigatoni, pork salami bacon ragout, tomato cream, & baguette crostini

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN

BUTTERMILK CHICKEN

$18.00

boneless chicken breast, hand breaded & fried, served with jameson's spicy sauce and ranch, choice of side

SIDES

BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$5.00

brown butter balsamic, garlic, bourbon smoked chili

SPICY CABBAGE

SPICY CABBAGE

$5.00

fennel seed, bacon, crushed chili

POMME PUREE

POMME PUREE

$5.00

butter, chives

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

jameson’s spicy sauce

SIDE CAFE SALAD

SIDE CAFE SALAD

$7.00

chopped hens egg, pancetta, baguette croutons, café ranch dressing

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00

hot honey sauce

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$9.00

espresso & brandy soaked ladyfingers w/ sweetened mascarpone mousse, dusted w/ cocoa, frangelico stick

LEMON PIE

LEMON PIE

$10.00

almond sable, italian meringue, limoncello stick

BUDINO

BUDINO

$9.00

butterscotch pudding, salted caramel, whipped cream w/ brown sugar cookies

COLD DRINKS

SODA/TEA

$2.50

WATER

ITALIAN SODAS

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$5.00

ITALIAN TEA

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ICED LATTE

$4.00

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

BOTTLES OF RED WINE

BTL GRAN PASSIONE, ROSSO

$18.00

Veneto, Italy. merlot blend w/ notes of oak, dried fruit, & black fruit

BTL VIDAL FLEURY, RED BLEND

$23.00

Cotes du Rhone, France.red blend w/ earthy flavors of dark berry, leather & vanilla

BTL JOSEPH DROUHIN, BOURGOGNE

$27.00Out of stock

Bourgone, France. a wine full of charm with earthy notes of cherry, raspberry, and oak

BTL QUILT, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$29.00

California 2018. jammy fruits from Joe Wagner's signature offerings

BTL GARZON, CAB FRANC

$23.00Out of stock

Uruguay 2019. pomegranate & blackberry fruit flavors w/ notes of oak

BTL CANNANOU DI SARDEGNA

$21.00

Italy 2019. medium bodied red with notes of dark fruit and leather, hints of spice and herbs.

BTL THE DELEGATE, RED

$17.00Out of stock

Argentina. bold dry wine w/ notes of plum, blackberry, & hints of oak.

BTL SIN ZIN

$23.00

BTL JUST MALBEC PLEASE

$21.00Out of stock

BTL TAMBURINI SANGIOVESE

$25.00

BTL DOMINI ROSSO

$25.00Out of stock

BTL LA CHEVALIERE

$27.00

BTL RECANTI

$25.00

BTL DUAS QUINTAS

$24.00

BTL DROUHIN

$75.00

GAMBLE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$68.00Out of stock

BOTTLES OF WHITE WINE

BTL CLEAN SLATE, REISLING

$17.00

Mosel Valley, Germany. off-dry w/ crisp acidity & vibrant fresh peach flavors w/ a mineral finish

BTL GANCIA D'ASTI, MOSCATO

$23.00

Italy DOCG. nicely balanced sweetness, acidity, & vivacity w/ aromas of peach, sage, & honey

BTL FRUILI, PINOT GRIGIO

$23.00Out of stock

Italy DOC 2018. dry, crisp, w/ notes of green apple, hints of honey & melon on the long finish

BTL ACROBAT, PINOT GRIS

$21.00

Oregon. tart & dry w/ subtle grassy notes, tree fruit & guava w/ a refreshing & bright finish

BTL DIATOM, CHARDONNAY

$29.00

Santa Barbara county 2021. unoaked, bright notes of lemon & lime, a subtle earthiness w/ hint of sea salt

BTL RAEBURN, CHARDONNAY

$23.00

russian river valley 2018. citrus zest, finishes silky apple & pear in buttery oak - a complex duo

BTL ST CLAIRE, SAUVIGNON BLANC

$25.00

New Zealand. aromatic, intense flavor, tropical fruits, citrus, green fruits & herbs, crisp dry finish

BTL DAOU, ROSE

$19.00

Paso Robles, Ca 2020. long, clean finish lingers w/ impressions of peach, citrus zest & cherry

BTL VERMENTINO, TOSCANA

$29.00

Italy 2020. notes of citrus and pear with a crisp minerality on the finish

BTL ERATH, PINOT NOIR ROSE

$25.00

Oregon. beautiful raspberry colored rose with notes of cherry, strawberry and citrus

BTL NICOLAS FEUILLATTE, CHAMPAGNE

$50.00

France, Brut Reserve. ripe citrus apple in bubble abundance. commence the celebration!

BTL RIONDO, PROSECCO

$15.00

Veneto, Italy DOC . fruity notes of peach & lemon followed by a crisp, clean finish

BTL DOPFF & IRION SPARKLING ROSE

$40.00

Alsace, France. berry bouquet w/ elegant structure. creamy, vivid foam embellishes excitement

BTL PAPARUDA, FETEASCA REGALA

$21.00

BTL THE DELEGATE, WHITE

$17.00Out of stock

BTL FINCA NUEVA

$22.00

BTL POEMA

$46.00

BTL GIULIANA

$30.00

BEER

WHITE GIRL WASTED LAGER

$7.00

HEFEWEIZEN

$7.00

FUZZY FIELDS HAZY IPA

$6.00

DUNKEL

$7.00Out of stock

I'M A LITTLE TEAPOT SHORT STOUT

$7.00

KENTUCKY SUNRISE CIDER

$6.00Out of stock

OKTOBERFEST

$6.00

WEST 6TH CERVEZA

$6.00Out of stock

WEST 6TH AMBER

$6.00

WEST 6TH IPA

$6.00Out of stock

SMOKEY THE PEAR CIDER

$6.00

Good Beer

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned restaurant in the beloved Chevy Chase area of Lexington, KY focusing on "Everyday dining you deserve!"

Website

Location

890 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40502

Directions

