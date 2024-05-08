Benchwarmers- DECATUR 240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
No reviews yet
240 W. Ponce de Leon Ave
Decatur, GA 30030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$14.00
Our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in one of our signature sauces.
- BW Pretzel$12.00
Bavarian-style pretzel with our queso and spicy mustard
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Mexican version of a “grilled cheese”. With lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, and salsa on the side
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Mexican version of a “grilled cheese”. Choice of Mexican or grilled chicken. With lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, and salsa on the side.
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Served with Cajun fries & honey dijon
- Chip Trio$12.00
Warm tortilla chips with Queso, Guacamole & Salsa
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
Chips & Salsa
- Chips, Salsa, & Queso$9.00
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Pickle chips with Cajun remoulade
- Mile High Nachos$9.00
Topped with cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream 8.99 Add chicken or chili +3.00 Add steak +5.00
- Pasta-Rella Stix$11.00
Lightly breaded mozzarella sticks served with a zesty marinara sauce
- PCB Shrimp 1 Pound$29.00
- PCB Shrimp 1/2 pound$16.00
1/2 pound of fresh Gulf shrimp slightly seasoned with a hint of heat. Served with lemons & green onions
- Philly Rolls$11.00
- Potato Skins$12.00
We smother ‘em with melted cheese, bacon and green onions.
- Redneck Quesadilla$12.00
BBQ pork,onions,peppers and our homemade smoked onion dip.
- Southwest Eggrolls$11.00
Made in-house & served with cajun remolaude. Mexican Chicken,Black Beans,Rice,Corn,Jalapenos,Pico.
- Spinach Dip$12.00
Our homemade Spinach and Artichoke dip served with warm tortilla chips
Salads/Soup
- Black & Bleu Salad$15.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with blackened chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with buffalo chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, cucumbers, red onion and green peppers
- Chicken Chef Salad$15.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with choice of meat, bacon bits, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, boiled egg, cucumbers, red onions, & green peppers Ham & Turkey or Chicken
- Chili$5.00+
Homemade Chili topped with diced onion and cheese. Served with a side of Texas toast.
- House Salad$8.00
Fresh crisp greens topped with tomatoes, cheese, croutons, cucumbers, red onion and green peppers
- Large House Salad$10.00
- Loaded Baked Potato Soup$5.00+
Benchwarmers creamy potato soup topped with melted cheese,bacon and green onions. Served with garlic toast. Cup/$4.99 Bowl/$5.99
- Salmon Salad$18.00
Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon atop a bed of spinach with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and dried cranberries.
- Chef Salad Ham/Turkey$15.00
Wings
Burgers & Bird
- Bacon Cheese Burger$15.00
Choice of cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.
- Belly Buster$21.00
Get ready to be stuffed!!! Two huge burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring and BBQ Sauce.
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.00
Blackened and topped with bleu cheese and an onion ring
- BW burger$12.99
- Diablo$15.00
Topped with pepper-jack cheese, fried jalapeños & sriracha ketchup
- Flyin Hawaiian$15.00
Topped with teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, and grilled pineapple
- Hangover$16.00
Fried egg, bacon, & cheddar cheese
- Shroom & Swiss$15.00
Topped with sautéed garlic mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Smoke House$17.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Entrees
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese$16.00
A BW original! Pasta mixed with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with buffalo chicken chunks and green onions
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Freshly breaded cod cooked golden brown and served with Cajun fries and coleslaw $10.99 one piece $13.00 two piece
- Hamburger Steak$15.00
8-ounce ground sirloin smothered in grilled mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Served with a choice of side and a house salad
- Jambalaya$16.00
Our version of a cajun classic with andouille sausage, peppers, onions, celery, spices and rice. Topped with blackened chicken 9.99 SubStitute Cajun Shrimp for blaCkened ChiCken add 2.00