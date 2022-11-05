Beretta Valencia

LAMB SHANK

$27.00

Braised 16oz Australian hind lamb shank Lamb dusted with flour, salt and pepper, and seared with oil and braised for 3 hours. Sauce: mirepoix (diced carrots, onion, and celery) tomato paste, garlic, thyme, blended porcini mushrooms, red wine marsala, and vegetable stock. Finished with lemon zest and parsely. Polenta: vegetable stock, rosemary, butter, olive oil, cream and parmesan.