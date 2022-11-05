Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beretta Valencia

1199 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
FUNGHI MISTI PIZZA
BURRATA PIZZA

ANTIPASTI

WALNUT BREAD

WALNUT BREAD

$11.00

Ingredients: 3 pieces of grilled walnut bread, burrata tartufata (mushroom, corn oil, summer truffle, black olives, salt, white balsamic & honey) Garnished with chopped chives Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nuts, Honey, Seafood

CRAB ARANCINI

CRAB ARANCINI

$13.00

4 saffron rice ball fritters with sundried tomato, Canadian crab and smoked mozarella Ingredients: carnaroli rice, canadian crab meat, onion, cream, butter, parmesan, brandy, sundried tomato and basil. Arancini balls are dusted with flour, egg washed and coated with bread crumbs. Allergies: Pork, Gluten, Dairy, Onion, Garlic, Raw Eggs

BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$11.00

Blanched broccolini, sautéed and roasted in the oven with EVOO and sliced garlic, topped with calabrese peppers. Allergies: Garlic

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts: pancetta, shallots, balsamic fried brussels, smoked pancetta, shallots and tossed with, salt, black pepper and white balsamic

EGGPLANT CAPONATINA

EGGPLANT CAPONATINA

$10.00+

Eggplant Caponatina with basil and toasted pine nuts Ingredients: Fried eggplant, celery, cherry tomato, basil, castelvetrano green olives, pine nuts, capers, olive oil, white balsamic Allergies: Gluten, Pine Nuts, Olives

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

Flashed fried cauliflower with bagna cauda, calabrese peppers, lemon, italian parsley. Bagna Cauda: garlic, anchovies, chili flakes, lemon juice, evoo Allergies: Gluten, Eggs, Dairy, Garlic, Anchovy

HERB BREAD

HERB BREAD

$6.00

Herb Onion Focaccia bread with extra virgin olive oil Ingredients: House made bread (same as pizza dough) = Yeast, flour, water, salt) seasoned with pickled yellow onion (in vinegar), rosemary, parmesan, & oregano served with side of EVOO Allergies: Gluten, Onion, Dairy

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$14.00

Two meatballs with spicy tomato sauce and grilled crostini. Ingredients: pork/veal garlic, parsley, pecorino (sheep) cheese, milk, eggs, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper. spicy tomato sauce: tomato, basil, garlic, onion, chili flakes, parsley, and olive oil. Allergies: Pork, Gluten, Dairy, Garlic.

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$16.00

Ingredients: PEI black mussels, sauteed with garlic, green onion, sofritto, white wine, clam juice, Roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, served with 2 grilled crostini. Sofritto: reslish of garlic, oregano, capers, anchovies, chili flakes, parsley, olive oil Allergies: Seafood, Garlic

OLIVES

OLIVES

$6.00

Marinated Castelvetrano Olives Ingredients: Imported large green marinated olives, extra virgin olive oil (XVOO), toasted fennel seeds & orange zest. Allergies: Olives

SALUMI

SALUMI

$28.00+

Choice of one or more of: Prosciutto, Soppresatta, Hot Coppa, and Mortadella with bread and pickled veggies

SIDE TARTUFATA

SIDE TARTUFATA

$3.00

Side of Mushroom Truffle-Honey

SALAD

BEETS SALAD

BEETS SALAD

$15.00

Roasted gold and red beets, kale, almonds, farro, avocado, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette Allergies: Vinegar, Onions, Garlic, Avocado, Nuts. Dairy, Gluten (farro)

PERSIMMON SALAD

$14.00

greens, pomegranate, walnuts, citrus Allergies: Nuts Vegan

TRICOLORE

TRICOLORE

$14.00

Wild baby arugula, Belgian endive, radicchio, shaved grana padano cheese, tossed with lemon vinaigrette (lemon zest, lemon juice, champagne vinegar, extra virgin olive oil)parmesan Caesar Dressing: egg yolk, Dijon, garlic, anchovy, Worcestershire, red wine vinegar, pepper, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, canola oil, parmesan, tabasco Allergies: Dairy, Anchovy, Garlic, Gluten

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

kale and romaine Lettuce, croutons, anchovy caesar dressing Allergies: Gluten, seafood, dairy

PIZZA

BARTENDER'S SPECIAL

BARTENDER'S SPECIAL

$23.00

Pizza Tomato Sauce, Chili Flakes, Sausage, Burrata, Taggiasca Olives, Calabrian peppers Allergies: Dairy, Pork, Peppers

BURRATA PIZZA

BURRATA PIZZA

$20.00

Burrata, Marinara, Basil, XVOO Allergies: Dairy, Olives

CAPRICCIOSA

CAPRICCIOSA

$21.00

Marinara, provolone, prosciutto cotto (cooked prosciutto), artichokes, mushroom mix (portobello, crimini, maitaki) Allergies: Mushroom, Pork, Dairy, Gluten

CARBONARA PIZZA

CARBONARA PIZZA

$20.00

Panna, pancetta, pecorino, mozzarella, provolone, 2 eggs. finished with black pepper. Allergies: Dairy, Eggs

FUNGHI MISTI PIZZA

FUNGHI MISTI PIZZA

$21.00

Fontina, mozzarella, raw red onions, thyme, mixed Mushrooms (portabella, crimini, maitaki) Ingredients: Mushrooms, Dairy, Onions

HOT SALAMI PIZZA

HOT SALAMI PIZZA

$21.00

Pizza Tomato Sauce, provolone cheese, hot Coppa, spicy dry chorizo, diavolicchio. Allergies: Peppers, Pork

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PIZZA

ITALIAN SAUSAGE PIZZA

$20.00

Pizza Tomato Sauce, panna sauce, Provolone, green onion, Pork Sausage. “Caggiano” sausage from north of Bay Area (Petaluma). Pork butt Natural/No-Hormones raised, red wine, garlic, fennel seed, salt, chili flakes. Allergies: Pork, Dairy, Gluten

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$16.00

Pizza Tomato Sauce, mozzarella, basil, evoo Allergies: Dairy, Olives

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$21.00

Panna, mozzarella, parmesan, thin sliced prosciutto di Parma, baby arugula, & olive oil Allergies: Dairy, Pork,

SPICY MARINARA PIZZA

SPICY MARINARA PIZZA

$14.00

Pizza Tomato Sauce, Taggiasca olives, chili flakes, calabrese peppers. NO CHEESE. Vegan as is. Allergies: Peppers, Olives, Gluten

CALZONE

CALZONE

$20.00

Folded pizza dough. Pizza Tomato Sauce, scarmoza, Italian sausage, kale, caramelized onion, Calabrese oil. Allergies: Dairy, Pork, Gluten (Cannot be made gluten-free)

PLATES & PASTA

FRUTTI DI MARE

FRUTTI DI MARE

$24.00

fresh linguine, Sauteed manilla clams, black mussels, prawns and squid. white wine tomato sauce with clam juice, basil and sofritto (relish of garlic, oregano, anchovies, chili flakes, capers) Allergies: Seafood/Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy, Egg (pasta), Garlic, Tomato

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

$20.00

Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese sauce, panna, fresh ricotta cheese, fontina and parmesan chese. Bolognese sauce, ground veal (75%) and ground pork (25%) cooked with onion, thyme, red wine, ground porcini mushrooms, tomato paste, vefetables stock, and flour Allergies: Mushrooms, Dairy, Gluten, Wine

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$18.00

butternut squash ravioli, brown butter, sage, hazelnuts Ravioli: semolina, water, rice flour Filling: butternut squash, bread crumbs, garlic, orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt Allergies: Nuts, Dairy

SQUID INK RISOTTO

SQUID INK RISOTTO

$21.00

carnaroli rice, onions, squid, and squid ink, white wine, lemon zest, butter, parmesan and sofritto. Sofritto: relish of garlic, anchovy, oregano, capers, parsley, chili flakes, evoo Allergies: Garlic, Seafood, Dairy, Anchovy,

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$22.00

Mushrooms risotto with thyme and parmesan cheese. Ingredients: Carnaroli rice sauted with onion, porcini powder, white wine, mushrooms mix (portobello, crimini, maitake) thyme, parsley, butter and parmesan cheese Allergies: Mushroom, Dairy, Onions,

LAMB SHANK

LAMB SHANK

$27.00

Braised 16oz Australian hind lamb shank Lamb dusted with flour, salt and pepper, and seared with oil and braised for 3 hours. Sauce: mirepoix (diced carrots, onion, and celery) tomato paste, garlic, thyme, blended porcini mushrooms, red wine marsala, and vegetable stock. Finished with lemon zest and parsely. Polenta: vegetable stock, rosemary, butter, olive oil, cream and parmesan.

DESSERT FOOD

AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$8.00

affogato gelato, espresso

BERRY SORBET

BERRY SORBET

$7.00
CHOCOLATE GELATO

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$8.00

bonet-chocolate gelato amaretti, caramel

CRUMBLE DI PESCHE

CRUMBLE DI PESCHE

$10.00

Crumble Di Pesche: vanilla ice cream and cream anglaise Seasonal peaches tossed with sugar, pinch of salt and lemon. Topped with crumbled cookies, and served warm with vanilla gelato and cream anglaise. Crumble cookies: flour, sugar, butter, cinnamon Cream anglaise: egg yolk, milk, corn starch

PANNA GELATO

PANNA GELATO

$8.00

panna gelato extra virgin olive oil, sea salt

PISTACHIO SEMIFREDDO

PISTACHIO SEMIFREDDO

$10.00

BERRIES, ALMOND COOKIE CRUMBLE

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$10.00

tiramisu rum mascarpone

SINGLE SCOOP GELATO

SINGLE SCOOP GELATO

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

