Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
964 Reviews
$$
1429 SE Federal Hwy
Stuart, FL 34994
Tea/Arnold Palmer
Juice
Appetizer
Blueberry Fritters (6)
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Cinnamon Roll
Freshly baked hand-made with a vanilla cream icing. Only served Saturday and Sunday.
Loaded Potato Pancakes
2 crispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions served with a side of sour cream.
Biscuit's For a Cause
Three Biscuits fresh baked & handmade served with our homemade Berry Jam, Apple Butter & Housemade Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly
Egg Favorites
Big Breakfast
Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.
Berry Fresh Slam
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs
One freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy served with two any style eggs and red bliss potatoes.
Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs scrambled on our brioche bun with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.
Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs
Cispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes and two eggs any style served with a side of sour cream and home-baked wheat toast.
Veggie Breakfast Scramble
Scrambled eggs, quinoa, peppers, onions, black beans and corn mixture, topped with pickled red onios. Choice of a side.
Big Daddy Slam
3 eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices, a sausage patty, a slice of ham, with red bliss potatoes.
Two Biscuits & Gravy
Two freshly baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
Birria Breakfast Taco
3 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.
Omelets
Create Your Own Omelet
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet
Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.
Butcher Shop Omelet
Ham, apple smoked bacon and sausage topped with our homemade sausage gravy.
Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet
Crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.
KETO Bacon & Avocado Omelet NO Bisc
The Griddle
Pancake Special
One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!
Buttermilk Pancakes
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
"Newly Famous" pancakes, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." Moist, fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)
Gluten Free Pancakes
2 fluffy gluten free pancakes.
Challah Bread French Toast
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Coconut French Toast
Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection! Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Gluten Free French Toast
Captain Crunch French Toast (What's Fresh)
Challah bread dipped in our almond French toast batter. Topped with strawberries, blackberries and sliced bananas. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Waffle
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
Chicken & Waffle
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
Jalapeno Pepper Jelly Chicken & Waffles
Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)
Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Redneck Eggs Benedict
Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
Perfectly poached eggs on top of a homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat topped with Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Crab Cake & Fried Green Tomato Benedict (What's Fresh)
Two poached eggs, served on top of lump crab cakes and golden deep fried green tomatoes, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Hashes & Grits
Nashville Hot Chicken Hash
O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash
Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers, onions and potatoes. Grilled and served with two eggs plus your choice of a side.
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers and onions.
Chesapeake Bay Crab Hash
Homemade lump crab cake topped with two eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with a freshly baked biscuit.
Big Country Hash
Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash
Free range chicken, bacon bits, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses over red bliss potatoes. Topped with two eggs, enchilada sauce and drizzled with chipotle cream. Served with a freshly bake biscuit and apple butter.
O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits
Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.
Healthy Options
Muffin
Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss
Chilled Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries, granola and Florida honey. Served with a fresh baked muffin of the day.
Old Fashion Oatmeal
Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.
Acapulco Avocado Toast
Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two basted eggs and served with fresh fruit.
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Freshly cut berries and seasonal nuts.
Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)
Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple. Drizzled with Florida honey.
Energy Wrap
Fluffy egg whites, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fresh fruit and a side of salsa.
BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Eggs
Fresh spinach, antibiotic free grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.
Healthy Start Chicken Egg white scramble
Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, avocado mash and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.
Just EGG Acapulco Avocado Toast
Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with Just Egg Patties and served with fresh fruit.
Gluten Free Cheddar Bacon Chicken Sammie
Grilled marinated chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles on Gluten Free toast. Your choice of a side.
Vegan
VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich
JUST Egg*, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado mash vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side
VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl
Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple.
VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit
Cantalope, melon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries & orange slices. Fresh-cut everyday!
Sides
Eggs
Toast
1/2 Toast
Side of Bacon
1/2 Side of Bacon
Side Of Sausage
Side of Chicken Apple Sausage
Side Ham
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Potatoes
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Grits
Side Oatmeal
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Greek Yogurt
Side Mashed Avocado
Side Sliced Avocado
Real Maple Syrup
Side Roasted Veggies
Side Avocado Toast
Side Peanut Butter
Bowl Grits
Side Hollandaise
Side Chorizo
Appetizers
Handhelds
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken tenders, dipped in spicy oil, served over a bed of Comeback sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Your choice of side.
Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich
Multi-grain toast with leaf lettuce, avocado, oven roasted turkey, fire roasted yellow and red tomatoes and fire roasted artichokes, , alfalfa sprouts. Served open faced with a Green Goddess dressing drizzle. Served with Fresh Fruit.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.
Grilled Reuben
Slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.
BFC Club Sandwich
Sliced Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss & American Cheeses, Tomato, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and Mayo. Served on a thick white toast. Your choice of a side.
Old Fashioned BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Your choice of a side.
Gluten Free BLT
Berry Fresh Cafe famous BLT made with crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on toasted Udi’s Gluten-Free bread.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
Vegetarian Wrap
Wjole Wheat Wrap Layered with artichoke aioli, goat cheese, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
Spicy Crispy Chicken & Pineapple Tacos
Birria Beef Sammie
A rustic roll stuffed with birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.
Smash Burgers & Chicken Sammies
Three Grain Veggie Burger
3 Grain veggie burger grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, provolone cheese, cucumber, sprouts and avocado aioli with homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of a side.
Chicken Sammie WOW Style
Chicken Sammie Cheddar Bacon Style
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
Chicken Sammie Brunch Style
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
Smash Burger WOW Style
Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
Smash Burger Brunch Style
Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.
Salads
Green Goddess Apple & Turkey Salad
Our mixed greens with apple slices layered with antibiotic-free turkey, then layered with fire-roasted tomatoes & artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with house-made green goddess dressing.
Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad
Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.
BFC Chicken Tender Salad
Hand breaded antibiotic free chicken tenders on mixed field greens, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon pieces, diced tomato, cucumber, & sliced red onion.
Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with a 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
Lite Green Goddess Apple & Turkey Salad
Our mixed greens with apple slices layered with antibiotic-free turkey, then layered with fire-roasted tomatoes & artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with house-made green goddess dressing.
Lite Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad
Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.
Lite BFC Chicken Tender Salad
Hand breaded antibiotic free chicken tenders on mixed field greens, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon pieces, diced tomato, cucumber, & sliced red onion.
Lite Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
Tuna Salad Salad
Chicken Salad Salad
BFC Chicken Keto Salad Bowl
Fresh spinach, antibiotic free grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.
Quiches
Vegan
Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.
Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.
Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich
Oven roasted sandwich on toasted multi-grain with artichoke aioli, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted artichoke hearts & roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
Side
Hot Breakfast
Bakery Fresh Bagels & Muffins
Light & Healthy - Fruit Trays
Lunch Trays
Café Sandwich Tray
Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.
Berry Fresh Wrap Tray
Choose from Dill Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Veggie filled gourmet tortilla wraps. Min. 10
Berry Fresh Bistro Tray
Choose from BFC club, roasted turkey apple brie sandwich, vegetarian sandwich or BLT, all served on our Cuban bread with lettuce & tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese with mayonnaise & mustard on the side.
Salad Trays
Bistro Salad
Mixed greens with candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad
Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion. Served with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.
Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad
Fresh mixed green with apple slices, layed with antibotic-free roasted turket, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, artichokes hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house-made Green Goddess dressing.
Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Fresh Baked Quiches
Ala Carte & Additions
1/2 Pan Sausage Gravy
Applewood Bacon (2 slices)
Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Links)
1/2 Pan Hot Grits
Breakfast Potatoes (serves 10)
Oven Fresh Biscuit
One dozen fresh baked biscuits
1/2 Pan Scrambled Eggs
Full Pan Scambled Eggs
1/2 Egg White Scamble
Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 10-15
Full Pan Egg White Scamble
Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 25-30
Potato Salad (serves 18-20)
Pint
Cole Slaw (serves 18-20)
Pint
Beverages
Box of Joe (serves 10-12)
Fresh Gound Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee with creamers & sweetners. Serves 10-12
Florida Orange Juice (serves 10-12)
Gallon - Serves 10-12
Sweet Tea (serves 10-12)
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Unsweetened Tea (serves 10-12)
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Homemade Lemonade (serves 10-12)
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Bottled Water
Single Serving
TAKE & BAKE
SIDES & MORE
Coleslaw Pint
Potato Salad Pint
Blueberry Fritters (6)
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Homemade Soups Quart
Unsweetened Tea
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Sweet Tea
Gallon - Serves 7-8
Homemade Lemonade
Gallon - Serves 7-8
4 Biscuits n Apple Butter
Specialty Coffee
Specialty Tea & Lemonade
Smoothies 16 oz.
Strawberry Smoothie
Blueberry Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Peanut Butter Cup
Green Colada (Super Foods)
Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk
Acai Berry (Super Foods)
Organic Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Milk, garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Christmas Cookie Smoothie
Fresh Pressed Juices
Mimosas
Mimosa Flight
Mimosa
Mega Mimosa
Mega Very Berry Mimosa
Poinsettia
Mega Poinsettia
Bellini
Mega Bellini
Strawberry Mimosa
Mega Strawberry Mimosa
Electric Beet Retreat Mimosa
Mega Electric Beet Retreat Mimosa
Straw Mango Mimosa
Mega Straw Mango Mimosa
Champagne WINE GLASS
To Go Mimosa 18 oz
Bloody Marys
Spiked Lemonade/Apple Ciders
Coffee Cocktails
Screwdrivers
Mojitos
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We offer Berry Fast Express Pick-up from our Online and Catering menus. Upon request, we deliver from our Catering menu only with a minimum $100 per order.
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994