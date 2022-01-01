Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart

964 Reviews

$$

1429 SE Federal Hwy

Stuart, FL 34994

Popular Items

Big Breakfast
Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito

Coffee

Coffee

$3.29

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.99

Add Flavor

$1.00

Tea/Arnold Palmer

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Milk

Small Milk

$2.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$3.49

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Juice

Small Orange Juice

$2.50

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

Small Apple Juice

$2.50

Large Apple Juice

$3.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Small V8

$2.50

Large V8

$4.00

Appetizer

Blueberry Fritters (6)

Blueberry Fritters (6)

$7.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)

$5.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$6.99

Freshly baked hand-made with a vanilla cream icing. Only served Saturday and Sunday.

Loaded Potato Pancakes

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$6.95

2 crispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions served with a side of sour cream.

Biscuit's For a Cause

$7.99

Three Biscuits fresh baked & handmade served with our homemade Berry Jam, Apple Butter & Housemade Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly

Egg Favorites

Served with our seasoned Red Bliss potatoes, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, homemade grits or oatmeal.
Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.

Berry Fresh Slam

Berry Fresh Slam

$13.99

Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.

One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

$9.99

One freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy served with two any style eggs and red bliss potatoes.

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Two eggs scrambled on our brioche bun with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.

Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs

Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs

$12.99

Cispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes and two eggs any style served with a side of sour cream and home-baked wheat toast.

Veggie Breakfast Scramble

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, quinoa, peppers, onions, black beans and corn mixture, topped with pickled red onios. Choice of a side.

Big Daddy Slam

Big Daddy Slam

$14.99

3 eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices, a sausage patty, a slice of ham, with red bliss potatoes.

Two Biscuits & Gravy

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Two freshly baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Birria Breakfast Taco

$12.99

3 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.

Omelets

Omelets are made with 3 extra large grade AA eggs and served with fresh fruit salsa. Served with our seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, homemade grits or oatmeal. All omelets include toasted whole wheat bread.
Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.99

Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.

Butcher Shop Omelet

Butcher Shop Omelet

$12.99

Ham, apple smoked bacon and sausage topped with our homemade sausage gravy.

Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet

Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet

$12.99

Crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.

KETO Bacon & Avocado Omelet NO Bisc

$12.99

The Griddle

All Griddle items are served with warm syrup.
Pancake Special

Pancake Special

$9.49

One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.99

"Newly Famous" pancakes, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." Moist, fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)

Gluten Free Pancakes

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

2 fluffy gluten free pancakes.

Challah Bread French Toast

Challah Bread French Toast

$10.99

Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Coconut French Toast

Coconut French Toast

$10.99

Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection! Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Gluten Free French Toast

$10.99
Captain Crunch French Toast (What's Fresh)

Captain Crunch French Toast (What's Fresh)

$12.99

Challah bread dipped in our almond French toast batter. Topped with strawberries, blackberries and sliced bananas. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Waffle

Waffle

$10.99

Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.

Jalapeno Pepper Jelly Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.

Eggs Benedict

All Egg Benedicts are served with fresh made Hollandaise sauce and your choice of a side.
Traditional Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)

Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)

$12.99

Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Redneck Eggs Benedict

Redneck Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Perfectly poached eggs on top of a homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat topped with Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Crab Cake & Fried Green Tomato Benedict (What's Fresh)

Crab Cake & Fried Green Tomato Benedict (What's Fresh)

$14.99

Two poached eggs, served on top of lump crab cakes and golden deep fried green tomatoes, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Hashes & Grits

All Hashes served with a freshly baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.

Nashville Hot Chicken Hash

$13.99
O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash

O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers, onions and potatoes. Grilled and served with two eggs plus your choice of a side.

Side of Corned Beef Hash

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers and onions.

Chesapeake Bay Crab Hash

Chesapeake Bay Crab Hash

$15.99

Homemade lump crab cake topped with two eggs and our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Served with a freshly baked biscuit.

Big Country Hash

Big Country Hash

$13.99

Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash

Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash

$13.99

Free range chicken, bacon bits, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses over red bliss potatoes. Topped with two eggs, enchilada sauce and drizzled with chipotle cream. Served with a freshly bake biscuit and apple butter.

O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits

O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits

$15.99

Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.

Healthy Options

Muffin

$3.95
Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss

Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss

$10.99

Chilled Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries, granola and Florida honey. Served with a fresh baked muffin of the day.

Old Fashion Oatmeal

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$7.99

Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Acapulco Avocado Toast

Acapulco Avocado Toast

$12.99

Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two basted eggs and served with fresh fruit.

Bowl Fresh Fruit

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Freshly cut berries and seasonal nuts.

Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)

Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)

$10.49

Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple. Drizzled with Florida honey.

Energy Wrap

Energy Wrap

$10.99

Fluffy egg whites, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fresh fruit and a side of salsa.

BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Eggs

$10.99

Fresh spinach, antibiotic free grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.

Healthy Start Chicken Egg white scramble

Healthy Start Chicken Egg white scramble

$12.99

Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, avocado mash and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.

Just EGG Acapulco Avocado Toast

$14.99

Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with Just Egg Patties and served with fresh fruit.

Gluten Free Cheddar Bacon Chicken Sammie

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles on Gluten Free toast. Your choice of a side.

Vegan

JUST Egg: Plant-Based - made entirely from plants, packed with clean, sustainable protein, cooks and tastes just like eggs. It’s cholesterol-free, egg-free, dairy-free, kosher and non-GMO
VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

JUST Egg*, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado mash vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl

VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl

$10.99

Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple.

VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Cantalope, melon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries & orange slices. Fresh-cut everyday!

Sides

Eggs

$0.98

Toast

$2.49

1/2 Toast

$1.25

Side of Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side Of Sausage

$3.79

Side of Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.99

Side Ham

$3.79

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.79

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Side Potatoes

$2.99

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Side Grits

$2.95

Side Oatmeal

$3.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.99

Side Mashed Avocado

$2.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.49

Real Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side Roasted Veggies

$3.99

Side Avocado Toast

$4.95

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Bowl Grits

$4.59

Side Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Chorizo

$3.95

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fresh crisp deep fried pickles.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Fresh sliced green tomatoes fried to a golden crisp.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$9.99

Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat. Served with a rosy tartar sauce.

Soup

Made fresh daily!

Cup

$4.49
Bowl

Bowl

$5.99

Handhelds

All sandwiches, paninis and wraps include your choice of crispy fries, homemade red bliss potato salad, quinoa or homemade coleslaw.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken tenders, dipped in spicy oil, served over a bed of Comeback sauce, pickles, and coleslaw. Your choice of side.

Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich

Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Multi-grain toast with leaf lettuce, avocado, oven roasted turkey, fire roasted yellow and red tomatoes and fire roasted artichokes, , alfalfa sprouts. Served open faced with a Green Goddess dressing drizzle. Served with Fresh Fruit.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$11.99

Slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.

BFC Club Sandwich

BFC Club Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss & American Cheeses, Tomato, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and Mayo. Served on a thick white toast. Your choice of a side.

Old Fashioned BLT

Old Fashioned BLT

$10.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Your choice of a side.

Gluten Free BLT

Gluten Free BLT

$11.99

Berry Fresh Cafe famous BLT made with crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on toasted Udi’s Gluten-Free bread.

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.

Vegetarian Wrap

$10.99

Wjole Wheat Wrap Layered with artichoke aioli, goat cheese, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.

Spicy Crispy Chicken & Pineapple Tacos

$13.99

Birria Beef Sammie

$12.99

A rustic roll stuffed with birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.

Smash Burgers & Chicken Sammies

Three Grain Veggie Burger

Three Grain Veggie Burger

$11.99

3 Grain veggie burger grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, provolone cheese, cucumber, sprouts and avocado aioli with homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of a side.

Chicken Sammie WOW Style

Chicken Sammie WOW Style

$11.99
Chicken Sammie Cheddar Bacon Style

Chicken Sammie Cheddar Bacon Style

$11.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Chicken Sammie Brunch Style

Chicken Sammie Brunch Style

$12.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Smash Burger WOW Style

Smash Burger WOW Style

$11.99
Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style

Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style

$11.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Smash Burger Brunch Style

Smash Burger Brunch Style

$12.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Salads

Salads served with homemade cornbread and pineapple butter.
Green Goddess Apple & Turkey Salad

Green Goddess Apple & Turkey Salad

$13.99

Our mixed greens with apple slices layered with antibiotic-free turkey, then layered with fire-roasted tomatoes & artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with house-made green goddess dressing.

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$12.99

Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

BFC Chicken Tender Salad

BFC Chicken Tender Salad

$12.99

Hand breaded antibiotic free chicken tenders on mixed field greens, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon pieces, diced tomato, cucumber, & sliced red onion.

Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$13.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with a 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

Lite Green Goddess Apple & Turkey Salad

$10.99

Our mixed greens with apple slices layered with antibiotic-free turkey, then layered with fire-roasted tomatoes & artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with house-made green goddess dressing.

Lite Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

Lite Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$9.99

Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Lite BFC Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Hand breaded antibiotic free chicken tenders on mixed field greens, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon pieces, diced tomato, cucumber, & sliced red onion.

Lite Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

Tuna Salad Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad Salad

$8.99

BFC Chicken Keto Salad Bowl

$10.99

Fresh spinach, antibiotic free grilled chicken, crumbled goat cheese, house made red salsa, topped with avocado mash.

Quiches

2 slices of baked-daily fresh quiche topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of fresh fruit, grits homes fries or a small bistro salad with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Seasonal Quiche

$10.99Out of stock

Vegan

Sandwiches made with our bread products are vegan.

Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$13.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.

Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.

Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich

Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich

$11.99

Oven roasted sandwich on toasted multi-grain with artichoke aioli, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted artichoke hearts & roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Side

Fries

$2.59

Sweet Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.59

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Small Bistro Salad

$4.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$3.99

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.99

Scoop of Tuna

$4.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Hot Breakfast

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich and Complete Breakfast. Minimum 6-10 people per breakfast.
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.99

Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage with home-fried red bliss potatoes. Minimum 6 people.

Complete Breakfast

Complete Breakfast

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, home-fried red bliss potatoes, bacon and fresh baked biscuits. Min 10

Bakery Fresh Bagels & Muffins

Fresh baked Bagels and Muffins. Minimum 6.
Bagels

Bagels

$3.99

Minimum 6

Muffins

Muffins

$3.99

Minimum 6.

Bagel & Muffin Tray

$3.99

Light & Healthy - Fruit Trays

Fresh Fruit Tray (Small)

$39.99

Fresh Fruit Tray (Large)

$54.99

BYO Berry Granola Bowl

$7.99

Lunch Trays

Cafe Sandwiches, Wraps, or Berry Fresh Bistro Sandwiches. Minimum 6 per tray.
Café Sandwich Tray

Café Sandwich Tray

$9.99

Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.

Berry Fresh Wrap Tray

Berry Fresh Wrap Tray

$9.99

Choose from Dill Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Veggie filled gourmet tortilla wraps. Min. 10

Berry Fresh Bistro Tray

Berry Fresh Bistro Tray

$10.99

Choose from BFC club, roasted turkey apple brie sandwich, vegetarian sandwich or BLT, all served on our Cuban bread with lettuce & tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese with mayonnaise & mustard on the side.

Salad Trays

Served family-style with utensils, plates, and napkins. Serves 6 - 8 per tray.

Bistro Salad

$49.99

Mixed greens with candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$59.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion. Served with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

$59.99

Fresh mixed green with apple slices, layed with antibotic-free roasted turket, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, artichokes hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house-made Green Goddess dressing.

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$59.99

Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Fresh Baked Quiches

***MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED*** Please Call For Further Information.

Full Tray (Serves 24)

$69.99

***MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED*** Please Call For Further Information.

Half Tray (Serves 12)

$49.99

***MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED*** Please Call For Further Information.

Ala Carte & Additions

Choose any of these homemade sides to compliment your selection.

1/2 Pan Sausage Gravy

$39.99

Applewood Bacon (2 slices)

$2.99

Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Links)

$3.99

1/2 Pan Hot Grits

$25.99

Breakfast Potatoes (serves 10)

$29.99

Oven Fresh Biscuit

$2.99

One dozen fresh baked biscuits

1/2 Pan Scrambled Eggs

$39.99

Full Pan Scambled Eggs

$89.99

1/2 Egg White Scamble

$49.99

Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 10-15

Full Pan Egg White Scamble

$99.99

Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 25-30

Potato Salad (serves 18-20)

$24.99

Pint

Cole Slaw (serves 18-20)

$24.99

Pint

Beverages

Choose from Orange Juice, Coffee, Iced Tea, Lemonade and Bottled Water.

Box of Joe (serves 10-12)

$19.99

Fresh Gound Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee with creamers & sweetners. Serves 10-12

Florida Orange Juice (serves 10-12)

$19.99

Gallon - Serves 10-12

Sweet Tea (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Unsweetened Tea (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Homemade Lemonade (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Bottled Water

$1.50

Single Serving

TAKE & BAKE

BOGO

$19.95

SIDES & MORE

Coleslaw Pint

$7.99

Potato Salad Pint

$7.99
Blueberry Fritters (6)

Blueberry Fritters (6)

$6.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Homemade Soups Quart

$7.99

Unsweetened Tea

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Sweet Tea

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Homemade Lemonade

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

4 Biscuits n Apple Butter

$6.95

FAMILY BREAKFAST

Family Breakfast Slam (4)

$39.95

Family BFC Biscuit Sandwich (4)

$39.95

Treats to Go

Coleslaw Pint

$7.99

Homemade Chicken Salad Pint

$13.99

Tuna Salad Pint

$13.99

Homemade Soups Quart

$7.99

Potato Salad Pint

$7.99

Tomato-Bacon Jam Pint

$13.99

Teapot

$20.00

Specialty Coffee

All coffee available in Decaf!

Latte

$5.99

Cappucino

$5.99

Espresso

$4.99

Americano

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Cold Brew

$5.99

Specialty Tea & Lemonade

Tea Freshly Brewed Everyday! Lemonade Freshly Made Everyday!

Handshaken Tea

$3.99

Handshaken Lemonade

$3.99

Smoothies 16 oz.

Made with Low-Fat Yogurt topped with whipped cream. 16 oz.

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.99

Green Colada (Super Foods)

$7.99

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

Acai Berry (Super Foods)

$7.99

Organic Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Milk, garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Christmas Cookie Smoothie

$7.99

Fresh Pressed Juices

16 oz.

Beet Retreat

$7.99

Sunshine Passion

$7.99

Mimosas

Mimosa Flight

$11.99

Mimosa

$6.99

Mega Mimosa

$10.99

Mega Very Berry Mimosa

$11.99

Poinsettia

$6.99

Mega Poinsettia

$11.99

Bellini

$6.99

Mega Bellini

$11.99

Strawberry Mimosa

$6.99

Mega Strawberry Mimosa

$11.99

Electric Beet Retreat Mimosa

$6.99

Mega Electric Beet Retreat Mimosa

$11.99

Straw Mango Mimosa

$6.99

Mega Straw Mango Mimosa

$11.99

Champagne WINE GLASS

$10.99

To Go Mimosa 18 oz

$9.99

Bloody Marys

Tito's Bloody Mary Flight

$11.99

Tito's Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.99

Tito's Beet Retreat Bloody Mary

$9.99

Tito's Siracha Bloody Mary

$9.99

Tito's Caesar Bloody Mary

$9.99

Tito's Plain Bloody Mary

$9.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.99

Spiked Lemonade/Apple Ciders

Tito's Spiked Lemonade

$7.48

Tito's Spiked Cold Brew Lemonade

$8.98

Tito's Spiked Hand Shaken Lemonade

$7.48

Coffee Cocktails

Tito's Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew

$9.99

Tito's Spiked Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$9.99

Irish Coffee

$9.99

Coming Back To Life

$9.99

Screwdrivers

Tito's Traditional Screw Driver

$9.99

Tito's Blueberry Screw Driver

$9.99

Tito's Beet Retreat Screw Driver

$9.99

Tito's Strawberry Mango Screw Driver

$9.99

Tito's Very Berry Screw Driver

$9.99

Orange Creamsicle Crush

$9.99

Shines

Ole' Smokey's Blackberry Lemonade Shine

$9.99

Ole' Smokey's Blackberry Sweet Tea Shine

$9.99

Mojitos

Titos Blueberry Mojito

$9.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer Berry Fast Express Pick-up from our Online and Catering menus. Upon request, we deliver from our Catering menu only with a minimum $100 per order.

Website

Location

1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

Gallery
Berry Fresh Cafe image
Berry Fresh Cafe image
Berry Fresh Cafe image

