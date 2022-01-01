Restaurant header imageView gallery

BIG DAY BREWING 20 Glen Road

No reviews yet

20 Glen Road

Gorham, NH 03581

Order Again

Popular Items

The Rail Trail
Big Day Poutine
Northern Lights Sprouts

Non Alcoholic

AHA Blackberry Lemon seltzer

$3.00

Polar Black Cherry seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Polar Tart Cherry Lime seltzer

$3.00

Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Bubly Blackberry seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Bubly Mango seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Maine Root, Ginger Brew

$3.00

Maine Root, Root Beer

$3.00

Maine Root, Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Maine Root, Mexi Cola

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Cans

Secret 7 4 Pack Cans

$16.99

pilsner malt and flaked wheat pair with big dry hop charges of vic secret & idaho 7 to make a smooth and juicy ipa

Gravity Quest 4 Pack Cans

$16.99

pilsner malt and flaked oats produce a soft mouthfeel, dry hopped with citra and azacca to pile on tropical notes

Day Breeze Sour 4 pack cans

$20.00

pineapple & cherry puree paired with hallertau hops create a beautifully tart and crisp sour

Set Closer Imperial IPA 4pk cans

$18.99

a strong malt backbone supports additions of simcoe, apollo & motueka hops; dank pine boozey goodness

Mixed Four Pack

$20.00

Appetizers

Top Notch Fries

Top Notch Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut golden yellow potatoes, house spice blend.

Curry Fries

Curry Fries

$7.00

Our french fries with house made curry aioli

Northern Lights Sprouts

Northern Lights Sprouts

$7.00

maple bacon glazed crispy fried sprouts with black pepper aioli

Wings

Wings

$12.00

jumbo wings, comes with your choice of sauce found below

Chips and Salsa (GF)

Chips and Salsa (GF)

$5.00

Big Day made tortilla chips served with our house made salsa

Big Day Poutine

$12.00

Hand cut fries topped with bacon, fried cheese curds, gravy, horseradish crema, and chives.

Handhelds

The Rail Trail

The Rail Trail

$14.00

Local farm raised 5oz beef smash burger, sharp cheddar, shire burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, served on a potato bun.

The Huntington

$14.00

Tender fried chicken tossed in house hot sauce, topped with homemade slaw and pickles, served on a potato bun.

Roasted Sweet Potato Taco (GF)

Roasted Sweet Potato Taco (GF)

$6.00

Chipotle seasoned sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, fresh slaw, cotija cheese, and kickin' chipotle aioli, served on a warm corn tortilla.

Carnitas Taco (GF)

Carnitas Taco (GF)

$6.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, chimichurri sauce, cotija cheese, shaved lettuce, and pickled onion, served on a warm corn tortilla.

Zach Attack

$12.00

Fried chicken wrap with lettuce, pico de gallo, bacon & housemade honey mustard

The Stony Brook

$16.00

smoked Norwegian trout on schiacciata bread, fresh greens, soft brie, cucumber & onion tossed in lemon juice and cracked pepper

Steak a dilla

$14.00Out of stock

Bombalaya

$12.00Out of stock

Entrée

Roasted Sweet Potato Rice Bowl (GF)

$14.00Out of stock

Seasoned and roasted sweet potatoes, rice, black bean salsa, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, and cotija cheese.

Carnitas Rice Bowl (GF)

$15.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder, rice, pickled onions, black bean salsa, and chimichurri sauce.

The Big Day Ceaser

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese & housemade ceasar dressing, tossed & topped with homemade croutons add grilled chicken $4 extra

The Big Noody Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Chilled lo maein noodles tossed with red cabbage, edamame, bell peppers, green onion & micro greens. Served with housemade ginger-soy dressing & topped with cashews

Beta "Carrotine" Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot ginger soup with honey and lemon, topped with green onion, croutons, and sour cream drizzle.

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$7.00

Our miniature churros coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with strawberry compote and whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

20 Glen Road, Gorham, NH 03581

