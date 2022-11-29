Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Oyster Brewery 1007 Kings Highway

review star

No reviews yet

1007 Kings Highway

Lewes, DE 19971

Order Again

Popular Items

Asparagus & Artichoke
The Whole Pig
Short Rib

Appetizers

B.O.B's Nachos

$14.00

Corn chips, queso blanco, lettuce, pico, jalapenos

B.O.B's Pretzel

$12.00

Soft Pretzel with beer cheese, queso, honey mustard

Baked Oysters

$19.00

Bacon, parmesan pank breadcrumbs, butter

Big Oyster Wings

$16.00

Baked & Fried, choice of buffalo, stout BBQ, Old Bay Butter, Mango Habanero

Calamari

$15.00

Battered, flash fried, thai chili sauce

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Shaved ribeye, onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Chesapeake Flatbread

$18.00

Lump crab, mushrooms, onions, basil pesto, mozzarella

Crab Dip

$18.00

FINS' famous recipe, cheese blend, chips

Diablo Flatbread

$13.00

spicy chorizo, jalapenos, queso blanco, mozzarella

Fried Oyster App

$16.00

Oyster Sliders

$16.00

House battered, fried, baked begnets, bri cheese, remoulade

Spicy Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, pickles, hot sauce, herb aioli

Soup & Salad

Tomato Basil

$8.00

Served with mini grilled cheese crostini's

Oyster Stew

$12.00

Heavy Cream, tabasco sauce, topped with old bay

Cream of Crab

$10.00

blended with smoked roasted red peppers

Soup of the day

$9.00Out of stock

B.O.B's House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, red onion, bell peppers, cherry tomato, avocado

Wedge

$12.00Out of stock

Baby Iceberg, applewood bacon, pickled red onions, cherry tomaotes, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, peppery blue cheese dressing

Asparagus & Artichoke

$12.00

Grilled asparagus, artichoke hearts, spring mix, shaved fennel, blue cheese crumbles, citrus vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Burrata mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomoatoes, fresh basil pesto, arugula, pickled red onions, balsamic glaze

Citrus Spinach

$12.00

Baby spinach, candied pecans, orange segments, goat cheese, red wine citrus vinaigrette

Avocado Kale

$12.00

Strawberries, raosted almonds, dried cranberries, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, applewood bacon, parmesan, herb crostinis, lemon caesar dressing

B.O.B's Mac & Cheese Bakes

The Whole Pig

$20.00

Mac & Cheese with pulled pork, pork belly, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce

One if by Land

$20.00

Mac & Cheese with beer braised short rib, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Two if By Sea

$29.00

Mac & Cheese with lump crab & shrimp, cheddar

Pollo Fuego

$17.00

Mac & Cheese with buffalo chicken mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$23.00

Fresh ground beer, wrapped in applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, mashed potaotes, green beans

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer battered cod, flash fried, french fries, spicy house slaw

Short Rib

$28.00

Slow roasted, vegetable blend, mashed potaotes, demi glace

B.O.B's Fried Oysters

$30.00

Flash fried, tartar saue, choice of two sides

Crab Cake Dinner

$42.00

Broiled, tartar sauce, choice of two sides

Encrusted Salmon

$29.00

Baked, parmesan, lemon, roasted green beans, malibu carrots, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, beer & mango demi-glace

Shrimp Pasta

$28.00

Penne pasta, spinach sun dried tomaotes, lobster cream sauce

Chef's Daily Pasta

Sandwiches

Drunken Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey bourbon sauce

B.O.B's Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$16.00

House smoked, pickled onion, house slaw, BBQ sauce brioche bun

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Beer-braised brisket, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam, focaccia bread

Chesapeake Burger

$20.00

Fresh beef patty, lump crabmeat, sauteed onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, brioche bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Broiled, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato,brioche bun

The Big Boy Burger

$17.00

Fresh beef patty, pulled pork, bacon, jalapenos, queso blanco, brioche bun

Famous Fried Oyster Po Boy

$17.00

Hand battered, cajun tartar sauce, spring mix, tomatoes, served on a milano roll

Blackened Grouper Reuben

$20.00

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, rye bread, cajun tartar sauce

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$17.00

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, American Cheese, mushroom & onion demi-glace, milano roll

B.O.B's Burger

$17.00

Fresh beef patty, applewood bacon, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion ring, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Black bean & corn patty, guacamole, mixed greens, onion, tomato, cheddar jack, brioche bun

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder, sauteed kale, carmelized onions, garlic aioli, ciabatta bread

1/2lb Angus Cheeseburger

$15.00

Fresh beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun. *Add bacon $2.5

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

B.O.B's chicken salad, grapes, bacon, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla

Side Dishes

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Spicy House Slaw

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts & Prosciutto

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Bacon Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Tots

$5.00

Green Beans in Garlic Aioli

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Applesuace

$4.00

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

kids Hamburger/Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Steam Pot Combo

Steam Pot Combo

$28.00

Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Sausage, Corn

Steamers

Mussels

$10.00

Dozen Clams

$16.00

1/2 lb Shrimp

$14.00

Full lb Shrimp

$26.00

Steamed Oysters 1/2 dozen

$16.00

Dozen Steamed Oysters

$30.00

Desserts

Smith Island Caramel Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Mom Mom's Pumpkin Espresso

$10.00

Mom Mom's Reese's PB

$10.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Crush

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Local Craft Brewery

1007 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19971

