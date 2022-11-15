Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bikaner Sweets 1625 Hollenbeck Ave

1625 Hollenbeck Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Popular Items

Jalebi(plain)
Chole bhature
Raj Kachori

Snacks

Aloo Tikki

$6.49

Bhel Puri

$6.99

Chole bhature

$12.99

Chole Samosa

$8.49

Dahi Bhalla

$5.99

Dal Kachori (2)

$6.99

Kachori Chaat

$8.50

Papadi Chaat

$7.49

Pao Bhaji

$8.99

Pani Puri

$6.99

Raj Kachori

$7.99

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosa(2)

$4.99

Onion Kachori (2)

$7.99Out of stock

Vada Pav (2)

$6.49

Snacks

Namak Para

$5.99

Peanuts

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Cashews

$12.99

Methi Mathi

$5.99Out of stock

Plain Mathi

$4.99

Namkeen

$4.99

Puff

$3.00Out of stock

Breads

Aloo Paratha

$4.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Gobi Paratha

$4.99

Plain Naan

$2.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Lacha Paratha

$3.99

Paneer Paratha

$5.99

Onion Paratha

$4.99

Pudina Paratha

$4.99

Poori (2)

$2.49

Extra Bhatura (1pc)

$2.50

Extra Pav

$1.50

Rice

$4.00

Vegetarian Entrees‎

Aloo Gobi

$10.99

Aloo Sabji

$9.99

Bhindi Do Pyaja

$13.99

Chana Masala

$10.99

Extra Chole

$10.00

Mutter Paneer

$12.99

Kashmiri Kofta

$11.95

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Saag Paneer

$12.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.99

Pindi Chole

$11.95

Subji Mela

$12.00

Tadka Dal

$8.99

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Jeera Lassi

$2.99

Chai

$2.99

Soda

$1.99

Water

$0.99

Bottle Coke

$3.49

Rose Lassi

$4.99

Mazza

$3.49

Indian Soda

$3.99

Rajasthani Special

Dal Bhati Churma

$15.99

Gatta Curry

$11.99

Bedvi Poori Aloo

$11.95

Mango Curry

$13.99

Sweets

ANY Single Pc

$2.99

Gulab Jamun (2pc)

$5.99

Kalakand (2pc)

$5.99

Malai Chop (2pc)

$5.99

Peda (2pc)

$3.99

Milk cake (2pc)

$5.99

Chum Chum (2pc)

$5.99

Rasmalai (2pc)

$5.99

Rasgulla (2pc)

$5.99

Your Choice Of Bengali Sweets (1LB)

$15.99

Your Choice Of Peda (1LB)

$15.99

Gulab Jamun 1 LB

$15.99

Rasmalai 1 LB

$15.99

(Your Choice Of Burfi ) 1 LB

$15.99

Rasgulla 1 LB

$15.99

1 Pound Sweet

$17.99

Half Pound Sweet

$9.99

Baklawa(1pc)

$4.00

Pista Chu Baklawa(1pc)

$5.00

Shakarpara

$12.99

Sweets

Jalebi(plain)

$5.99

Jalebi With Rabri

$10.00

Rabri

$4.00

Kaju Katli 1 LB

$13.99Out of stock

Motichur Laddu 1LB

$13.99

Besan Ladu 1 Lb.

$12.99

Ghevar

$20.00

Rabri 1 Pound

$18.00

Sweet Coloured Box

$4.00

Large Box Red

$2.00

Medium/small Box

$1.00

Anjeer Barfi

$20.00

Jalebi

$17.99

Ice Cream

Small cone

$3.00

Large cone

$5.00

Matka Mango

$5.50

Ice Cream Falooda

$7.99

Catering Order

$3,410.00

Applied Material

Jalebi

$300.00

Jalebi

$700.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
1625 Hollenbeck Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

