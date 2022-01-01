Billsburg Brewery imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Billsburg Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

2054 Jamestown Road

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

6 Pack

Classic Lager 6pk

Classic Lager 6pk

$11.00

5.5% Alcohol

Fly Away 6pk

$12.00

6.7% ABV American IPA

Tourist Trap 6pk

$12.00

ABV 7% Hazy IPA

Planet 4 6pk

$11.00

5.4% ABV Red Ale

Apfelschorle 6pk

$11.00

4.7% ABV Fest Beer

Bavarian Brew 6pk

$11.00

5.2% ABV Munich Dunkel

Driftin 6pk

$11.00

Investor

$10.00

HERD $8

$8.00

HERD $10

$10.00

Rental

Rental Fee

$2,500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our desire is to create a space where family, friends, and the community can gather together and make great memories. www.billsburg.com @billsburgbeer All prices include tax

Location

2054 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Billsburg Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Precarious Beer Hall
orange star4.7 • 448
110 S Henry St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Cochon on 2nd
orange star4.7 • 2,399
311-106 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Williamsburg
orange star4.3 • 1,765
6588 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsburg
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston