Bin 303 - Historic Downtown Rockwall

Restaurant info

Located in Historic Downtown Rockwall in a 1927 Sears Catalog home, Bin 303 serves Texan Cuisine created by a CIA graduate using fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Enjoy craft cocktails, draft beers and unique wines from around the globe while sitting on the patio, lounge or dining room. Whether one is looking for burgers and sandwiches or wood-fired steaks and seafood, Bin 303 provides familiar food offering prepared with our unique twists and presentations in a very welcoming atmosphere.