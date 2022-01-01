Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bin 303 - Historic Downtown Rockwall

review star

No reviews yet

105 Olive St

Rockwall, TX 75087

Order Again

Popular Items

Texican Burger
Cobb
Cheese Burger

Apps

Hummus

$13.00

roasted red pepper hummus | feta | pita | crudite

Cheese Bread

$11.00

w/ jalapeno-lime ranch dipper

Shrimp Rolls

$15.00

jalapeno | red bell | red onion | jack cheese | sweet chili dipper

Crab Dip

$16.00

seasoned crab meat | blend of cheese | kale | bread crumbs | house seasoned chips

Sushi Rice Cake

$14.00

Crispy rice roll | soy glazed pork belly | avocado purée | chipotle mayo | chili oil

Calamari

$14.00

fried zucchinni strings | sweet chili dipper

Guacamole

$16.00

smashed avocado | lime | pico | roasted corn | roasted poblano | nueske bacon | queso fresco

Flash Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower | house onion dip | blue cheese | hot sauce

One Pot

$14.00

Salads

Wedge

$9.00

garlic & blue cheese dressing | onion | Nueske bacon | cherry tomato | chili spiced walnuts

Cobb

$19.00

grilled chicken | pico | Nueske bacon | avocado | blue cheese | hard boiled egg | roasted corn | jalapeno lime ranch

House

$8.00

greens | aged cheddar | hard boiled egg | croutons | cucumber | bacon | 1000 dressing

Steak Salad

$28.00

citrus & soy marinated flat iron | bed of greens | grilled onion | asparagus | blue cheese | hard boiled egg | tomato coulis | creamy peppercorn dressing | balsamic reduction

Caesar

$9.00

grilled romaine | caesar dressing | house croutons | parmesan cheese

Burgers

Texican Burger

$16.00

Tillamook cheddar | chipotle mayo | pico | Nueske bacon | avocado spread

Bin Burger

$16.00

blue cheese spread | Nueske bacon | port slathered onions | arugula

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Tillamook cheddar | Bacon lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled pork, pimento cheese, house Cole slaw, bbq sauce on sourdough toast

Chicken On Brioche

$16.00

grilled chicken w/ house pesto | spinach | goat cheese | tomato | honey mustard

Entrees

Pork Tenderloin

$36.00

Grilled pork tenderloin | Serrano apple butter | creamed corn | sweet chili brussels

Snapper

$42.00

caper butter | sauteed red potato , tomato, garlic & green beaas

Windy Meadows Family Farm Smothered Chicken

$29.00

topped w/ cajun cream sauce | tomato, mushroom & spinach | skillet corn

Pasta

$27.00

House smoked chicken carbonara w/ bacon, red pepper, onion, spinach, lemon cream sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

(7) 16/20 Tx gulf shrimp | red bell pepper | red onion | spinach | garlic | bacon | cajun lemon cream sauce | jalapeno cheese grits

TX Redfish

$42.00

sun-dried tomato & goat cheese butter | crispy cauliflower w/ carrots, kale, bacon, garlic, almonds | romesco sauce

Simple Grill

Simple Redfish

$36.00

choice of side - excludes baked mac n' cheese

Simple Salmon

$30.00

choice of side - excludes baked mac n' cheese

Wood-fired steaks

Standard Filet

$44.00

house seasoned | jalapeno butter

Pepper Dusted

$50.00

butcher pepper | burgundy mushrooms | brandy cream sauce

Ribeye

$68.00

TX Black Angus | chipotle butter | grilled onion & jalapeno

NY Strip

$48.00

TX Balck Angus | garlic herb buttter

4 Shrimp Addition

$10.00

pan seared blackening spiced 16/20 TX Gulf shrimp | lemon garlic butter

Sides

Basic Mac

$6.00

blend of cheese | garlic | bread crumb

Pan Seared Shrooms

$6.00

garlic & herbs

Cauliflower

$6.00

cauliflower, carrots, kale, almonds, bacon, garlic

Brussels

$6.00

brussels, bacon, corn, red bell pepper, garlic

Twice Baked

$6.00

smashed potato, sour cream, bacon, cheese, green onion, garlic, butter

Jalapeño Cheese Grits

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Tossed in truffle oil & Parmesan

Green Beans & Tom

$6.00

sauteed red potatoes, green bean, tomatoes & garlic

Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled

303 Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

1/2 & 1/2 Fries

$6.00

Kale & Peppers

$6.00

Skillet Corn

$6.00

roasted corn | red peppers | onions | bacon | garlic & herbs

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Wedge

$7.00

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Sprouts

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders w/ Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

raspberry coulis | whipped cream

Pot de Creme

$8.00

chocolate & espresso flavored custard | whipped cream | chocolate cookie crumbles | chocolate sauce

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

seasonal garnish

Fladgate 20 Yr

$14.00

6 Grape Port

$13.00

Special Dinners

Harvest No Vino

$95.00

Bottle

$56.00

Beer

$5.00

Harvest

$125.00

Harvest Cocktail

$12.00

Harvest WBG

$12.00

Cocktails

Spa Day

$13.00

Fresh lime juice, cucumber, mint, cane sugarn& Titos vodka

Spicy Lemon Sipper

$14.00

vodka | lemon & lime juice | jalapeño simple | cilantro & basil

Tres Rita

$13.00

Fresh lime, orange & pineapple juice, cane sugar, house tequilla

Giveback Tail

$12.00

Wine By Bottle

Klinker Brick

$42.00

Old Vine Zinfandel | Lodi | CA

Oak Farm

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon | Lodi | CA

Al Passo Toscana

$32.00

Italian Red Blend

Les Mistrel J Blend

$58.00

Beckman Cab

$42.00

Hourglass HG III

$120.00

Patz N Hall PN

$62.00Out of stock

Ochoa

$62.00

Vista Cab

$87.00

Mount Fishtail SB

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc | Marlborough

Daou Chard

$36.00

Olema

$42.00

Panthera

$66.00

Patz N Hall Chardonnay

$52.00

Summer Water

$54.00

Rose | CA

Wine On Tap

Tap Charmel Rose

$10.00

Chenin Blanc / Viogner Blend

Tap Pinot Grigio Tiamo

$11.00

Troublemaker

$13.00

M5

$14.00

Red Blend

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Historic Downtown Rockwall in a 1927 Sears Catalog home, Bin 303 serves Texan Cuisine created by a CIA graduate using fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Enjoy craft cocktails, draft beers and unique wines from around the globe while sitting on the patio, lounge or dining room. Whether one is looking for burgers and sandwiches or wood-fired steaks and seafood, Bin 303 provides familiar food offering prepared with our unique twists and presentations in a very welcoming atmosphere.

Location

105 Olive St, Rockwall, TX 75087

Directions

Gallery
Bin 303 - Rockwall image
Banner pic
Bin 303 - Rockwall image

