CHAI, TEA & HOT CHOCO

MASALA CHAI LATTE

$4.75+

MATCHA CHAI LATTE

$4.75+

GOLDEN CHAI LATTE

$4.75+

BEET CHAI LATTE

$4.75+

BIX SIGNATURE CHAI

$4.75+

Rich Creamy Drink of Spiced Black Tea, Milk and Sweetner

CARAMEL CHAI

$4.75+

Our Signature chai, with a Caramel Twist

CHOCOLATE CHAI

$4.75+

Our Signature chai, with a Chocolate Twist

DIRTY CHAI

$5.00+

ENGLISH BREAKFAST (BLACK)

$3.75

EARL GREY (BLACK)

$3.75

BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS (BOTANICAL/HERBAL)

$3.75

LAVENDER MINT (GREEN)

$3.75

JASMINE (GREEN)

$3.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.25+

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.75+

ESPRESSO

$3.25+

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso & Water

LATTE

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk & Foam

MOCHA

$5.00+

Espresso, Chocolate Steamed milk & Foam

CAPPUCINO

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed & Frothed Milk

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.50+

MADRAS FILTER COFFEE

$4.50

COLD BREW

$4.50+

WHITE MOCHA

$5.00+

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$3.50

CORTADO

$3.50+

ESPRESSO MACHIATO

$3.50+

FOOD

GRANOLA BOWL

$7.00

BREAKKIE BURRITO

$8.50
AVOCADO TOAST

$7.50
BREAKKIE CROSSANWICH

$8.50

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Scrampled Eggs, Toasted on a Croissant

HUMMUS TOAST

$7.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$9.50

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$9.00

Roasted Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Vegetables & Tomato, Served on a Tuscan Roll

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.50

ROASTED CHICKEN

$9.00

HAM & CHEESE

$8.50

SOUTH WESTERN SALAD

$8.50

CAPRESE SALAD

$8.50

BERRY & NUT SALAD

$8.50

FRAPPES

COLD COFFEE

$4.75+

SPICED COLD CHAI

$4.75+

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.75+

FROZEN COOKIES N CREAM

$4.75+

HEALTHY SMOOTHIES

GREEN BELT

$6.50

Spinach, Pineapple, Peaches, Mango, Lime Juice & Orange Juice

BERRY BREEZE

$6.50

Strawberries, Mixed Berries, Banana & Apple Juice

TROPICAL DREAM

$6.50

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Banana & Orange Juice

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER

$7.00

Chocolate Protein Mix, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk

MERCHANDISER DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

PUFF PASTRIES

MUSHROOM AND COTTAGE CHEESE

$4.75

SPICED CHICKEN KEBAB

$4.75

REFRESHERS

PINEAPPLE BLISS

$3.75+

MANGO DREAM

$3.75+

STRAWBERRY KISS

$3.75+

PEACH PARADISE

$3.75+

THE O.G

$3.75+

LAVENDER JOY

$3.75+

BERRY NICE

$3.75+

WATERMELON SUGAR

$3.75+

TROPICAL LOVE

$3.75+

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75+

TEA COOKIES

LEMON LAVENDER

$5.00

COCONUT MACAROONS

$5.00

ALMOND

$5.00

CARDAMOM PISTACHIO

$5.00

CUMIN SPICED

$5.00

PALMIERS

$5.00