Seafood
American

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

1,765 Reviews

$$

20 Beach Street Extension

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Choc Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Mocha

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk$

$2.25

Kids Juice$

$2.25

KIds Milk$

$2.25

Kids Soda$

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Peligrino Sparkling

$9.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$2.50

V8

$3.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Moscow Mule

$6.00

Virgin Painkiller

$9.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Drink Specials

BD TAV Cranberry Lime

$8.00

BD Tav Pomegranate Lemonade

$8.00

BD Tav Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

Blueberry Pie Sangria

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

Beach Please Blonde

$5.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Named for the Captain’s faithful companion, The Black Dog Tavern has served as a friendly meeting place where locals & visitors alike will enjoy the highest quality year-round extensive breakfast menu, fresh local seafood, beef, pasta dishes, housemade desserts, beer, wine, & craft cocktails, all while taking in the lovely view of Vineyard Haven Harbor. Expanded outdoor seating on our covered patio.

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

