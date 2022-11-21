Black Dog Bakery - Water Street
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
A delicious first or last stop by the ferry! On-the-go options include freshly made sandwiches, savory chowder, and our popular Breakfast “Woofer” sandwich. A chewy ginger cookie, rich brownie, or flaky pastry will make the perfect sweet addition to your meal.
Location
11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Gallery
