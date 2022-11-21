Restaurant header imageView gallery

Black Dog Bakery - Water Street

No reviews yet

11 Water Street

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Woofer
32oz Iced Coffee (lg)
Tuna Melt

Coffee/Tea

12oz Coffee (sm)

$2.15

16oz Coffee (md)

$2.60

20oz Coffee (lg)

$3.06

20oz Iced Coffee (sm)

$2.75

32oz Iced Coffee (lg)

$3.85

20oz Iced Tea (sm)

$2.75

32oz Iced Tea (lg)

$3.80

BD Reusable Hot Cup

$4.00

Black Dog Cold Brew 20 oz

$4.25

Black Dog Cold Brew 32 oz

$4.75

Box of Joe

$22.00

Breakfast Tea

$2.00+

Chamomile

$2.00+

Earl Grey

$2.00+

Espresso

$1.75+

Green Dragon

$2.00+

African Nectar

$2.00+

London Fog

$4.00

Mint Tea

$2.00+

Green or Red Camp Fire Mug

$12.00

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Dasani

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Flow

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Honest Tea

$3.50

Kevita Kombucha

$5.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.45

Minute Maid Cran Apple Rasp

$3.45

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.85

Minute Maid OJ

$3.45

Monster Energy

$3.50

Nantucket Nectar

$3.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.95

Natalie's OJ

$5.95

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Polar Seltzer

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Smart Water

$6.50

Smart Water Flavored

$4.50

Sprite

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$3.75

Specialty Hot and Cold Coffee

16oz Latte

$4.35

20oz Latte

$5.10

20oz Iced Latte

$5.00

32 oz Iced Latte

$6.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$2.75

20oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16oz Cappuccino

$4.00

20oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Americano

$3.50

20oz Americano

$4.50

20oz Iced Americano

$4.25

32oz Iced Americano

$5.25

16 oz Macchiato

$3.50

20 oz Macchiato

$4.50

20 oz Iced Macchiato

$4.25

32 oz Iced Macchiato

$5.25

16oz Chai Latte

$4.75

20oz Chai Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

32oz Iced Chai Latte

$6.75

16oz Alabama

$4.50

20oz Alabama

$5.50

20oz Iced Alabama

$4.25

32oz Iced Alabama

$6.75

16oz South Beach

$4.50

20oz South Beach

$5.50

20oz Iced South Beach

$4.25

32oz Iced South Beach

$6.75

16oz Shenandoah

$4.50

20oz Shenandoah

$5.50

20oz Iced Shenandoah

$4.25

32oz Iced Shenandoah

$5.75

16oz Mocha Latte

$4.50

20oz Mocha Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Mocha

$4.25

32oz Iced Mocha

$6.75

16oz West Chop

$4.50

20oz West Chop

$5.50

20oz Iced West Chop Mocha

$4.25

32oz Iced West Chop Mocha

$6.75

16oz Raspberry mocha

$4.50

20oz Raspberry mocha

$5.50

20oz Iced Raspberry Mocha

$4.25

32oz Iced Raspberry Mocha

$6.75

16oz Caramel Gingerbread Latte

$4.50

20oz Caramel Gingerbread Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Caramel Gingerbread Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced Caramel Gingerbread Latte

$6.75

16oz Caramel French Kiss Latte

$4.50

20oz Caramel French Kiss Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Caramel French Kiss Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced Caramel French Kiss Latte

$6.75

16oz Almond Joy Latte

$4.50

20oz Almond Joy Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced Almond Joy Latte

$6.75

16oz S'mores Latte

$4.50

20oz S'mores Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced S'mores Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced S'mores Latte

$6.75

16oz Pumpkin Mocha Latte

$4.50

20oz Pumpkin Mocha Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Pumpkin Mocha Latte

$4.25

32oz Pumpkin Mocha Latte

$6.75

16oz Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$4.50

20oz Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$6.75

16oz Cinnamon Butter Latte

$4.50

20oz Cinnamon Butter Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Cinnamon Butter Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced Cinnamon Butter Katte

$6.75

16oz Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50

20oz Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.25

32oz Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$6.75

Classics

Woofer

$7.00

Two fried eggs, Bacon, Sausage, or Ham and Cheese on your choice of Black Dog Bread or Biscuit. Add Bagel, English Muffin, or Wrap $1 ea. Add Croissant $1.50

BD Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, & fresh salsa on a soft flour tortilla Add Tomato, Roasted red peppers, onion .50 Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham $2 ea.

Salmon Bagel

$9.00

Avocado toast

$7.00

2 slices toast

$3.00

Steak & Egg

$10.00

Two Fried Eggs, grilled shaved steak and caramelized onions, with your choice of cheese, on grilled ciabatta

BD Breakfast Bowl

$5.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Asiago Bagel

$3.00

Grab and Go

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Turkey

$3.00

Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

American Cheese

$2.00

Provolone Cheese

$2.00

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Roasted Red Peppers

$0.50

Spinach

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Diced Tomato

$0.50

Red Onions

$0.50

Caramelized Onions

$0.50

1 Egg

$1.50

Lunch

Choice of Baby Kale or Iceberg Lettuce with pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, caramelized onion dressing

BLTA

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado on your choice of bread.

Chappy Wrap

$11.00

Basil pesto, mixed greens, tomatoes, mozarella, onions and balsamic reduction.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken breast wrapped with anchovies, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and croutons.

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Marinated chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and pesto on ciabatta.

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Cranberry-walnut chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on choice of Bread, Wrap, or Crossiant.

Chubby Puppy

$14.00

Applewood ham, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomato, and honey mustard on toasted ciabatta.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American and Cheddar cheese melted between two slices of Black Dog Bakery made Peasant or Multigrain bread Add bacon $2 Add tomato, roasted red peppers, avocado $1 ea.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

Hot Dog W/ The works

$13.00

Jumbo kayem natural casing hot dog, grilled and served with mustard, sweet relish, sauerkraut, and bacon bits topped with a kosher dill pickle.

Southwest Veggie Burger

$15.00

Our veggie burger topped with cheddar cheese, salsa, avocado, tortilla chips, and lettuce on a grilled brioche bun.

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Tuna salad on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Club

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey club on three slices of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo on your choice of bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted turkey with Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Vineyard Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions.

Yorgo's Greek Wrap

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pepperocini, kalamata olives, red onions, mixed greens, romaine, feta, stuffed grape leaves and greek dressing.

Salads

Black Dog House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots with house vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, anchovies, Caesar dressing and croutons.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, olives, red onions, mixed greens, romaine, feta stuffed grape leaves and Greek dressing

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
A delicious first or last stop by the ferry! On-the-go options include freshly made sandwiches, savory chowder, and our popular Breakfast “Woofer” sandwich. A chewy ginger cookie, rich brownie, or flaky pastry will make the perfect sweet addition to your meal.

11 Water Street, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

