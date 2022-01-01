- Home
Blue Atlas
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200
RICHMOND, VA 23231
DRAFT BEER
Aslin - Old Town Lager
4% ABV // Alexandria, Va This lager is dangerously clean, crisp and with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you've got a day full of chores or just need a easy drinker, this is the beer for you!
Ardent - Ipa X
7.1% ABV // Richmond, Va IPA X is double dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, an exciting combination that provides big citrus and tropical fruit notes in both aroma and flavor. This juicy beer pours a cloudy, deep golden color, with super low bitterness and a silky soft mouthfeel.
Potters - Nouveau Rose Cider (12oz)
9% ABV // Charlottesville, Va A rosé-style cider fermented on Petit Verdot and Merlot grape skins from King Family Vineyards, aged in French oak barrels.
CW Badlands
6% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va American Lager Double Dry-Hopped with Emerald Spire and Paradigm
Aslin - Full Basic Dark Czech Lager
5% ABV // Alexandria, Va A dark Czech Lager with roasted qualities, smooth caramel and soft nuttiest. Hints of chocolate and hazelnut, a Smooth
Draft Flight
Aslin - Old Town Lager Cw - Badlands dry hopped lager Potters - Cranberry/Orange Ardent - IPA X
TALL BOYS
Can Of the Day (16oz)
Singha Lager 5% Abv // Thailand Singha is a premium quality lager beer brewed with 100% Barley Malt and Saaz Hops. Clean, crisp and dry
Citizen Cider The Dirty Mayor
5.2% ABV // Burlington, Vt a semi-dry cider with a nip of ginger, naturally gluten free
Citizen Cider Unified Press
5.2% ABV // Burlington, Vt A traditional semi-dry cider, naturally gluten free
Ardent Pilsner
5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Crisp, refreshing German-style pils that finishes dry and clean with a creamy, long-lasting head that leaves rich lacing
Aslin How Now Brown Cow PB Milk Stout
6% ABV // Alexandria, Va This is a low ABV milk stout. It has rich aromas of peanut butter, lightly roasted coffee, and has a smooth chocolatey finish
Aslin Gose w/ Passionfruit & Dragonfruit
4.5% ABV // Alexandria, Va Slightly sour citrus and passion fruit. Hint of saltiness and tart towards the finish. Light body, refreshing and quenching
Aslin "Now more than Ever" Hazy Double IPA
8.6% ABV // Alexandria, Va hazy double ipa with Citra and Sabro Hops for mouthfuls of grapefruit, tangerine, and pineapple, complemented with creamy coconut and refreshing notes of cedar and mint.
Aslin "Bringing Extra Sexy Back" Double IPA
9.4% ABV // Alexandria, Va Double India Pale dry hopped with Mosaic. Notes of Sweet berries, ripe peaches and Mango.
Aslin Unicorn Vomit Tipa
12.8% ABV // Alexandria, Va Unicorn Vomit is a Triple India Pale Ale dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Citra and conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelon
Commonwealth "Cimmerian" Dark Czech Lager
4.8% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Dark Czech Lager is everything you want it to be with unfiltered, rich malt flavor that finishes clean and dry
Commonwealth "Rolo Berry S'mores" Gose
6.0% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Gose with strawberry, cherry, caramel, marshmellow and milk chocolate
Commonwealth "Tinta Rosa" Gose
5.4% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Sangria Gose with Plum, Raspberry, Orange, and Pomegranate
Commonwealth "Islamorada" Fruited Gose
6% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va This Gose is bursting with tropical cocktail flavors of pineapple, banana, blood orange, and blackberry
Commonwealth "Melon Ball" Sour Ipa
5.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Sour Ipa with watermelon, strawberry, 2 row malt and wheat
Commonwealth "Papi Chulo" Ipa
6.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va A hazy, unfiltered IPA full of fruit and dank herbs
Commonwealth "Big Papi" Double Ipa
8.0% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va A juicy, non-bitter Double IPA
Commonwealth "Pineapple Vibez" Dipa
8.7% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Idaho 7 and El Dorado DIPA with Pineapple Originally brewed in collab with Finback
Commonwealth "Commongrounds" TIpa
10.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Triple IPA with Pineapple, Coconut and Conditioned on Oak
Commonwealth "Thirst Trap" Milkshake Ipa
6.0% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Milkshake IPA with Banana, Cherry, Vanilla and Lactose 6.0%
Commonwealth "Marshmellow Eyes" Ipa
6.1% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va A hazy, super soft wheat IPA made with lactose and a boatload of marshmallows! Honey and Madagascar Vanilla Beans
Commonwealth "Heliophilia" Saison
5.8% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Saison with tangerine, wheat & oats
Commonwealth "Marvolo" Imperial Chocolate Nitro Stout
8.7% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va An imperial stout where cold brewed coffee, toasted dark coconut and Dutch cocoa melt and merge seamlessly to sire this superbly smooth roast
Cotu Brew Co. Oktoberfest
5.7% ABV // Ashland, Va Center of the Universe’s Oktoberfest is our take on the classic Munich fest biers. German Munich and Vienna malts are used to give the beer a slightly sweet and malty flavor with some toasted notes as well. Noble German hops were added during the boil, adding just enough bitterness to balance with the flavors of the malt. Czech yeast strain that accentuated the malt and fermented nice and clean. Golden to amber in color
Isley "Choosy Mother" Peanut Butter Porter
6.6% ABV // Scotts Addition, Va A medium bodied, roast, sweet oatmeal porter, infused with natural peanut butter, creates a creamy, smooth, decadent beer experience.
Left Hand "Nitro Milk" Stout
6.0% ABV // Colorado Dark & delicious, Pour hard out of the can and watch cascades of creamy goodness form a foamy head. The aroma of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. Roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bliss of milk chocolate fullness
Starr Hill Imperial Pumpkin Ale
8% ABV // Crozet, Va A rich Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with autumn spices, roasted malts, and sweet pumpkin. The perfect brew as we transition into chillier nights and everything cozy
Trapezium "Lucky 46" New England IPA
6.5% ABV // Petersburg, Va Citra, el dorado and amarillo hops. hazy and smooth
Glutenberg "Ipa" (Gluten Free Beer)
4.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Brewed with Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic hops. Scents of citrus and mandarin. On the palate, notes of pineapple, lime and flowers, as well as a subtile bitterness on the finish. Made with buckwheat, millet and quinoa
N/A Beer (12oz)
Run Wild is the ultimate non alcoholic sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. CT
WINE BY THE GLASS
Bassano House Sparkling NV
Bassano Brut Blanc de Blanc NV (Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco and Trebbiano) Dry, light gold with plenty of bubbles, this wine has aromas of apples and pears with pleasant floral notes. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate, stone fruit flavors are accompanied by a mild minerality and balanced acidity Italy
Terre Di Marca Organic Prosecco NV
Practicing Organic growing, with notes of bright, pear, green apple and honey, finishes slightly dry - Valdobbiadene, Italy N.V. Available by the glass or bottle
Treveri Sparkling Rose NV
syrah & chardonnay, crisp & complex, hints of berries & citrus, vibrant bubbles, clean toasty finish - Columbia Valley, WA Available by the glass or bottle
Art of Rose House Rosé Organic French
Art of Earth This fresh Rose' is characterized by fruit forward flavors of strawberry and raspberry. It's aromatic and perfectly balances it's refreshing acidity with a delicate fruitiness. France 2021
Fields Recordings "Skins" Orange Wine 2020
This is a crisp orange wine perfect to pair with spicy foods & long summer days Sustainable farming practices, native yeast fermentation, no additives, minimal sulfur, unfined and unfiltered, and vegan-friendly! Tasting Notes: apricot, haitian orange, persimmon, marzipan and peach Blend: 41% Chenin Blanc, 37% Pinot Gris, 9% Albarino, 8% Verdlho, 5% Riesling Central Coast, Ca Available by the glass or bottle
Quinta House White Vinho Verde (2021)
Quinta da Raza A blend of 3 native varietals Arinto, Azal, Trajadura. Effervescent, bright and fresh. Notes of stone fruit with balanced acidity Portugal
Yealands Sauvignon Blanc NZ (2021)
Lifted notes of citrus blossom and passion fruit with aromas of fresh herbs and lemon zest. The palate is brimming with zingy tropical fruit balanced with a long, crisp, mineral finish. Marlborough, New Zealand 2021 Available by the glass or bottle
R8 Chardonnay (2020)
It's loaded with melon and pear fruit accented by rich nots of vanilla, butter, coconut and caramel. Shows good volume in the mouth and finishes clean and dry with lots of richness and no bite at all Sonoma, Ca
Chiarlo Nivole Moscato D'Asti (2021)
Natural effervescence. Brilliant straw yellow color Floral, typical aromas of Moscato, with notes of peach and apricot. Creamy, fragrant, with a pleasant fine bubble and a finish which is particularly fresh Piemonte, Italy Available by the glass or bottle
Roeno Pinot Grigio (2021)
Aromas of honeysuckle, green apple and honeydew melon follow through to the juicy palate, along with a note of white peach. Tangy acidity lifts the rich flavors. Alto Adige, Italy Available by the glass or bottle
Tarima House Red Mourvedre (2019)
Tarima Monastrell 2019 This wine shows plenty of black and blue fruits, such as black raspberry and cherry. With an subtle notes of herb and floral throughout. Smooth and rich, it finishes quite seamlessly. Medium to full bodied Jumilla, Spain
Altered Dimension Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)
Available by the glass or bottle A complete sensory experience, intense aromas of dark red fruits and cherry draw you in and then give way to eucalyptus and herbal notes. Cocoa and smokey flavors join the fruit on the palate for a multi-dimensional experience. Columbia Valley, Washington
Juggernaut Pinot Noir (2019)
Available by the glass/bottle Aged for an average of 12 months in a combination of new and used French oak barrels imparts hints of vanilla, waffle cone and toasty oak. A moderate grip of acidity and low tannins allow this expressive wine to complement a wide range of foods. Russian River Valley, Ca
Boneshaker Zinfandel (2019)
Available by the glass or bottle Deep red and purple in color, this wine has welcoming aromas of dark fruits with a tinge of licorice. A sip reveals a bright, delicious, and fruity wine. Lodi, Ca
Chateau Laribotte Sauternes (2019)
Consists mainly of Sémillon, with smaller percentages of Sauvignon Blanc and Muscadelle which are harvested late and selected for botrytis. The wine is aged in stainless-steel vats for 18 months to preserve its freshness and aromatic character. - Bordeaux, France 2019 (2oz pour)
Quinta do Infantado LBV Port (2015)
Served Chilled (2oz pour) Made from Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz. Has tremendous depth of color, with ripe red fruit and chocolate perfumes on the nose. Duriense, Portugal.
Special** Peitraventosa 'Est Rosa" Primitivo Rose
Available by the glass or bottle The nose is elegant with sweet and fragrant blossoms of spring of fresh flowers, rose petals, peach blossoms but also fruity with ripe red fruit sweet maraschino cherry, black cherry and wild strawberry. Nice minerality, balanced by an evident aspects of softness. unfiltered Puglia, It 2021
WHITE WINE BOTTLES
Dom Ott By Ott Provence Rose (2021)
Pale and pretty in crystal-clear pink with orange undertones. The nose is delicate and fruity with notes of white peach and apricot mixed with passion fruit and mango. The taste is full, fresh and crisp with echoes of the fruity aroma amplified by citrus zest and sweet spices (Provence, Fr)
Forge Cellars Dry Riesling (2020)
Clean, pure, and very aromatic with grapefruit and violet leading to a persistent and bright finish with a salty freshness that is the hallmark of Seneca Lake (Seneca Lake, NY)
Left Coast Truffle Hill Chardonnay (2020)
medium body, palo santo, elderflower, white pepper, kiwi, new french oak (Willamette Valley, OR)
The Fableist Albarino (2020)
medium body, lively, citrus & stone fruit aroma, slight salinity (Central coast, CA)
Sager and Verdier Sancerre (2021)
True to its terroir, this wine has a very expressive nose with typical aromas of lemon/lime, elderflower, verbena, tropical fruits, peach, gooseberry and distinctive minerality; all backed by crisp acidity. (Loire Valley, Fr)
Daou Family Estates Chardonnay "Bodyguard" (2020)
This vintage offers fragrant aromas of golden apple, buttered toast, honey and lilac. Subtle notes of bartlett pear, star fruit, hibiscus and nutmeg round out the elegant, floral bouquet. The texture is smooth and silky, cascading across the palate with enticing flavors of spiced pear, Granny Smith apple, golden kiwi and honeysuckle, all underlain by mouthwatering minerality. Secondary layers reveal nuances of white peach and toasty oak, hazelnut, honeydew melon and citrus zest. A crisp, clean finish shows remarkable length with lingering notes of lemon curd and pineapple. (Santa Barbara, Ca)
Barnaut Blanc De Noirs Grand Cru Champagne N.V.
Consistent with its blanc de noirs label, this displays hints of strawberry and raspberry on the attractively layered and moderately yeasty nose. There is good verve to the firmly effervescent, clean and slightly citrusy flavors that possess fine complexity on the very dry and crisp finish (Champagne, France)
RED WINE BOTTLES
Catena Vista Flores Malbec (2018)
Notes of blackberry and plum, Tobacco, leather and vanilla on the palate. Medium bodied and dry Mendoza, Argentina
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon (2021)
full-body, black currant, cedar, vanilla, eucalyptus, strong finish (Central Coast, CA)
Chateau Rocher-Corbin Montagne Saint Emilion Bordeaux Merlot (2016)
100% Merlot Aged in 50% new and 33% one-year-old French oak for 18 months, the medium to deep garnet-purple colored, this wine has quite a meaty nose over a core of black plum preserves with hints of bay leaves and toast. The palate is medium to full-bodied, firm with a great core of dark berry fruit and an earthy finish. Bordeaux, Fr
Belle Glos "Balade" Pinot Noir (2021)
Lovely crimson-garnet color. Concentrated black cherry woven with aromas of black plum and blueberry intertwine with notes of spice, forest floor and violet petals. On the palate, the wine is ripe and full with tones of wild berry, maple tobacco, strawberry cola and a bright minerality. Overall a winning balance between opulent fruit and bright acidity Santa Rita Hills, Ca
Bootleg Prequel Merlot Blend (2016)
Merlot, Petite Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Zinfandel. The result is a luscious, deep inky purple red wine with supple tannins and a velvety, lingering finish. This round, full bodied and incredibly creamy red wine is a deep, opaque purple and exudes aromas of lavender, blueberry and smoke. Flavors of forest fruits, black pepper and toasted oak. **Vegan Sonoma County, Ca
Roccolo Grassi Valpolicella (2015)
A rich and concentrated Valpolicella with aromas of peppery tobacco and spice. Rich red fruits on the round and balanced palate combine with savory notes through to a long,dry, luscious finish. Valpolicello, IT 2015
Tenuta del Cabreo Super Tuscan Cabernet Blend (2018)
Cabernet & Sangiovese Blend ""A blend of Sangiovese and Merlot aged for 12 months in French oak. There is an intense level of sweet, red fruit flavors, with an elegant structure. With smooth, supple tannins on the finish, the wine is in perfect balance and does not show as overly oaked."" Tuscany, It
Crown Point "Relevant" Cabernet Blend 2019
Blend: 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc, 5% Petit Verdot A large part of the blend is given to Cabernet Sauvignon, which brings spiced tones of cassis, violets, and bay leaves. Cabernet Franc brings a delicate and soft character to this wine and is completed with a touch of Petit Verdot that brings tension and density. The wine was aged in 50% new French oak and 50% used French oak for one year. 95pt RP Santa Barbara, CA
ASIA
Special Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp, apricot pepper yum yum sauce with citrus cabbage slaw, jasmine rice, scallion. *contains shellfish, dairy, and gluten
Potato Chaat
chickpeas, sweet potatoes, pear, pickled peppers, shaved brussels sprouts, tamarind chutney, cilantro yogurt, crispy potato nest (vegetarian, vegan optional)
Steamed Bao Buns
crispy pork belly OR sweet soy glazed tofu, with spicy szechuan slaw & porcini hoisin . (contains nuts)
Mushroom Lumpia
crispy filipino egg roll stuffed with carrot, cabbage and mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce and chilled adobo green beans (vegan)
Korean Fried Chicken
spicy ginger soy glaze, shaved cabbage with kimchi vinaigrette & pickled mustard seed kewpie
Japanese Golden Curry
beef short rib in savory curry sauce, with sweet potato, parsnips, baby carrots, pearl onions & steamed rice
AMERICAS
Simple Salad
local greens, shoots, seeds, pickled onion, radish, sherry-shallot vinaigrette (vegan & gluten-free)
Green Chile Cheese
hatch green chile & cheddar dip, with pepper jelly & mini corn muffins (vegetarian)
Pozole Verde
braised pork, tomatillo & chili broth, with hominy, red onion, pickled jalapenos, crispy tortillas & cilantro-lime crema
Roasted Squash Mole
roasted squash with black bean mole, cotija cheese, pepita crumble, radish (contains tree nuts, peanuts, gluten free, vegetarian, vegan optional)
EUROPE
Arctic Char
pan seared, with roasted brussels sprouts, melted leeks, mustard crème fraîche, celery root, dill, & sun choke chips (gluten free, pescatarian)
Georgian Flatbread
Mozzarella, feta, parmesan, egg yolk & herb compound butter (vegetarian)
Mushroom Moussaka
roasted eggplant, blanched potato, mushrooms, tomato braised lentils, béchamel, parmesan, & herb breadcrumb (vegetarian)
Agnolotti
pork & ricotta stuffed pasta in smoked corn brodo with calabrian chili, cured egg yolk & crispy tuscan kale
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Mezze Platter
za'atar hummus, olives, vegetable tabbouleh, pickled vegetables and grilled pita (vegan, gluten free optional)
Crispy Harissa Cauliflower
harissa glazed crispy cauliflower with savory fig jam, chive and pistachio dukkah, (contains nuts, vegan optional)
Chickpea & Celeriac Falafel
toasted couscous salad, dried apricot, celery root yogurt spiced date syrup (vegan)
Phyllo Wrapped Feta
phyllo stuffed with feta, pistachio, dried fruit, aleppo pepper, thyme, sumac, sesame seed, & honey (contains nuts, vegetarian)
DESSERT
Coffee & Donuts
South African pumpkin fritters, white chocolate mocha
Pear Kataifi Nest
Crispy phyllo, cardamom-ginger pears, whipped sweet cheese, salted caramel, candied pistachio (contains nuts)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
cocoa nib and peanut crust, banana cream, banana chip granola (contains nuts, vegan, gluten free)
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
FLAVORS: Classic, Chocolate Blackout, Chocolate French Roast, Raspberry White Chocolate, Cookie Monster, Birthday Cake, Caramel, Banana Pudding, Fat Banana
BEVERAGES
Iced Black Tea
Iced CaryTown Loose Leaf Tea - Queen Elizabeth Black Tea
Housemade Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Housemade Lemonade & Black Iced Tea
Iranian Soda
mint, cucumber, lime, apple cider vinegar, soda
Coke Bottle 12oz
Diet Coke Bottle (8oz)
San Pellegrino (25.3 FL)
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Boylan Cola Soda
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Root Beer
Boylan Orange Soda
Boylan Shirley Temple Soda
Housemade Tonic
COFFEE DRINKS
Coffee
Blanchard's Fair Trade Organic Basecamp
Blanchard's Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
Blanchard's Basecamp Coffee, Steamed Milk of Your Choice
Americano
Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso
Latte
Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Milk of Your Choice. *all lattes have 2 shots regardless of size.
Cappuccino
Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, 4oz Milk of Your Choice
Chai
Chai served hot or cold with milk of your choice
Cortado
Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, 2oz Milk of Your Choice
Espresso
Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso
CaryTown Loose Leaf Hot Tea
Steamer
Shot in the Dark
Blanchard's Fair Trade Organic Basecamp Coffee with a Double Shot of Beartrap Espresso
Hot Chocolate
Blue Atlas Chocolate Mix and choice of milk (gluten-free)
Mocha
Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Housemade Hot Chocolate Mix, Milk of Your Choice
Matcha Latte
Sweetened Matcha Tea, 10oz Milk of Your Choice (contains honey - vegetarian)
Salted Caramel Mocha
Mexican Mocha
Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Housemade Hot Chocolate Mix, Cayenne, Milk of Your Choice
Almond Toffee Latte
Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Housemade Hot Chocolate Mix, Cayenne, Milk of Your Choice
Hot Caramel Apple Cider
Carter Mountain apple cider steamed warm with caramel syrup.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Sweetened Matcha Tea, 10oz Milk of Your Choice (contains honey - vegetarian)
Dulce de Leche
double shot of espresso over caramel syrup and cinnamon whipped cream topped with choice of milk
Peppermint Mocha
KIDS MENU (12 and under)
Falafel & Hummus
served w/ pita and cucumbers.
Mini Fried Chicken Sandwich
topped with pickles and mayonnaise, choice of tots or veggies.
Grilled Cheese & Side
cheddar cheese, brioche bun, choice of tator tots or raw veggies
Peanut butter & Honey Toast
Scrambled Eggs & Toast
scrambled eggs & toast.
Horizon Organic Milk
Horizon Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk
Natalie's Orange Juice (16oz)
Nantucket Nectars Pressed Apple Juice (16oz)
Honest Juice Boxes
Glass Milk
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Blue Atlas is a restaurant & market in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Featuring an espresso bar, breakfast & lunch counter, grab & go, pantry essentials, upscale dining room, bar & lawn seating with sunset city views. Our menu highlights global street food with a contemporary twist. As sustainability is a core value of our company we offer many vegetable focused dishes with vegan & gluten-free options.
1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND, VA 23231