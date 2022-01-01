Blue Atlas

Cotu Brew Co. Oktoberfest

$4.49

5.7% ABV // Ashland, Va Center of the Universe’s Oktoberfest is our take on the classic Munich fest biers. German Munich and Vienna malts are used to give the beer a slightly sweet and malty flavor with some toasted notes as well. Noble German hops were added during the boil, adding just enough bitterness to balance with the flavors of the malt. Czech yeast strain that accentuated the malt and fermented nice and clean. Golden to amber in color