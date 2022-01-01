Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Blue Atlas

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200

RICHMOND, VA 23231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blanchard's Cold Brew
Cappuccino

DRAFT BEER

Aslin - Old Town Lager

Aslin - Old Town Lager

$7.00

4% ABV // Alexandria, Va This lager is dangerously clean, crisp and with just a dash of floral hops. So whether you've got a day full of chores or just need a easy drinker, this is the beer for you!

Ardent - Ipa X

Ardent - Ipa X

$8.00

7.1% ABV // Richmond, Va IPA X is double dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, an exciting combination that provides big citrus and tropical fruit notes in both aroma and flavor. This juicy beer pours a cloudy, deep golden color, with super low bitterness and a silky soft mouthfeel.

Potters - Nouveau Rose Cider (12oz)

Potters - Nouveau Rose Cider (12oz)

$9.00

9% ABV // Charlottesville, Va A rosé-style cider fermented on Petit Verdot and Merlot grape skins from King Family Vineyards, aged in French oak barrels.

CW Badlands

CW Badlands

$8.50

6% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va American Lager Double Dry-Hopped with Emerald Spire and Paradigm

Aslin - Full Basic Dark Czech Lager

Aslin - Full Basic Dark Czech Lager

$7.00Out of stock

5% ABV // Alexandria, Va A dark Czech Lager with roasted qualities, smooth caramel and soft nuttiest. Hints of chocolate and hazelnut, a Smooth

Draft Flight

Draft Flight

$8.50

Aslin - Old Town Lager Cw - Badlands dry hopped lager Potters - Cranberry/Orange Ardent - IPA X

TALL BOYS

Can Of the Day (16oz)

Can Of the Day (16oz)

$3.00

Singha Lager 5% Abv // Thailand Singha is a premium quality lager beer brewed with 100% Barley Malt and Saaz Hops. Clean, crisp and dry

Citizen Cider The Dirty Mayor

Citizen Cider The Dirty Mayor

$4.49

5.2% ABV // Burlington, Vt a semi-dry cider with a nip of ginger, naturally gluten free

Citizen Cider Unified Press

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$4.49

5.2% ABV // Burlington, Vt A traditional semi-dry cider, naturally gluten free

Ardent Pilsner

Ardent Pilsner

$3.99

5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Crisp, refreshing German-style pils that finishes dry and clean with a creamy, long-lasting head that leaves rich lacing

Aslin How Now Brown Cow PB Milk Stout

Aslin How Now Brown Cow PB Milk Stout

$4.99

6% ABV // Alexandria, Va This is a low ABV milk stout. It has rich aromas of peanut butter, lightly roasted coffee, and has a smooth chocolatey finish

Aslin Gose w/ Passionfruit & Dragonfruit

Aslin Gose w/ Passionfruit & Dragonfruit

$5.49

4.5% ABV // Alexandria, Va Slightly sour citrus and passion fruit. Hint of saltiness and tart towards the finish. Light body, refreshing and quenching

Aslin "Now more than Ever" Hazy Double IPA

Aslin "Now more than Ever" Hazy Double IPA

$4.99

8.6% ABV // Alexandria, Va hazy double ipa with Citra and Sabro Hops for mouthfuls of grapefruit, tangerine, and pineapple, complemented with creamy coconut and refreshing notes of cedar and mint.

Aslin "Bringing Extra Sexy Back" Double IPA

Aslin "Bringing Extra Sexy Back" Double IPA

$5.49

9.4% ABV // Alexandria, Va Double India Pale dry hopped with Mosaic. Notes of Sweet berries, ripe peaches and Mango.

Aslin Unicorn Vomit Tipa

Aslin Unicorn Vomit Tipa

$5.99

12.8% ABV // Alexandria, Va Unicorn Vomit is a Triple India Pale Ale dry hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, & Citra and conditioned on hundreds of pounds of watermelon

Commonwealth "Cimmerian" Dark Czech Lager

Commonwealth "Cimmerian" Dark Czech Lager

$4.99

4.8% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Dark Czech Lager is everything you want it to be with unfiltered, rich malt flavor that finishes clean and dry

Commonwealth "Rolo Berry S'mores" Gose

Commonwealth "Rolo Berry S'mores" Gose

$5.99

6.0% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Gose with strawberry, cherry, caramel, marshmellow and milk chocolate

Commonwealth "Tinta Rosa" Gose

Commonwealth "Tinta Rosa" Gose

$5.99

5.4% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Sangria Gose with Plum, Raspberry, Orange, and Pomegranate

Commonwealth "Islamorada" Fruited Gose

Commonwealth "Islamorada" Fruited Gose

$5.99

6% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va This Gose is bursting with tropical cocktail flavors of pineapple, banana, blood orange, and blackberry

Commonwealth "Melon Ball" Sour Ipa

Commonwealth "Melon Ball" Sour Ipa

$5.99

5.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Sour Ipa with watermelon, strawberry, 2 row malt and wheat

Commonwealth "Papi Chulo" Ipa

Commonwealth "Papi Chulo" Ipa

$4.49

6.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va A hazy, unfiltered IPA full of fruit and dank herbs

Commonwealth "Big Papi" Double Ipa

Commonwealth "Big Papi" Double Ipa

$4.99

8.0% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va A juicy, non-bitter Double IPA

Commonwealth "Pineapple Vibez" Dipa

Commonwealth "Pineapple Vibez" Dipa

$5.49

8.7% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Idaho 7 and El Dorado DIPA with Pineapple Originally brewed in collab with Finback

Commonwealth "Commongrounds" TIpa

Commonwealth "Commongrounds" TIpa

$5.99

10.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Triple IPA with Pineapple, Coconut and Conditioned on Oak

Commonwealth "Thirst Trap" Milkshake Ipa

Commonwealth "Thirst Trap" Milkshake Ipa

$5.99

6.0% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Milkshake IPA with Banana, Cherry, Vanilla and Lactose 6.0%

Commonwealth "Marshmellow Eyes" Ipa

Commonwealth "Marshmellow Eyes" Ipa

$4.99

6.1% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va A hazy, super soft wheat IPA made with lactose and a boatload of marshmallows! Honey and Madagascar Vanilla Beans

Commonwealth "Heliophilia" Saison

Commonwealth "Heliophilia" Saison

$4.99

5.8% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Saison with tangerine, wheat & oats

Commonwealth "Marvolo" Imperial Chocolate Nitro Stout

Commonwealth "Marvolo" Imperial Chocolate Nitro Stout

$5.49

8.7% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va An imperial stout where cold brewed coffee, toasted dark coconut and Dutch cocoa melt and merge seamlessly to sire this superbly smooth roast

Cotu Brew Co. Oktoberfest

Cotu Brew Co. Oktoberfest

$4.49

5.7% ABV // Ashland, Va Center of the Universe’s Oktoberfest is our take on the classic Munich fest biers. German Munich and Vienna malts are used to give the beer a slightly sweet and malty flavor with some toasted notes as well. Noble German hops were added during the boil, adding just enough bitterness to balance with the flavors of the malt. Czech yeast strain that accentuated the malt and fermented nice and clean. Golden to amber in color

Isley "Choosy Mother" Peanut Butter Porter

Isley "Choosy Mother" Peanut Butter Porter

$5.49

6.6% ABV // Scotts Addition, Va A medium bodied, roast, sweet oatmeal porter, infused with natural peanut butter, creates a creamy, smooth, decadent beer experience.

Left Hand "Nitro Milk" Stout

Left Hand "Nitro Milk" Stout

$4.49

6.0% ABV // Colorado Dark & delicious, Pour hard out of the can and watch cascades of creamy goodness form a foamy head. The aroma of brown sugar and vanilla cream, with hints of roasted coffee. Roasty, mocha flavors rise up, with slight hop & roast bitterness in the finish. The rest is pure bliss of milk chocolate fullness

Starr Hill Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Starr Hill Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$4.99

8% ABV // Crozet, Va A rich Imperial Pumpkin Ale brewed with autumn spices, roasted malts, and sweet pumpkin. The perfect brew as we transition into chillier nights and everything cozy

Trapezium "Lucky 46" New England IPA

Trapezium "Lucky 46" New England IPA

$4.49

6.5% ABV // Petersburg, Va Citra, el dorado and amarillo hops. hazy and smooth

Glutenberg "Ipa" (Gluten Free Beer)

Glutenberg "Ipa" (Gluten Free Beer)

$4.49

4.5% ABV // Virginia Beach, Va Brewed with Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic hops. Scents of citrus and mandarin. On the palate, notes of pineapple, lime and flowers, as well as a subtile bitterness on the finish. Made with buckwheat, millet and quinoa

N/A Beer (12oz)

N/A Beer (12oz)

$3.00

Run Wild is the ultimate non alcoholic sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. CT

WINE BY THE GLASS

Bassano House Sparkling NV

Bassano House Sparkling NV

$9.00

Bassano Brut Blanc de Blanc NV (Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco and Trebbiano) Dry, light gold with plenty of bubbles, this wine has aromas of apples and pears with pleasant floral notes. Crisp and light-bodied on the palate, stone fruit flavors are accompanied by a mild minerality and balanced acidity Italy

Terre Di Marca Organic Prosecco NV

Terre Di Marca Organic Prosecco NV

$10.00+

Practicing Organic growing, with notes of bright, pear, green apple and honey, finishes slightly dry - Valdobbiadene, Italy N.V. Available by the glass or bottle

Treveri Sparkling Rose NV

Treveri Sparkling Rose NV

$10.00+

syrah & chardonnay, crisp & complex, hints of berries & citrus, vibrant bubbles, clean toasty finish - Columbia Valley, WA Available by the glass or bottle

Art of Rose House Rosé Organic French

Art of Rose House Rosé Organic French

$9.00

Art of Earth This fresh Rose' is characterized by fruit forward flavors of strawberry and raspberry. It's aromatic and perfectly balances it's refreshing acidity with a delicate fruitiness. France 2021

Fields Recordings "Skins" Orange Wine 2020

Fields Recordings "Skins" Orange Wine 2020

$13.00+

This is a crisp orange wine perfect to pair with spicy foods & long summer days Sustainable farming practices, native yeast fermentation, no additives, minimal sulfur, unfined and unfiltered, and vegan-friendly! Tasting Notes: apricot, haitian orange, persimmon, marzipan and peach Blend: 41% Chenin Blanc, 37% Pinot Gris, 9% Albarino, 8% Verdlho, 5% Riesling Central Coast, Ca Available by the glass or bottle

Quinta House White Vinho Verde (2021)

Quinta House White Vinho Verde (2021)

$9.00

Quinta da Raza A blend of 3 native varietals Arinto, Azal, Trajadura. Effervescent, bright and fresh. Notes of stone fruit with balanced acidity Portugal

Yealands Sauvignon Blanc NZ (2021)

Yealands Sauvignon Blanc NZ (2021)

$10.00+

Lifted notes of citrus blossom and passion fruit with aromas of fresh herbs and lemon zest. The palate is brimming with zingy tropical fruit balanced with a long, crisp, mineral finish. Marlborough, New Zealand 2021 Available by the glass or bottle

R8 Chardonnay (2020)

R8 Chardonnay (2020)

$11.00+

It's loaded with melon and pear fruit accented by rich nots of vanilla, butter, coconut and caramel. Shows good volume in the mouth and finishes clean and dry with lots of richness and no bite at all Sonoma, Ca

Chiarlo Nivole Moscato D'Asti (2021)

Chiarlo Nivole Moscato D'Asti (2021)

$11.00+

Natural effervescence. Brilliant straw yellow color Floral, typical aromas of Moscato, with notes of peach and apricot. Creamy, fragrant, with a pleasant fine bubble and a finish which is particularly fresh Piemonte, Italy Available by the glass or bottle

Roeno Pinot Grigio (2021)

Roeno Pinot Grigio (2021)

$10.00+

Aromas of honeysuckle, green apple and honeydew melon follow through to the juicy palate, along with a note of white peach. Tangy acidity lifts the rich flavors. Alto Adige, Italy Available by the glass or bottle

Tarima House Red Mourvedre (2019)

Tarima House Red Mourvedre (2019)

$9.00

Tarima Monastrell 2019 This wine shows plenty of black and blue fruits, such as black raspberry and cherry. With an subtle notes of herb and floral throughout. Smooth and rich, it finishes quite seamlessly. Medium to full bodied Jumilla, Spain

Altered Dimension Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

Altered Dimension Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

$12.00+

Available by the glass or bottle A complete sensory experience, intense aromas of dark red fruits and cherry draw you in and then give way to eucalyptus and herbal notes. Cocoa and smokey flavors join the fruit on the palate for a multi-dimensional experience. Columbia Valley, Washington

Juggernaut Pinot Noir (2019)

Juggernaut Pinot Noir (2019)

$13.00+

Available by the glass/bottle Aged for an average of 12 months in a combination of new and used French oak barrels imparts hints of vanilla, waffle cone and toasty oak. A moderate grip of acidity and low tannins allow this expressive wine to complement a wide range of foods. Russian River Valley, Ca

Boneshaker Zinfandel (2019)

Boneshaker Zinfandel (2019)

$12.00+

Available by the glass or bottle Deep red and purple in color, this wine has welcoming aromas of dark fruits with a tinge of licorice. A sip reveals a bright, delicious, and fruity wine. Lodi, Ca

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes (2019)

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes (2019)

$9.00

Consists mainly of Sémillon, with smaller percentages of Sauvignon Blanc and Muscadelle which are harvested late and selected for botrytis. The wine is aged in stainless-steel vats for 18 months to preserve its freshness and aromatic character. - Bordeaux, France 2019 (2oz pour)

Quinta do Infantado LBV Port (2015)

Quinta do Infantado LBV Port (2015)

$9.00

Served Chilled (2oz pour) Made from Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz. Has tremendous depth of color, with ripe red fruit and chocolate perfumes on the nose. Duriense, Portugal.

Special** Peitraventosa 'Est Rosa" Primitivo Rose

Special** Peitraventosa 'Est Rosa" Primitivo Rose

$12.00+Out of stock

Available by the glass or bottle The nose is elegant with sweet and fragrant blossoms of spring of fresh flowers, rose petals, peach blossoms but also fruity with ripe red fruit sweet maraschino cherry, black cherry and wild strawberry. Nice minerality, balanced by an evident aspects of softness. unfiltered Puglia, It 2021

WHITE WINE BOTTLES

Dom Ott By Ott Provence Rose (2021)

Dom Ott By Ott Provence Rose (2021)

$58.00

Pale and pretty in crystal-clear pink with orange undertones. The nose is delicate and fruity with notes of white peach and apricot mixed with passion fruit and mango. The taste is full, fresh and crisp with echoes of the fruity aroma amplified by citrus zest and sweet spices (Provence, Fr)

Forge Cellars Dry Riesling (2020)

Forge Cellars Dry Riesling (2020)

$40.00

Clean, pure, and very aromatic with grapefruit and violet leading to a persistent and bright finish with a salty freshness that is the hallmark of Seneca Lake (Seneca Lake, NY)

Left Coast Truffle Hill Chardonnay (2020)

$44.00

medium body, palo santo, elderflower, white pepper, kiwi, new french oak (Willamette Valley, OR)

The Fableist Albarino (2020)

The Fableist Albarino (2020)

$48.00

medium body, lively, citrus & stone fruit aroma, slight salinity (Central coast, CA)

Sager and Verdier Sancerre (2021)

Sager and Verdier Sancerre (2021)

$68.00

True to its terroir, this wine has a very expressive nose with typical aromas of lemon/lime, elderflower, verbena, tropical fruits, peach, gooseberry and distinctive minerality; all backed by crisp acidity. (Loire Valley, Fr)

Daou Family Estates Chardonnay "Bodyguard" (2020)

Daou Family Estates Chardonnay "Bodyguard" (2020)

$68.00

This vintage offers fragrant aromas of golden apple, buttered toast, honey and lilac. Subtle notes of bartlett pear, star fruit, hibiscus and nutmeg round out the elegant, floral bouquet. The texture is smooth and silky, cascading across the palate with enticing flavors of spiced pear, Granny Smith apple, golden kiwi and honeysuckle, all underlain by mouthwatering minerality. Secondary layers reveal nuances of white peach and toasty oak, hazelnut, honeydew melon and citrus zest. A crisp, clean finish shows remarkable length with lingering notes of lemon curd and pineapple. (Santa Barbara, Ca)

Barnaut Blanc De Noirs Grand Cru Champagne N.V.

Barnaut Blanc De Noirs Grand Cru Champagne N.V.

$95.00

Consistent with its blanc de noirs label, this displays hints of strawberry and raspberry on the attractively layered and moderately yeasty nose. There is good verve to the firmly effervescent, clean and slightly citrusy flavors that possess fine complexity on the very dry and crisp finish (Champagne, France)

RED WINE BOTTLES

Catena Vista Flores Malbec (2018)

Catena Vista Flores Malbec (2018)

$38.00

Notes of blackberry and plum, Tobacco, leather and vanilla on the palate. Medium bodied and dry Mendoza, Argentina

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon (2021)

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon (2021)

$50.00

full-body, black currant, cedar, vanilla, eucalyptus, strong finish (Central Coast, CA)

Chateau Rocher-Corbin Montagne Saint Emilion Bordeaux Merlot (2016)

Chateau Rocher-Corbin Montagne Saint Emilion Bordeaux Merlot (2016)

$50.00

100% Merlot Aged in 50% new and 33% one-year-old French oak for 18 months, the medium to deep garnet-purple colored, this wine has quite a meaty nose over a core of black plum preserves with hints of bay leaves and toast. The palate is medium to full-bodied, firm with a great core of dark berry fruit and an earthy finish. Bordeaux, Fr

Belle Glos "Balade" Pinot Noir (2021)

Belle Glos "Balade" Pinot Noir (2021)

$65.00

Lovely crimson-garnet color. Concentrated black cherry woven with aromas of black plum and blueberry intertwine with notes of spice, forest floor and violet petals. On the palate, the wine is ripe and full with tones of wild berry, maple tobacco, strawberry cola and a bright minerality. Overall a winning balance between opulent fruit and bright acidity Santa Rita Hills, Ca

Bootleg Prequel Merlot Blend (2016)

Bootleg Prequel Merlot Blend (2016)

$65.00

Merlot, Petite Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Zinfandel. The result is a luscious, deep inky purple red wine with supple tannins and a velvety, lingering finish. This round, full bodied and incredibly creamy red wine is a deep, opaque purple and exudes aromas of lavender, blueberry and smoke. Flavors of forest fruits, black pepper and toasted oak. **Vegan Sonoma County, Ca

Roccolo Grassi Valpolicella (2015)

Roccolo Grassi Valpolicella (2015)

$68.00

A rich and concentrated Valpolicella with aromas of peppery tobacco and spice. Rich red fruits on the round and balanced palate combine with savory notes through to a long,dry, luscious finish. Valpolicello, IT 2015

Tenuta del Cabreo Super Tuscan Cabernet Blend (2018)

Tenuta del Cabreo Super Tuscan Cabernet Blend (2018)

$84.00

Cabernet & Sangiovese Blend ""A blend of Sangiovese and Merlot aged for 12 months in French oak. There is an intense level of sweet, red fruit flavors, with an elegant structure. With smooth, supple tannins on the finish, the wine is in perfect balance and does not show as overly oaked."" Tuscany, It

Crown Point "Relevant" Cabernet Blend 2019

Crown Point "Relevant" Cabernet Blend 2019

$98.00

Blend: 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc, 5% Petit Verdot A large part of the blend is given to Cabernet Sauvignon, which brings spiced tones of cassis, violets, and bay leaves. Cabernet Franc brings a delicate and soft character to this wine and is completed with a touch of Petit Verdot that brings tension and density. The wine was aged in 50% new French oak and 50% used French oak for one year. 95pt RP Santa Barbara, CA

ASIA

Special Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy shrimp, apricot pepper yum yum sauce with citrus cabbage slaw, jasmine rice, scallion. *contains shellfish, dairy, and gluten

Potato Chaat

$11.00

chickpeas, sweet potatoes, pear, pickled peppers, shaved brussels sprouts, tamarind chutney, cilantro yogurt, crispy potato nest (vegetarian, vegan optional)

Steamed Bao Buns

Steamed Bao Buns

$10.00

crispy pork belly OR sweet soy glazed tofu, with spicy szechuan slaw & porcini hoisin . (contains nuts)

Mushroom Lumpia

$10.00

crispy filipino egg roll stuffed with carrot, cabbage and mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce and chilled adobo green beans (vegan)

Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

spicy ginger soy glaze, shaved cabbage with kimchi vinaigrette & pickled mustard seed kewpie

Japanese Golden Curry

$18.00

beef short rib in savory curry sauce, with sweet potato, parsnips, baby carrots, pearl onions & steamed rice

AMERICAS

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.00

local greens, shoots, seeds, pickled onion, radish, sherry-shallot vinaigrette (vegan & gluten-free)

Green Chile Cheese

$10.00

hatch green chile & cheddar dip, with pepper jelly & mini corn muffins (vegetarian)

Pozole Verde

$13.00

braised pork, tomatillo & chili broth, with hominy, red onion, pickled jalapenos, crispy tortillas & cilantro-lime crema

Roasted Squash Mole

$13.00

roasted squash with black bean mole, cotija cheese, pepita crumble, radish (contains tree nuts, peanuts, gluten free, vegetarian, vegan optional)

EUROPE

Arctic Char

$18.00

pan seared, with roasted brussels sprouts, melted leeks, mustard crème fraîche, celery root, dill, & sun choke chips (gluten free, pescatarian)

Georgian Flatbread

Georgian Flatbread

$12.00

Mozzarella, feta, parmesan, egg yolk & herb compound butter (vegetarian)

Mushroom Moussaka

$12.00

roasted eggplant, blanched potato, mushrooms, tomato braised lentils, béchamel, parmesan, & herb breadcrumb (vegetarian)

Agnolotti

$14.00

pork & ricotta stuffed pasta in smoked corn brodo with calabrian chili, cured egg yolk & crispy tuscan kale

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$10.00

za'atar hummus, olives, vegetable tabbouleh, pickled vegetables and grilled pita (vegan, gluten free optional)

Crispy Harissa Cauliflower

Crispy Harissa Cauliflower

$12.00

harissa glazed crispy cauliflower with savory fig jam, chive and pistachio dukkah, (contains nuts, vegan optional)

Chickpea & Celeriac Falafel

$13.00

toasted couscous salad, dried apricot, celery root yogurt spiced date syrup (vegan)

Phyllo Wrapped Feta

Phyllo Wrapped Feta

$9.00

phyllo stuffed with feta, pistachio, dried fruit, aleppo pepper, thyme, sumac, sesame seed, & honey (contains nuts, vegetarian)

DESSERT

Coffee & Donuts

$8.00

South African pumpkin fritters, white chocolate mocha

Pear Kataifi Nest

$8.00

Crispy phyllo, cardamom-ginger pears, whipped sweet cheese, salted caramel, candied pistachio (contains nuts)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

cocoa nib and peanut crust, banana cream, banana chip granola (contains nuts, vegan, gluten free)

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

FLAVORS: Classic, Chocolate Blackout, Chocolate French Roast, Raspberry White Chocolate, Cookie Monster, Birthday Cake, Caramel, Banana Pudding, Fat Banana

BEVERAGES

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Iced CaryTown Loose Leaf Tea - Queen Elizabeth Black Tea

Housemade Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Housemade Lemonade & Black Iced Tea

Iranian Soda

$5.00

mint, cucumber, lime, apple cider vinegar, soda

Coke Bottle 12oz

$1.99

Diet Coke Bottle (8oz)

$1.99

San Pellegrino (25.3 FL)

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.25

Topo Chico Lime

$2.25

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.25

Boylan Cola Soda

$1.99

Boylan Ginger Ale

$1.99

Boylan Root Beer

$1.99

Boylan Orange Soda

$1.99

Boylan Shirley Temple Soda

$1.99

Housemade Tonic

$2.50

COFFEE DRINKS

Coffee

$2.50+

Blanchard's Fair Trade Organic Basecamp

Blanchard's Cold Brew

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Blanchard's Basecamp Coffee, Steamed Milk of Your Choice

Americano

$2.75

Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso

Latte

$4.25+

Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Milk of Your Choice. *all lattes have 2 shots regardless of size.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, 4oz Milk of Your Choice

Chai

$4.75

Chai served hot or cold with milk of your choice

Cortado

$3.50

Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, 2oz Milk of Your Choice

Espresso

$2.50

Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso

CaryTown Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$3.25

Steamer

$1.50

Shot in the Dark

$3.50+

Blanchard's Fair Trade Organic Basecamp Coffee with a Double Shot of Beartrap Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Blue Atlas Chocolate Mix and choice of milk (gluten-free)

Mocha

$4.75+

Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Housemade Hot Chocolate Mix, Milk of Your Choice

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Sweetened Matcha Tea, 10oz Milk of Your Choice (contains honey - vegetarian)

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.00

Mexican Mocha

$4.75

Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Housemade Hot Chocolate Mix, Cayenne, Milk of Your Choice

Almond Toffee Latte

$4.50

Double Shot of Blanchard's Beartrap Espresso, Housemade Hot Chocolate Mix, Cayenne, Milk of Your Choice

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$3.95

Carter Mountain apple cider steamed warm with caramel syrup.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Sweetened Matcha Tea, 10oz Milk of Your Choice (contains honey - vegetarian)

Dulce de Leche

$4.00

double shot of espresso over caramel syrup and cinnamon whipped cream topped with choice of milk

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU (12 and under)

Falafel & Hummus

$6.00

served w/ pita and cucumbers.

Mini Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

topped with pickles and mayonnaise, choice of tots or veggies.

Grilled Cheese & Side

$6.00

cheddar cheese, brioche bun, choice of tator tots or raw veggies

Peanut butter & Honey Toast

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs & Toast

$4.00

scrambled eggs & toast.

Horizon Organic Milk

Horizon Organic Milk

$1.29
Horizon Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk

Horizon Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Natalie's Orange Juice (16oz)

$4.25

Nantucket Nectars Pressed Apple Juice (16oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Honest Juice Boxes

$0.99

Glass Milk

$1.29
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Atlas is a restaurant & market in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Featuring an espresso bar, breakfast & lunch counter, grab & go, pantry essentials, upscale dining room, bar & lawn seating with sunset city views. Our menu highlights global street food with a contemporary twist. As sustainability is a core value of our company we offer many vegetable focused dishes with vegan & gluten-free options.

Website

Location

1000 Carlisle Avenue, Suite 200, RICHMOND, VA 23231

Directions

Gallery
Blue Atlas image
Blue Atlas image
Blue Atlas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Front Porch Cafe - Church Hill
orange star4.7 • 199
2600 Nine Mile Road Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Pizza Bones
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Jefferson Avenue Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
orange starNo Reviews
1217 E. Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Manchester's Table
orange starNo Reviews
201 W 7th St Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
200 S 10th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Urban Hang Suite
orange star4.7 • 197
304 E. Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston