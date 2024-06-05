- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- Bluefin Sushi & Ramen San Antonio
Bluefin Sushi & Ramen San Antonio
17711 W IH 10 Suite 104
San Antonio, TX 78257
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
- Mango Coco Milk$5.50
Mango juice and organic milk mix with coconut gel served on ice
- Fountain Drink (refillable)$3.00
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Sierra Mist Lemon Lime Soda, Dr Pepper, Crush Orange, Mug Root Beer, Tropicana Lemonade
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Japanese Ocha$4.00
Hot green tea
- Japanese Soda$4.00
Ramune Strawberry or Original
- Bottle of Water$1.50
- Japanese Coffee$4.50
- Japanese Green Tea$4.50
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Japanese Creamy Soda$6.60
Mango or Melon
- Jasmine Green Tea$4.25
- Golden Oolong Green Tea$4.25
- Japanese Bold Green Tea$4.50
- Organic Chia Juice
- Sparkling Watermelon$5.80
- Bluefin Style Soda$5.00
BLUEFIN BOBA
Dinner Menu
WOK ON FIRE
- House Fried Rice$12.00
Wok tossed seasonal vegetables and egg with house soy sauce .
- Lomein Noodles$12.00
Seasonal wok fried vegetables with lomein noodles.
- Black Pepper Steak Dish$14.00
Angus flank steak tossed with green bell peppers, onions and homemade pepper steak sauce, served with steam rice.
- Teriyaki Dish$13.00
Mix vegetables with homemade teriyaki sauce, mix vegetables, served with steamed rice.
- General TSO Dish$13.00
Homemade spicy General Tso sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day.
- Sesame Dish$13.00
Homemade sweet sesame sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day.
- Broccoli Dish$13.00
Homemade brown sauce, broccoli crown, served with steamed rice and vetables of the day.
- Orange Dish$13.00
Homemade sweet and tangy orange sauce, served with steamed rice and vegetables of the day
- Farmer Delight Dish$12.00
Vegetarian dish, broccoli, wild mushroom, baby bock choy, bell peppers, carrots, onions, white wine sauce, and served with steamed rice.
- Kung Pao Dish$13.00
Homemade brown sauce, carrot, green+red bell peppers, onions, peanut, dry chillies, and served with steam rice
- Mongolian Beef$14.00
Angus flank steak, green onion, yellow onion, mushroom & carrot.
Hot Small Plates
- Miso Shiru$4.00
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions
- Edamame$5.50
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
- Bella Spring Roll$5.00
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$5.00
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce
- Agedashi Tofu$6.00
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.50
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic
- Yokohama Gyoza$6.50
Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar
- Spicy Shisito$9.00
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic
- Tempura Shisito$8.00
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce
- Takoyaki$8.00
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce
- Sakura Shumai$8.00
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
- Crispy Karaage$8.00
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style
- Pork Kushi$8.00
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce
- Chicken Kushi$8.00
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce
- Bluefin Style Wings$9.00
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce
- Krab Puffs$9.00
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce
- Crispy Calamari$9.00
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce
- Avocado Bomb$9.00
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Mussel Dynamite$9.00
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy
- Fritto Misto$10.00
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce
- Salmon Mango$13.00
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$13.00
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
Traditional Yellowtail fish collar grilled with garlic & sea salt served with homemade spicy ponzu sauce
- Edamame Stick$5.00
Crispy fried edamame wrapped with rice paper served with spicy mayo.
- Crab Claw$6.00
Lightly breaded imitation crab claw swerved with spicy mayo.
- Shrimp Swirl Pop$9.00
Panco crusted lollipop shrimp served with spicy mayo.
Cold Small Plates
- Hamachi Chili$18.00
3 ox thin slice Japanese hamachi sashimi with Thai chilies, ponzu, truffle oil, garlic brunoise, and tobiko dust
- Sashimi Salad$16.00
Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing
- Bluefin Tacos$12.00
Your Choice 3 pieces Spicy Tuna, or Spicy Salmon, or Spicy White Fish, with Avocado, Cilantro, and Cherry Tomatoes served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy
- Chuka Salad$6.00
Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame
- Bluefin Sashimi Sampler$25.00
8 pcs daily fresh fish sashimi chef choice
- Bluefin Tuna Taster$40.00
Sashimi or nigiri style of 2 pcs of Kama-toro (premium bluefin tuna), 2 pcs chu toro, 2 pcs of akami
- Bluefin Style Ceviche$16.00
Scottish Samon OR Bluefin Tuna OR Yellowtail mix with red onion, green onion, serrano, daikon radish, sea salt and Tamarind sauce ( Gluten Free )
- Sunomono$5.00
Julienne cut Cucumber salad with Ponzu sauce
Bento Box
- Comes with steamed rice, gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only. (no substitution)
- Chicken Katsu Bento$17.00
Breaded chicken breast
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento$17.00
Grilled chicken teriyaki
- Nigiri Bento$18.00
4 pieces of assorted nigiri
- Chashu Bento$18.00
Grilled pork belly
- Sashimi Bento$18.00
4 pieces of assorted sashimi
- Tempura Shrimp Bento$18.00
3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura
- Crispy Spicy Pork Bento$18.00
Comes with steamed rice, gyoza, vegetable tempura, bella spring roll, salad, crispy spicy pork & half crunchy california.
Ramen
- Back 2 Classic$14.00
Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)
- Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)$15.00
Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori
- Curry Moz$15.00
Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions
- Creamy Vegetarian$13.50
- Fire Bomb Ramen$15.00
Creamy pork broth, thick noodle, kikurage, menma, ajitama, scallion, nori & crispy pork.
- Gluten Free Vegan$15.00
Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
- Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)$15.00
Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori
- Killer Beef Rib Ramen$20.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori
- Killer Lamb$25.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, soybean paste, lamb shank, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Miso Ramen$14.00
Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
- Miso-Hot (thin noodle)$15.00
Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Oyasumi Ramen$16.00
Creamy pork broth, thick noodle, pork belly (2pcs), kikurage, menma, scallions, roasted corn, butter & parmesan flakes
- Plain Creamy Ramen$10.00
Thick noodle with creamy Chicken Broth
- Plain Light Ramen$9.00
Thick Noodle with Light Chicken Broth
- Reaper Ramen$16.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Spicy Chicken$14.00
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
- Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)$15.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori
- Tan-Tan$14.00
Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, scallions, menma, and nori
- Tonkotsu Black (thin noodle)$15.00
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori
- Tonkotsu Red (thin noodle)$15.00
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori
- Beef Ramen$15.00
Creamy pork broth, japanese beef, ajitama, kikurage, menma, scallions & nori.
Chef Special
- Rainbow$16.00
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado
- Bluefin Lakeway$19.00
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy
- Brodie Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo
- Bluefin Sunset Valley$20.00
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy
- Flaming V.I.P$21.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy
- 620 Roll$20.00
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce
- Mr. Orange Roll$21.00
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce
- Blue Crab Crunch$14.00
Blue crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes
- Dragon Roll$16.00
California roll topped with smoked eel, avocado, and sweet soy
- Bluefin Special Roll$21.00
Yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno, topped with bluefin tuna, escolar, Serrano, habanero masago, spicy ponzu, and chef sauce
- Bluefin Naruto (riceless)$20.00
Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado, mango, masago and spring mix, wrapped with cucumber topped with chef sauce
- TX Wagyu Roll$20.00
Shrimp tempura, crab mix and avocado, topped with seared Texas Wagyu with kewpie, red tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
- LongHorn Roll$14.00
Imitation Crabmix, cream cheese and tempura fried
- Hot Mama Roll$20.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flake, masago, spicy mayo, sweet soy & scallion.
- The RIM Roll$20.00
Fried Soft shell crab, cheese, crab mix, wrapped with soy paper topped with avovado layer, baked eel & sweet soy.
- Palm Valley Roll$16.00
Fried tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, topped with crab stick, crunchy flake, spicy mayo, sweet soy & scallion.
Classic
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
- Futomaki Roll$10.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$10.00
- Philadelphia$8.00
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
- California$8.00
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
- Spicy Classic$10.00
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy
- Spider$15.00
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Buddha$9.00
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy
- Unagi Roll$10.00
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, and sweet soy
- Negihama-Toro$14.00
Bluefin fatty tuna, yellowtail, and scallions
- So Dang Good$15.00
Spicy salmon, avocado, tempura fried, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, sweet soy, & scallion
Poke & Bowl
- Maguro Poke$20.00
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
- California Poke$17.00
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
- Scottish Poke$20.00
Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
- Vegetarian Rice Bowl - Avocado$14.00
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
- Vegetarian Rice Bowl- Tofu (fried or steamed)$14.00
Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
- Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)$15.00
Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
- Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Katsu