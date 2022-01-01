Blue Moon Bagel Cafe Medfield
No reviews yet
236 Main St.
Medfield, MA 02052
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Espresso Based
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
Egg Breakfast Sandwiches and Avocado Toast
Bagels with Spreads
Bagels/Rolls "As is"
Sandwiches
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast with homemade stuffing & cranberry sauce
Turkey
Roasted turkey breast with lettuce & tomato on homemade ciabatta
Chicken Tarragon Salad
Our own freshly roasted chicken breast with tarragon and mayo on homemade ciabatta.
Ham & Cheese
Sliced ham and cheese piled high on our homemade ciabatta
Roast Beef
Tender roast beef and cheese on homemade ciabatta
All White Meat Tuna Fish
All white Albacore Tuna on homemade ciabatta. Just the good stuff.
Egg Salad
Homemade, savory, classic egg salad on homemade ciabatta
Vegetarian w/Hummus
Hummus, three cheeses, and fresh vegetables on homemade ciabatta
Veggie Black Bean Burger
All natural black bean burger made in-house; Black beans, brown rice, vegetables, and spices served on a whole wheat roll with your choice of toppings
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on homemade ciabatta
Roast Beef & Boursin
Roast beef, red onions, arugula, and boursin cheese served on homemade ciabatta
Baja Grain Wrap w/ Chicken
All white meat chicken, arugula, quinoa, brown rice, roasted corn, black beans, feta cheese, avocado, cilantro, grape tomatoes, balsamic dressing
Baja Grain Wrap
Arugula, quinoa, brown rice, roasted corn, black beans, feta cheese, avocado, cilantro, grape tomatoes, balsamic dressing
Paninis
Cubano Panini
Roasted pork tenderloin with Virginia baked ham, sweet pickles, chipotle spread and gruyere cheese grilled on Cuban bread.
Veggie Cubano Panini
Grilled eggplant with zucchini, caramelized onions, sweet pickles and gruyere cheese grilled on Cuban bread.
Chicken Pesto Panini
All white chicken with fontina cheese and pesto sauce, grilled on ciabatta bread.
Blue Moon Bella Panini
Marinated portobella mushroom with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, pesto, and fontina cheese on homemade ciabatta
Meatloaf Panini
Homemade meatloaf with Vermont cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce grilled on ciabatta bread.
From the Grill
Turkey Avocado Melt
Deli Turkey grilled with Swiss Cheese, fresh avocado and Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta Bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna and melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese on Challah Bread
Grilled Cheese
A comforting classic on Challah bread
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on rye bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Comfort food done well on homemade challah bread
Croissants
Almond Croissant
Handmade with just the right amount of savory almond filling
Butter Croissant
Ask us how many layers our European-style croissants contain! The perfect blend of buttery and flaky.
Chocolate Croissant
Handmade with love and the finest chocolate
Raspberry Croissant
Handmade with our delicious raspberry
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Muffins
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin (vegan)
Blueberry Muffin
Cappuccino Muffin
Our classic muffin with a kick of flavor
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Coffee Cake Muffin
Corn Muffin
A classic - baked fresh with the finest ingredients
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Double Chocolate Muffin
Lemon Poppy Muffin
M&M Muffin
"Every bakery item can be made better with M&Ms" -R.F.
Mighty Muffin (vegan)
Oats, raisins, and so much more
Morning Glory Muffin
Pistachio Muffin
Our classic muffin with a green twist, just a hint of pistachio
Six (6) Muffins
Twelve (12) Muffins
Loaf Cakes
Blueberry Loaf Cake
There's no such thing as too many blueberries at Blue Moon
Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake
A favorite for over 25 years!
Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake
A perfect weekend treat - but really what day can't be made better by chocolate cake?
Small Coffee Cake
Fresh baked from scratch on-site, our coffee cake is special
Large Coffee Cake
Fresh baked from scratch on-site, our coffee cake is special
Bread Loaves
Challah Braided
The heart of who we are - traditional braided challah made from a recipe and method passed down through generations
Challah Square
The heart of who we are - traditional braided challah made from a recipe and method passed down through generations. Shaped perfectly for sandwiches and french toast.
Light Rye
Our Blue Moon light rye might just be your new favorite, perfect for a sandwich or toasted with a little of your favorite spread
French Pullman White Bread
Organic Multigrain
You might just be shocked at the fresh-baked difference
Organic Whole Wheat
Even our kids love our organic whole wheat
Cracked Wheat Sourdough
Round and topped with sesame seeds
San Francisco Sourdough
Blue Moon's recipe for over 25 years, adapted from the San Francisco Sourdough Institute
Raisin Pecan Bread
A cult classic, baked and sliced fresh
Baguette
Light and crispy and ready for a picnic
Gluten Free Corner
Other Baked Goodies
Almond Horn
Part cookie, part pastry, all delightful
Almond Macaroon
This recipe dates back over 150 years and has been enjoyed in Antarctica! Soft, savory, and sweet all at once.
Apple Strudel
Chocolate Brownie
Handmade from scratch with chocolate icing and decorative piping
Cinnamon Bun
Sweet, sticky, and just the right size
Cinnamon Twist
Our dad's favorite, sweet and delicate
Danish
Fresh baked with the finest ingredients
Mint Chocolate Brownie
Handmade from scratch with chocolate icing and decorative piping
Pecan Roll
Our signature handmade pecan roll is a perfect treat
Poppy Seed Brioche
A little sweet, absolutely delicious
Scone
Fresh baked with the finest ingredients, choose from our Raspberry, Blueberry, and Scottish scones, or one of each!
Vegan Brownie
Handmade from scratch with chocolate icing and decorative piping
Cookies
Power Booster Cookie
A gluten-free vegan, fresh baked, handmade energy bar with oats, flax and sunflower seeds, and so much more
Rocky Ledge Cookie
Butterscotch, white chocolate, and milk chocolate chunks... only at Blue Moon
Monster Cookie
Gigantic fresh baked with M&Ms and chocolate chunks
Hermit
Fresh baked with molasses, cinnamon, raisins, and so much more
M&M Cookie
"Every bakery item can be made better with M&Ms" -R.F.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A true classic, perfectly baked
Biscotti
Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti
Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house
Almond Biscotti
Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house
Vegan Maple Walnut Biscotti
Made with the ancient grain spelt flour and maple syrup.
Chocolate Chunk Biscotti
Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house
Double Chocolate-Dipped Almond Biscotti
Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house
Cream Cheese
Other Retail
Cupcakes
Carrot Cupcake
Coconut Cupcake
Oreo Cupcake
Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake
Boston Cream Cupcake
Salted Caramel Cupcake
Chocolate Cake w/Chocolate Frosting Cupcake
Chocolate Cake w/Vanilla Frosting Cupcake
Vanilla Cake w/Vanilla Frosting Cupcake
Vanilla Cake w/Chocolate Frosting Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Vegan Cupcake
Gourmet Cakes
Black & White Cake
Layers of rich chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse, finished with vutter-cream frosting and decorated with black and white chocolate shavings
Carrot Cake
Traditional carrot cake with pineapple, toasted pecans, and our signature spices, filled and topped with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Decadence Cake
Rich, dense, flour-less cake covered in a chocolate glaze nand decorated with a white chocolate accent design
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layers of our rich chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse.
Raspberry Mousse Cake
Vanilla cake filled with rapsberry mousse, covered in raspberry frosting, and decorated with white chocolate curis.
German Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
Vegan single-serving chocolate decadence topped with pecans
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
We love to serve the freshest products baked in house with our recipes dating back through generations of family bakers.
236 Main St., Medfield, MA 02052