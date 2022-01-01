Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Moon Bagel Cafe Medfield

No reviews yet

236 Main St.

Medfield, MA 02052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cubano Panini

Bottle/Can Beverages

Nantucket Nectars Juice

$3.75

Arizona Tea

$3.50

Polar Seltzer

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Poland Springs Water 20oz

$2.50

Natalie's

$3.75

Tropicana

$3.50

Fiji Water

$2.75

Sanpelligrino Mineral Water

$3.25

Sanpellegrino Flavored

$3.25

Fairlife Milk

$2.95

Dairy Milk

$2.75

Powerade

$2.95

Del's

$3.99

Espresso Based

Caffe Latte - Hot

$4.55+

Chai Tea Latte - Hot

$4.55+

Espresso - Hot

$2.40+

Macchiato / Cortado - Hot

$2.75+

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.55+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.55+

Americano

$3.20+

Coffees

Coffee - Hot

$2.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Box of Joe

$16.50

Teas

Hot Tea

$2.95+

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Medium Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Egg Breakfast Sandwiches and Avocado Toast

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$4.99

Meat yes or meatless - our signature breakfast sandwiches will power your mornings and afternoons

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Fresh avocado and an optional cooked egg on top with our delicious everything seasoning served on toasted homemade ciabatta

Bagels with Spreads

Fresh Baked Bagel w/ Spreads

$3.50

Baked fresh all day, our signature bagels with our signature schmears - from cream cheese to hummus

Classic Bagel & Lox

$8.95

What started it all, bagel, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion, and lox

Bagels/Rolls "As is"

Bagels/Rolls

From 1 to 5 of our artisan fresh-baked bagels

Half Dozen Bagels/Rolls

$8.95

Bakers Dozen Bagels/Rolls

$14.95

Our homemade bagels, to share (or not)

Sandwiches

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted turkey breast with homemade stuffing & cranberry sauce

Turkey

$9.95

Roasted turkey breast with lettuce & tomato on homemade ciabatta

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$9.95

Our own freshly roasted chicken breast with tarragon and mayo on homemade ciabatta.

Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Sliced ham and cheese piled high on our homemade ciabatta

Roast Beef

$9.95

Tender roast beef and cheese on homemade ciabatta

All White Meat Tuna Fish

$8.95

All white Albacore Tuna on homemade ciabatta. Just the good stuff.

Egg Salad

$8.95

Homemade, savory, classic egg salad on homemade ciabatta

Vegetarian w/Hummus

$9.95

Hummus, three cheeses, and fresh vegetables on homemade ciabatta

Veggie Black Bean Burger

$9.95

All natural black bean burger made in-house; Black beans, brown rice, vegetables, and spices served on a whole wheat roll with your choice of toppings

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on homemade ciabatta

Roast Beef & Boursin

$9.95

Roast beef, red onions, arugula, and boursin cheese served on homemade ciabatta

Baja Grain Wrap w/ Chicken

$10.50

All white meat chicken, arugula, quinoa, brown rice, roasted corn, black beans, feta cheese, avocado, cilantro, grape tomatoes, balsamic dressing

Baja Grain Wrap

$9.50

Arugula, quinoa, brown rice, roasted corn, black beans, feta cheese, avocado, cilantro, grape tomatoes, balsamic dressing

Paninis

Cubano Panini

$10.50

Roasted pork tenderloin with Virginia baked ham, sweet pickles, chipotle spread and gruyere cheese grilled on Cuban bread.

Veggie Cubano Panini

$10.50

Grilled eggplant with zucchini, caramelized onions, sweet pickles and gruyere cheese grilled on Cuban bread.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$10.50

All white chicken with fontina cheese and pesto sauce, grilled on ciabatta bread.

Blue Moon Bella Panini

$10.50

Marinated portobella mushroom with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, pesto, and fontina cheese on homemade ciabatta

Meatloaf Panini

$10.50

Homemade meatloaf with Vermont cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce grilled on ciabatta bread.

From the Grill

Turkey Avocado Melt

$10.50

Deli Turkey grilled with Swiss Cheese, fresh avocado and Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta Bread

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna and melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese on Challah Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

A comforting classic on Challah bread

Corned Beef Reuben

$10.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Russian dressing on rye bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Comfort food done well on homemade challah bread

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$3.99

Handmade with just the right amount of savory almond filling

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Ask us how many layers our European-style croissants contain! The perfect blend of buttery and flaky.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Handmade with love and the finest chocolate

Raspberry Croissant

$3.99

Handmade with our delicious raspberry

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$3.99

Muffins

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin (vegan)

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Cappuccino Muffin

$2.99

Our classic muffin with a kick of flavor

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.99

Corn Muffin

$2.99

A classic - baked fresh with the finest ingredients

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$2.99

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.99

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$2.99

M&M Muffin

$2.99

"Every bakery item can be made better with M&Ms" -R.F.

Mighty Muffin (vegan)

$2.99

Oats, raisins, and so much more

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.99

Pistachio Muffin

$2.99

Our classic muffin with a green twist, just a hint of pistachio

Six (6) Muffins

$14.99

Twelve (12) Muffins

$26.99

Loaf Cakes

Blueberry Loaf Cake

$10.99

There's no such thing as too many blueberries at Blue Moon

Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake

$10.99

A favorite for over 25 years!

Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake

$10.99

A perfect weekend treat - but really what day can't be made better by chocolate cake?

Small Coffee Cake

$10.99

Fresh baked from scratch on-site, our coffee cake is special

Large Coffee Cake

$17.99

Fresh baked from scratch on-site, our coffee cake is special

Bread Loaves

Challah Braided

$8.99

The heart of who we are - traditional braided challah made from a recipe and method passed down through generations

Challah Square

$8.99

The heart of who we are - traditional braided challah made from a recipe and method passed down through generations. Shaped perfectly for sandwiches and french toast.

Light Rye

$8.99

Our Blue Moon light rye might just be your new favorite, perfect for a sandwich or toasted with a little of your favorite spread

French Pullman White Bread

$8.99

Organic Multigrain

$8.99

You might just be shocked at the fresh-baked difference

Organic Whole Wheat

$8.99

Even our kids love our organic whole wheat

Cracked Wheat Sourdough

$8.99

Round and topped with sesame seeds

San Francisco Sourdough

$8.99

Blue Moon's recipe for over 25 years, adapted from the San Francisco Sourdough Institute

Raisin Pecan Bread

$10.95

A cult classic, baked and sliced fresh

Baguette

$5.99

Light and crispy and ready for a picnic

Gluten Free Corner

Turmeric Muffin

$2.95

Gluten Free Pound Cake

$2.95

Hawaiian Scone

$2.95

Other Baked Goodies

Almond Horn

$3.50

Part cookie, part pastry, all delightful

Almond Macaroon

$3.50

This recipe dates back over 150 years and has been enjoyed in Antarctica! Soft, savory, and sweet all at once.

Apple Strudel

$3.99

Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Handmade from scratch with chocolate icing and decorative piping

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Sweet, sticky, and just the right size

Cinnamon Twist

$3.99

Our dad's favorite, sweet and delicate

Danish

$3.99

Fresh baked with the finest ingredients

Mint Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Handmade from scratch with chocolate icing and decorative piping

Pecan Roll

$3.99

Our signature handmade pecan roll is a perfect treat

Poppy Seed Brioche

$3.99

A little sweet, absolutely delicious

Scone

$2.99

Fresh baked with the finest ingredients, choose from our Raspberry, Blueberry, and Scottish scones, or one of each!

Vegan Brownie

$3.50

Handmade from scratch with chocolate icing and decorative piping

Cookies

Power Booster Cookie

$3.50

A gluten-free vegan, fresh baked, handmade energy bar with oats, flax and sunflower seeds, and so much more

Rocky Ledge Cookie

$3.25

Butterscotch, white chocolate, and milk chocolate chunks... only at Blue Moon

Monster Cookie

$3.50

Gigantic fresh baked with M&Ms and chocolate chunks

Hermit

$3.25

Fresh baked with molasses, cinnamon, raisins, and so much more

M&M Cookie

$3.25

"Every bakery item can be made better with M&Ms" -R.F.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

A true classic, perfectly baked

Biscotti

Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house

Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti

$3.25

Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house

Almond Biscotti

$3.25

Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house

Vegan Maple Walnut Biscotti

$3.25

Made with the ancient grain spelt flour and maple syrup.

Chocolate Chunk Biscotti

$3.25

Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house

Double Chocolate-Dipped Almond Biscotti

$3.25

Our biscotti are all handmade and baked fresh in-house

Cream Cheese

Tub of Plain Cream Cheese

$6.00

Tub of Lox Cream Cheese

$7.50

Tub of Veggie Cream Cheese

$7.00

Tub of Chive Cream Cheese

$6.00

Quiche

Bacon and Cheddar Quiche

$7.95

Primavera Quiche

$7.95

Other Retail

1/4 Lb. Lox

$10.95

1 Lb. Egg Salad

$11.50

1 Lb. Tuna Salad

$12.50

1 Lb. Tarragon Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chia Seed Pudding

$5.50

Greek Yogurt

$4.95

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Birthday Candle - Large #s

$2.95

Birthday Candle Package

$1.95

12oz Bag Coffee

$13.99

Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$2.25

Deep River BBQ Chips

$2.25

Cape Cod Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.25

Deep River Black Pepper Chips

$2.25

Deep River Maui Onion Chips

$2.25

Cupcakes

Carrot Cupcake

$3.50

Coconut Cupcake

$3.50

Oreo Cupcake

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cup Cupcake

$3.50

Boston Cream Cupcake

$3.50

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake w/Chocolate Frosting Cupcake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake w/Vanilla Frosting Cupcake

$3.50

Vanilla Cake w/Vanilla Frosting Cupcake

$3.50

Vanilla Cake w/Chocolate Frosting Cupcake

$3.50

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.50

Vegan Cupcake

$3.50

Cake Pops

Vanilla Cake Pop

$2.25

Chocolate Cake Pop

$2.25

Gourmet Cakes

"A party without cake is just a meeting" - Julia Child, former customer <3

Black & White Cake

$29.95

Layers of rich chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse, finished with vutter-cream frosting and decorated with black and white chocolate shavings

Carrot Cake

$29.95

Traditional carrot cake with pineapple, toasted pecans, and our signature spices, filled and topped with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$29.95

Rich, dense, flour-less cake covered in a chocolate glaze nand decorated with a white chocolate accent design

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$29.95

Layers of our rich chocolate cake filled with creamy chocolate mousse.

Raspberry Mousse Cake

$29.95

Vanilla cake filled with rapsberry mousse, covered in raspberry frosting, and decorated with white chocolate curis.

German Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Vegan single-serving chocolate decadence topped with pecans

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We love to serve the freshest products baked in house with our recipes dating back through generations of family bakers.

Website

Location

236 Main St., Medfield, MA 02052

Directions

