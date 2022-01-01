Bars & Lounges
Bokeh Lounge Bokeh Lounge
609 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1007 Parrett St, Evansville, IN 47713
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
2nd Language Ramen - 401 NW 2nd St Suite A
No Reviews
401 NW 2nd St Suite A Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurant