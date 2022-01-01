Bokeh Lounge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Bokeh Lounge Bokeh Lounge

609 Reviews

$$

1007 Parrett St

Evansville, IN 47713

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Candied Bacon Burger
Cheese Balls

Appetizers

Cheese Balls
$8.00

Cheese Balls

$8.00
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$13.00

Chicken Tenders
$13.00

$13.00
Chips & All The Dip
$12.00

Chips & All The Dip

$12.00

Chips And Queso
$8.00

$8.00

Chips And Salsa
$3.50

$3.50

Chorizo Queso And Chips
$10.50

$10.50

Loaded Fries

$12.00+
Nachos

Nachos

$15.00+

Pretzel Bites
$8.00

$8.00
Wings

Wings

$10.00

Pot Stickers With Hot Honey
$8.00

$8.00

Sandwiches/ Entrees

BLT

$7.00

Blue Cheese Burger
$14.00

$14.00
BYOB(urger)

BYOB(urger)

$13.50+

Candied Bacon Burger
$14.00

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich
$13.50

$13.50

Fish & Actual Chips
$12.50

$12.50

Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Bbq Chicken Mac N Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Monday Taco Online Only
$9.00

$9.00

PBBJ

$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$14.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

Piece Of Fish

$4.00Out of stock

Smash Burger

$13.50

Cuban

$15.00Out of stock

Specialty Burger
$16.00

$16.00

Pesto Chicken

$13.00Out of stock
Tacos

Tacos

$12.00

Meat Sauce

$11.00Out of stock

Tenderloin Sandwich
$14.50

$14.50
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Brisket And 2

$18.00Out of stock

Specialty Quesidilla

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00
Southwest Salad
$12.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Cobb

$12.00

Mango Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Mango Salad No Ptotien

$12.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.00

Celery And Carrots With Ranch

$2.00

Slaw

$3.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Extras

1 Churro

$2.50

BBQ

$1.00+

Bleu Cheese

$1.00+

Buffalo

$1.00+

Carmel

$1.00

Chocolate

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$5.00

Extra Pita

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.00+

Honey Mustard

$1.00+

Honey Sriracha

$1.00+

Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.00+

Marinera

$2.00+

Mayo 2oz

$1.00+

Nacho Cheese

$2.00+Out of stock

Pickled Onions

$1.00+

Queso

$2.00+

Ranch

$1.00+

Raspberry

$1.00

Salsa

$2.00+

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Cajun Aioli

$1.00+

Side Of Celery

$2.00

Side of Jalapeños

$1.00+

Side of Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Of Pork

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Southwest Ranch

$1.00+

Spicy Bbq

$1.00+

Tarter Sauce

$1.00+

Hot Bacon Dressing

$1.00+

Spinach Dip

$2.00+Out of stock

Refill Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Bacon Jam

$0.75+

Style Sauce 2 oz

$2.00

Maple Bacon 4 Oz

$8.00

Maple Bacon 2 Oz

$4.00

Desserts

2 Churros

2 Churros

$5.00

Bread Pudding With Bourbon Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Banana 1 piece

$4.00

Fried Banana 2 piece

$7.00

Soups and Sandwiches

Bowl of Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Cup of Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Soup and Sandwich

$8.50+Out of stock

Gumbo Cup

$4.50Out of stock

Gumbo Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Items

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Ski

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Ginger Beer

$1.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Tropical Red Bull

$3.50

Blueberry Red Bull

$3.50

Cranberry Red Bull

$3.50

Coconut Redbull White Can

$3.50

Orange Red Bull

$3.50

Water

Virgin Mary

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Pussy

$4.00

Red Bull Promo March Madness

$3.00

Refills

Tickets

Cold Stares

$10.00Out of stock

Greg Warren

$15.00Out of stock

St Paddys Fundraiser

$485.00

St Paddys Food

Shepards Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Irish Stew

$8.00

Brisket Ruben

$14.00Out of stock

Duck Inn Reunion

Blacken Chicken Poboy Half

$14.50

Blacken Chicken Poboy Whole

$23.25

Shrimp PoBoy Half

$14.50

Shrimp Poboy Whole

$23.25

Duck Inn Queso

$9.95

Appetizers/Salad

Chips and All The Dips

$11.00Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded Mac and Cheese Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Southwest Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Cobb

$12.00Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1007 Parrett St, Evansville, IN 47713

Directions

Gallery
Bokeh Lounge image
Bokeh Lounge image

