Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bombera Oakland

15 Reviews

3459 Champion Street

Oakland, CA 94602

Popular Items

Cosecha Salad
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
Pozole Verde *

TO GO

BOTANAS TO GO

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$8.00
Charred Beets

Charred Beets

$9.00

lime, green chile, whipped pumpkin & sesame seed butter

Cosecha Salad

Cosecha Salad

$13.00

Seasonal fruit, Organic Little gem, cucumber, jicama, toasted pumpkin seeds, mint

Smoked Trout tostadas

Smoked Trout tostadas

$16.00
Pozole Verde *

Pozole Verde *

$7.25+
Veggie Tamales

Veggie Tamales

$8.00+Out of stock

2 half dozen max per order, thank you

1 Pound Chips

$8.00

ENTREE TO GO

Veggie Taquitos Dorados Salsa Verde

Veggie Taquitos Dorados Salsa Verde

$15.00

3 crispy rolled tacos, pumpkin seed chile rojo salsa, crema y queso (on the side)

Chicken Taquitos dorados Salsa Verde

Chicken Taquitos dorados Salsa Verde

$15.00

3 crispy rolled tacos, pumpkin seed chile rojo salsa, crema y queso (on the side)

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$15.00

two pork carnitas tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

2 tacos, crema de chipotle on the side, cabbage slaw (contains gluten)

Grilled Swordfish Red Chile Pipian*

Grilled Swordfish Red Chile Pipian*

$25.00

Grilled San Diego wild caught, pumpkin seed & red chile salsa, Oaxacan black beans and corn tortillas

Carnitas Dinner Pork

Carnitas Dinner Pork

$27.00

Slow cooked in garlic & citrus, Oaxacan black beans, guacamole salsa & tortillas

Whole Roasted Chicken

Whole Roasted Chicken

$35.00Out of stock

Organic chicken, guacamole, salsa, 6 hand made corn tortillas, greens & rice

Duck Mole Verde

Duck Mole Verde

$27.00Out of stock

Pan-seared Liberty Farms Duck with Mole Verde

Fish Tacos

$19.00

SIDES TO GO

Rice to go

$4.00+

Black beans

$4.50+

Pinto Beans

$4.50+

Masa para tortillas

$9.00+

Side of 2 tortillas

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$2.50
8 oz Guacamole

8 oz Guacamole

$8.75
8 oz pico de gallo

8 oz pico de gallo

$6.75
8 oz salsa roja

8 oz salsa roja

$6.75
8 oz cosecha vinaigrette

8 oz cosecha vinaigrette

$10.50
8 oz toasted pumpkin seeds

8 oz toasted pumpkin seeds

$7.75

DRINKS TO GO

Agua Fresca

$4.00
Horchata* to go

Horchata* to go

$4.00
Iced Horchata latte

Iced Horchata latte

$7.00

SOUVENIRS

Bombera Tshirt

$25.00

Private Event

$2,000.00

BRUNCH

Food

Menudo

$20.00

Pozole

$20.00

PorkTacos

$15.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Chips, Salsa, Guacamole

$8.00

Tamales

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican and California cuisine. Bombera is a Mexican bar and grill with outside and inside dining. We are a full service restaurant with food to go options..

Location

3459 Champion Street, Oakland, CA 94602

Directions

