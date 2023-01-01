Main picView gallery

Breakside Brewery Astoria

review star

No reviews yet

1355 Exchange St STE 130

Astoria, OR 97103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Tap List

Breakside White

Belgian White. Tasting notes: soft, perfumey, light citrus. 5.2% ABV

Young Helles

German Lager. 5.1% ABV

Pilsner

German-Style Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV

Disco Queen Lager

Red Lager. Tasting notes: smooth, rich, drinkable, just baked bread, floral hops, lemon zest. 5.9% ABV

Rainbows and Unicorns

Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.5% ABV

Word of the Week

West Coast Pale Ale. Tasting notes: brown sugar, mixed fruit, hoppy-but-balanced. 5.7% ABV

Wanderlust

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV

What Rough Beast

New England-Style IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple. 7.0% ABV

IPA Industrielle

Modern West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: underripe peach, grapefruit pith, passionfruit, Fruit Stripe gum. 6% ABV

@Portland IPA

DDH West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: resinous, grapefruit, guava. 7.0% ABV

Breakside IPA

West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV

Barleywine is Life: Volume 4

Barleywine. Tasting notes: fruit cake, allspice dram, caramel apple, green walnut. 9.5% ABV

Finders Keepers

Imperial American Stout aged in Rye Whiskey and Bourbon Barrels. Tasing notes: roast, hot fudge sauce, licorice, spice cake. 12.5% ABV

Passionfruit Sour

American Sour Ale. Tasting notes: tart, tropical, wheat, acid, passionfruit. 5% ABV

Cider/Seltzer

Cider

Swift Honeycrisp

$7.00

Rev Nat's Viva La Pineapple

$6.00

Tieton Bourbon Barrel Peach Cider

$6.00

Seltzer

Maui Seltzer POG

$7.00

Sake

Yomi Gunmai Ginjo Sake

$7.00

Yuki Tora Snow Tiger Nigori

$8.00

Gluten Free

Bierly

$8.00

Bierly Stout

$8.00

Wine

Bubbles

JS Cristalino Brut

$9.00

Chemistry Rose Bubbles

$12.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$9.00

Rose

Stoller Rose

$12.00

White / Red

Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$12.00

Inscription Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bottles

Chemistry Sparkling Rose

$38.00

Gruet Sparkling Rose

$40.00

J.S. Cristalino Brut Cava

$32.00

Boschendal Brut

$42.00

Dopff & Irion Cremant

$40.00Out of stock

Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut

$52.00

Sokol Blosser Bluebird

$60.00

King Estate Brut

$65.00

Drappier Brut

$70.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$88.00

Taittinger Brut

$105.00

Chateau de Campuget Rose

$40.00

Stoller Rose

$40.00

Alta Luna Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$42.00

Blind Fold Blanc de Noir

$65.00

Inscription Pinot Noir

$40.00

Liquor

House Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Champagne, Demerara Sugar, Angostura Bitters

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, Champagne, Topo Chico, Orange Twist

French 75

$12.00

Pilot House Gin, Champagne, Lemon, Sugar

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Wild Roots Cranberry Vodka, Cock n Bull Ginger, Lime

House Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Wild Roots Cucumber-Grapefruit Gin, Elderflower Tonic, Lime

Strawberry-Serrano Margarita

$12.00

Serrano Infused Tequila, Cointreau, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice

Negroni

$12.00

Pilot House Painted Lady Gin, Campari, Vermouth Rosso, Orange Twist

Brooklyn

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Dry Vermouth, Luxardo

Mezcal Penicillin

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida, Lemon, Ginger Honey

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Bufflao Trace

$8.00

Michter's Straight Bourbon

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$20.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Whistle Pig OR Edition

$18.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Westward Stout Cask

$25.00

Agave

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Mezcal Union

$12.00

Wahaka

$17.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Gin

Pilot House Painted Lady Gin

$9.00

Wild Roots Cucumber-Graperfruit

$9.00

Ransom Old Tom Gin

$11.00

Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$17.00

Absinthe

$11.00

Amaro Averna

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Vodka

Pilot House Vodka

$9.00

Wild Roots Cranberry Vodka

$9.00

Wild Roots Huckleberry Vodka

$9.00

Pilot House Lemon Ginger Vodka

$9.00

N/A Bevs

N/A Beverages

Simply Apple Juice

$3.00

Cock n Bull Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

House Made Lemonade

$3.00

House Made Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Steelhead Root Beer

$3.00

Camelia Grove Jasmine Tea Kombucha

$6.00

Athletic Brewing

$5.00

Food

Oyster

$3.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Slow Poached 16/20 Shrimp with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Fresh Lemon

Ceviche

$18.00

Seasonal, Local Seafood Marinated with Chiles, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime Served with Avocado and Tortilla Chips

Beef Tartare

$18.00

Small Diced Raw Beef Mixed with Shallots, Mustard, Fresh Herbs Topped with a Raw Egg Yolk, Served with Beecher's Crackers

Pimento Dip

$12.00

House Made Pimento Dip Served with Ritz Crackers and Pickled Serrano Chile

Vegetables

$12.00

Seasonal Mixes of Vegetables - Roasted, Pickles, and Raw with a Lemon and Olive Oil Based Dipping Sauce

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Brioche Bun Filled with Picked Lobster Meat Mixed with Lemon Butter and Chive Mayo

Crab Roll

$21.00

Brioche Bun Filled with Local Dungeness Crab Mixed with Lemon Butter and Chive Mayo

Steak Roll

$18.00

Brioche Bun Filled with Sous Vide Country Natural Beef Tenderloin, Horseradish Aioli, and Cheddar Gremolata (Cheddar, Garlic, Lemon Zest, and Fresh Herbs)

Veggie Roll

$16.00

Brioche Bun Filled with Marinated Seasonal Vegetables, Mixed Greens, House Pickled Onions, and Olive Aioli

Cheese Board

$24.00

3 Artisan Cheeses with Fresh Fruit, House Mostarda, and Crackers

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

3 Artisan Cured Meats with Seasonal Pickled Vegetables, Cornichons, Dijon Mustard, and Crackers

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Wedges of Iceberg Lettuce Topped with House Blue Cheese Dressing, Crumbled Bacon, Mama Lil's Peppers, and a Boiled Egg

Green Salad

$11.00

Seasonal Mixed Greens Tossed in a Lemon Vinaigrette Topped with Fresh Roasted Hazelnuts and House Pickled Onions

Canned Beer

To-Go Cans

@Portland IPA 4pk

$14.00

Double Dry Hopped West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Breakside IPA 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Breakside White 6pk

$13.00

Low Places 4pk

$10.00

Noble Pilsner 4pk

$10.00

Pilsner 4pk

$13.00

Rainbows & Unicorns 6pk

$12.00

Session IPA. 5.1% ABV

Stay West 6pk

$12.00

True Gold 6pk

$11.00

West Coast Golden Ale. 5.1% ABV

Wanderlust 4pk

$13.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

West Coast, Best Coast

$14.00

What Rough Beast 4pk

$14.00

New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV

Bottled Beer

22oz Bottles

IPA 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Wanderlust 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

Pilsner 22

$4.00

German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV

Passionfruit Sour 22

$6.00

American Sour Ale. Tasting notes: tart, tropical, passionfruit, wheat, acid 5% ABV

Life Volume 1

$6.00

Life Volume 2

$6.00

Life Volume 3

$6.00

Life Volume 4

$6.00

Life Volume 5

$6.00

Barrel-Aged Sours

Bellwether

$10.00

Gin Barrel-Aged Sour Double Wit w/ Thai Lime Leaves. 8.4% ABV

Archipelagos

$15.00

Oak-fermented Farmhouse Ale w/ Calamansi Limes and Aged Hops. 6.6% ABV

Golden Cluster

$15.00

Pause for Effect

$15.00

Turtle Time

$15.00

Barrel-Aged Stouts

Black & Tan

$6.00

Wild and Crazy Kids

$16.00

This Great Stage of Fools

$16.00

Finders Keepers

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1355 Exchange St STE 130, Astoria, OR 97103

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sea Crab House
orange starNo Reviews
1 12th street unit 1 Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Street 14 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Commercial St Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
orange starNo Reviews
101 15th St. Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Astoria's Portway, LLC - 422 W. Marine Drive
orange starNo Reviews
422 W. Marine Drive Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Astoria's Portway - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
422 W. Marine Drive Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
orange starNo Reviews
100 39th St (Pier 39) Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Astoria
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston