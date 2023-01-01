Breakside Brewery Astoria
1355 Exchange St STE 130
Astoria, OR 97103
Tap List
Breakside White
Belgian White. Tasting notes: soft, perfumey, light citrus. 5.2% ABV
Young Helles
German Lager. 5.1% ABV
Pilsner
German-Style Pilsner. Tasting notes: grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp. 5% ABV
Disco Queen Lager
Red Lager. Tasting notes: smooth, rich, drinkable, just baked bread, floral hops, lemon zest. 5.9% ABV
Rainbows and Unicorns
Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.5% ABV
Word of the Week
West Coast Pale Ale. Tasting notes: brown sugar, mixed fruit, hoppy-but-balanced. 5.7% ABV
Wanderlust
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, orange. 6.2% ABV
What Rough Beast
New England-Style IPA. Tasting notes: dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple. 7.0% ABV
IPA Industrielle
Modern West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: underripe peach, grapefruit pith, passionfruit, Fruit Stripe gum. 6% ABV
@Portland IPA
DDH West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: resinous, grapefruit, guava. 7.0% ABV
Breakside IPA
West Coast IPA. Tasting notes: evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter. 6.2% ABV
Barleywine is Life: Volume 4
Barleywine. Tasting notes: fruit cake, allspice dram, caramel apple, green walnut. 9.5% ABV
Finders Keepers
Imperial American Stout aged in Rye Whiskey and Bourbon Barrels. Tasing notes: roast, hot fudge sauce, licorice, spice cake. 12.5% ABV
Passionfruit Sour
American Sour Ale. Tasting notes: tart, tropical, wheat, acid, passionfruit. 5% ABV
Wine
Bottles
Chemistry Sparkling Rose
Gruet Sparkling Rose
J.S. Cristalino Brut Cava
Boschendal Brut
Dopff & Irion Cremant
Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut
Sokol Blosser Bluebird
King Estate Brut
Drappier Brut
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut
Taittinger Brut
Chateau de Campuget Rose
Stoller Rose
Alta Luna Pinot Grigio
Trimbach Pinot Blanc
Blind Fold Blanc de Noir
Inscription Pinot Noir
Liquor
House Cocktails
Champagne Cocktail
Champagne, Demerara Sugar, Angostura Bitters
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Champagne, Topo Chico, Orange Twist
French 75
Pilot House Gin, Champagne, Lemon, Sugar
Cranberry Mule
Wild Roots Cranberry Vodka, Cock n Bull Ginger, Lime
House Gin and Tonic
Wild Roots Cucumber-Grapefruit Gin, Elderflower Tonic, Lime
Strawberry-Serrano Margarita
Serrano Infused Tequila, Cointreau, Strawberry Puree, Lime Juice
Negroni
Pilot House Painted Lady Gin, Campari, Vermouth Rosso, Orange Twist
Brooklyn
Rittenhouse Rye, Dry Vermouth, Luxardo
Mezcal Penicillin
Del Maguey Vida, Lemon, Ginger Honey
Whiskey
Agave
Cordials
Vodka
Food
Oyster
Shrimp Cocktail
Slow Poached 16/20 Shrimp with House Made Cocktail Sauce and Fresh Lemon
Ceviche
Seasonal, Local Seafood Marinated with Chiles, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime Served with Avocado and Tortilla Chips
Beef Tartare
Small Diced Raw Beef Mixed with Shallots, Mustard, Fresh Herbs Topped with a Raw Egg Yolk, Served with Beecher's Crackers
Pimento Dip
House Made Pimento Dip Served with Ritz Crackers and Pickled Serrano Chile
Vegetables
Seasonal Mixes of Vegetables - Roasted, Pickles, and Raw with a Lemon and Olive Oil Based Dipping Sauce
Lobster Roll
Brioche Bun Filled with Picked Lobster Meat Mixed with Lemon Butter and Chive Mayo
Crab Roll
Brioche Bun Filled with Local Dungeness Crab Mixed with Lemon Butter and Chive Mayo
Steak Roll
Brioche Bun Filled with Sous Vide Country Natural Beef Tenderloin, Horseradish Aioli, and Cheddar Gremolata (Cheddar, Garlic, Lemon Zest, and Fresh Herbs)
Veggie Roll
Brioche Bun Filled with Marinated Seasonal Vegetables, Mixed Greens, House Pickled Onions, and Olive Aioli
Cheese Board
3 Artisan Cheeses with Fresh Fruit, House Mostarda, and Crackers
Charcuterie Board
3 Artisan Cured Meats with Seasonal Pickled Vegetables, Cornichons, Dijon Mustard, and Crackers
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Wedges of Iceberg Lettuce Topped with House Blue Cheese Dressing, Crumbled Bacon, Mama Lil's Peppers, and a Boiled Egg
Green Salad
Seasonal Mixed Greens Tossed in a Lemon Vinaigrette Topped with Fresh Roasted Hazelnuts and House Pickled Onions
Canned Beer
To-Go Cans
@Portland IPA 4pk
Double Dry Hopped West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
Breakside IPA 4pk
West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
Breakside White 6pk
Low Places 4pk
Noble Pilsner 4pk
Pilsner 4pk
Rainbows & Unicorns 6pk
Session IPA. 5.1% ABV
Stay West 6pk
True Gold 6pk
West Coast Golden Ale. 5.1% ABV
Wanderlust 4pk
West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
West Coast, Best Coast
What Rough Beast 4pk
New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV
Bottled Beer
22oz Bottles
IPA 22
West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
Wanderlust 22
West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
Pilsner 22
German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV
Passionfruit Sour 22
American Sour Ale. Tasting notes: tart, tropical, passionfruit, wheat, acid 5% ABV
Life Volume 1
Life Volume 2
Life Volume 3
Life Volume 4
Life Volume 5
Barrel-Aged Sours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
