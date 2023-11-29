Brennan's Sports Bar 1144 US-19 ALT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come and try our delicious Irish food and American cuisine!
Location
1144 US-19 ALT, Holiday, FL 34691
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tarpon Turtle Grill & Marina - Tarpon Turtle 1513 Lake Tarpon Ave.
No Reviews
1513 Lake Tarpon Ave. Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View restaurant