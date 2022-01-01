Go
Toast

Wraps and Kabobs

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

40715 US highway 19 North • $$

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

BEEF SHAWARMA PITA$8.99
Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Beef, onion, tomato, cilantro and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce
CHIC SHAWARMA PLATTER$9.99
Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce,
Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce
CHIC SHAWARMA PITA$7.99
Pita bread wrapped with grilled sliced Chicken, onion, tomato and your choice of sauce. Touma, Tzatziki, or white sauce
CHIC KABOB PLATTER$10.99
Served with salad, basmati rice, pita bread and your choice of sauce,
Touma, Tahini, Tzatziki, White sauce
CHIC PHILLY WRAP$6.99
Grilled shredded chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, white American cheese
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK WRAP$7.99
Grilled shaved beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms, white American cheese
Pita Bread$0.99
French Fries$1.99
SANTE FE CHIC WRAP$7.99
Blackened grilled chicken chunks, lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled bacon, avocado, white sauce
Hummus Dip 6oz$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

40715 US highway 19 North

Tarpon Springs FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
