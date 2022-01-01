Palm Harbor restaurants you'll love
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|Popular items
|ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL
|$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
|RED CURRY THAI CHICKEN
|$12.99
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Tender Grilled Chicken.
|STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL
|$13.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|Popular items
|NO NAME BURGER
|$10.00
Our signature burger served on a brioche bun ~ Choose your favorite toppings
|ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$12.00
Super greens, arugula, red & yellow beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, honey citrus vinaigrette
|ZUCCHINI FRIES
|$9.00
Lightly panko crusted and served with sweet chili sauce & sriracha aioli
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
|Popular items
|Three (3) Tacos
|$7.99
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
|Two (2)Tacos
|$6.79
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Popular items
|Havana Cubano
|$14.50
slow roasted mojo pork, ham, genoa salami, swiss, pickles, roasted dijon mayoli, pressed cuban bread
|Vinny’s Mozzarella Stack
|$12.50
Hand breaded, flash fried, parmesan, marinara
|Hot Pastrami
|$11.50
Authentic Steamed Navel Pastrami piled high and served with your choice of side
More about Dunedin Vegan Deli
Dunedin Vegan Deli
2340 Main Street, Clearwater
|Popular items
|Two/$10 McBluffins
|$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
|5pc Wings
|$8.99
Choose from our flavors!
|Impossible Chikken Snack Wrap
|$10.99
Impossible Chikken Nuggets chopped up over shredded lettuce, onions and tomatoes with ranch and buffalo sauce drizzled over!
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
|Popular items
|CRAB RANGOON
|$6.99
6 Fresh Crispy Air-Fried Crab & Cheese Rangoon served with a Side of Sweet-Chili Dipping Sauce.
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL
|$11.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
More about Strokers
Strokers
30901 US HWY 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Popular items
|SAMPLER BASKET
|$9.95
|COKE
|$1.40
|6 WINGS
|$6.99
More about Ya se Armó Mexican Cuisine & Tequila
Ya se Armó Mexican Cuisine & Tequila
35114 US Hwy 19N, Palm Harbor