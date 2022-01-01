Palm Harbor restaurants you'll love

Palm Harbor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Must-try Palm Harbor restaurants

Fish Bowl Kitchen image

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ULTIMATE POKE SUSHI BOWL$12.99
White Rice Topped w. The Finest in Quality of Ahi-Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Carrots, Edamame, Cucumbers, Fresh Avocado, Garlic Sesame Glaze, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo Sauce) and Sesame Seeds
RED CURRY THAI CHICKEN$12.99
Our Signature Homemade Red Curry Sauce w. The Finest Quality of Authentic Thai Ingredients, Coconut Milk, Red Curry, Zucchini, Sweet Bell Peppers and Tender Grilled Chicken.
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL$13.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
Clear Sky Club Haus image

 

Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
NO NAME BURGER$10.00
Our signature burger served on a brioche bun ~ Choose your favorite toppings
ROASTED BEET SALAD$12.00
Super greens, arugula, red & yellow beets, goat cheese, candied pecans, honey citrus vinaigrette
ZUCCHINI FRIES$9.00
Lightly panko crusted and served with sweet chili sauce & sriracha aioli
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding image

 

FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GENERAL TSO'S CRISPY CHICKEN FRIED RICE$13.99
House Fried Rice Topped with Our Chef's Tender Juicy Crispy Air-Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in General Tso's Sweet & Spicy Asian Glaze and Topped with A Sunny-Side Up Egg, Sesame Seeds and Scallions with a Side of Yum-Yum Sauce
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL$13.99
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$10.99
Juan's Mexican Grill image

 

Juan's Mexican Grill

671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three (3) Tacos$7.99
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Two (2)Tacos$6.79
Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Quesadilla$7.99
Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
The Lucky Dill Deli image

 

The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Havana Cubano$14.50
slow roasted mojo pork, ham, genoa salami, swiss, pickles, roasted dijon mayoli, pressed cuban bread
Vinny’s Mozzarella Stack$12.50
Hand breaded, flash fried, parmesan, marinara
Hot Pastrami$11.50
Authentic Steamed Navel Pastrami piled high and served with your choice of side
Dunedin Vegan Deli image

 

Dunedin Vegan Deli

2340 Main Street, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two/$10 McBluffins$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
5pc Wings$8.99
Choose from our flavors!
Impossible Chikken Snack Wrap$10.99
Impossible Chikken Nuggets chopped up over shredded lettuce, onions and tomatoes with ranch and buffalo sauce drizzled over!
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

 

Fish Bowl Kitchen

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STUFFED AVOCADO BOWL$13.99
White Rice Topped w. Our Sweet Chili Sauce & Seaweed Salad, 2 Avocado Halves Stuffed w. Spicy Tuna and Spicy Salmon, Organic Diced Mango, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Garlic & Onion, Volcano Sauce (Spicy Mayo) and Poke Sauce.
CRAB RANGOON$6.99
6 Fresh Crispy Air-Fried Crab & Cheese Rangoon served with a Side of Sweet-Chili Dipping Sauce.
CHICKEN TERIYAKI RICE BOWL$11.99
Fresh Steamed All Natural Chicken Mixed w. Pineapples & Teriyaki Glaze and Served Together w. a Blend of Asian Vegetables (Broccoli, Carrots, Sugar Snap Peas, Baby Corn, White Pearl Onions, Water Chestnuts and Sweet Red Peppers) Topped w. Mixed Sesame Seeds
Bogota Kitchen + Bar image

 

Bogota Kitchen + Bar

917 11th St, Palm Harbor

Avg 3.9 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Strokers image

 

Strokers

30901 US HWY 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAMPLER BASKET$9.95
COKE$1.40
6 WINGS$6.99
Ya se Armó Mexican Cuisine & Tequila image

 

Ya se Armó Mexican Cuisine & Tequila

35114 US Hwy 19N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palm Harbor

Chicken Fried Rice

Teriyaki Bowls

General Tso Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

Rice Bowls

