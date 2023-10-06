Grande Burrito

Our burritos are full of flavor and bursting with toppings and served on a 12” flour tortilla. We prepare them the way you like it, stuffed with meat of your choice and complemented by rich variety of toppings. Served with chips.
$9.49

OFull of flavor and bursting with toppings! Served wit chips & salsa.

Burrito Bowl

The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl (chips and tortilla not included).
$9.49

The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl. No chips or tortilla required, just fork and a knife.

Tacos

We have tacos with your name on them. Keep them simple or load them with toppings. Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.
Three (3) Tacos

$9.49

Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.

Two (2)Tacos

$7.99

Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.

One (1) Taco

$4.49

Choose your meat and toppings. Served on soft flour or hard corn tortilla and chips.

Quesadillas

Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.
Cheese Quesadilla

$7.79
Quesadilla

$9.79

Tasty and delightful. 10” grilled tortilla with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings inside. Or simply enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of our special blend of cheese in our plain cheese quesadilla. Served with chips.

Juan’s Nachos

Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.
Juan's Nachos

$10.49

Meal for champions. Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.

Taco Salad

Homemade crunchy shell and bed of lettuce is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.
Taco Salad

$10.49

Homemade crunchy shell and bed of lettuce is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.

Dips & Sides

Queso

$6.49+
Guacamole

$6.49+
Pico de Gallo

$6.49+
Rice

$2.69
Beans

$2.69

Extra Taco

$3.29

Side of Chips

$2.29

Rice & Beans Bowl

$2.69

Kid's Meals

Kids Taco

$4.49

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.49

Beverages & Desserts

Soda

$2.69
Jarritos

$2.69

Choose your flavor during pick up

Bottle Gatorade

$2.69
Bottle Soda

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.69
Juice Box

$1.99
Flan

$3.29
Tres Leche

$4.59
Key Lime Pie

$4.79
Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.99
GF Chocolate Cake

$5.69