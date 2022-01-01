Largo restaurants you'll love
More about Greek City Cafe
Greek City Cafe
10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PITA
|$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
|GYRO PITA
|$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
|PITA DILLAS
|$8.29
Melted mozzarella with your choice of one: gyro, chicken or falafel. Served with homemade chips
More about KOGI GRILL
CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
KOGI GRILL
7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo
|Popular items
|SPICY PORK BURRITO
|$8.95
Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.
|LARGE BEEF BOWL
|$16.90
SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE
|TRIPLE MEAT BOWL
|$17.50
SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106
Whiskey Wings Largo #106
2480 e bay dr, largo
|Popular items
|CORN BITES
|$8.99
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
|POTATO SKINS
|$9.99
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
|PROHIBITION BURGER
|$10.99
Angus steak burger char-grilled
More about Frida's Cafe and Bakery
Frida's Cafe and Bakery
9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$5.39
Fresh egg topped with Apple-wood bacon & Cheddar cheese on a whole wheat panini, pressed to perfection
|Ybor Cuban
|$9.19
Maple Ham, Genoa Salami, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard & Swiss cheese on Cuban Hoagie, pressed to perfection!
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.19
made with chicken breast, mayo, salt & pepper
More about Frida's Catering & Cakes
Frida's Catering & Cakes
9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo
|Popular items
|WINTER SALAD
|$40.00
(serves 5-10) Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Toasted Pecans, Topped with Cheva Cheese & Dried Cranberries. Served with a Side of Homemade Strawspberry Dressing
|ASSORTED COOKIES
|$15.00
1 dz to a tray
Chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and sugar cookies
|ASSORTED SANDWICH
|$7.99
Minimum 5 Sandwiches
More about Mister Pickle - Food Truck
Mister Pickle - Food Truck
1600 Missouri Avenue North, Largo
More about Olde Florida Brewing Co.
Olde Florida Brewing Co.
1158 7th St NW, Largo
More about Big Jim's Famous Steaks Tavern & Tap
Big Jim's Famous Steaks Tavern & Tap
10395 Seminole Boulevard, Largo