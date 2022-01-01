Largo restaurants you'll love

Go
Largo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Largo

Largo's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Largo restaurants

Greek City Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN PITA$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
GYRO PITA$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
PITA DILLAS$8.29
Melted mozzarella with your choice of one: gyro, chicken or falafel. Served with homemade chips
More about Greek City Cafe
KOGI GRILL image

CHEESESTEAKS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

KOGI GRILL

7161 ULMERTON RD, Largo

Avg 4.8 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY PORK BURRITO$8.95
Served on a warm 12" burrito shell with steamed white rice, lettuce mix, mozzarella & provolone mix. Topped with Gochu-Mayo sauce, rolled and then toasted golden brown.
LARGE BEEF BOWL$16.90
SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE
TRIPLE MEAT BOWL$17.50
SERVED WITH STEAMED RICE, FRESH LETTUCE MIX, AND TOPPED WITH KOGI SAUCE
More about KOGI GRILL
Whiskey Wings Largo #106 image

 

Whiskey Wings Largo #106

2480 e bay dr, largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CORN BITES$8.99
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
POTATO SKINS$9.99
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
PROHIBITION BURGER$10.99
Angus steak burger char-grilled
More about Whiskey Wings Largo #106
Frida's Cafe and Bakery image

 

Frida's Cafe and Bakery

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.39
Fresh egg topped with Apple-wood bacon & Cheddar cheese on a whole wheat panini, pressed to perfection
Ybor Cuban$9.19
Maple Ham, Genoa Salami, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard & Swiss cheese on Cuban Hoagie, pressed to perfection!
CHICKEN SALAD$9.19
made with chicken breast, mayo, salt & pepper
More about Frida's Cafe and Bakery
Frida's Catering & Cakes image

 

Frida's Catering & Cakes

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINTER SALAD$40.00
(serves 5-10) Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Toasted Pecans, Topped with Cheva Cheese & Dried Cranberries. Served with a Side of Homemade Strawspberry Dressing
ASSORTED COOKIES$15.00
1 dz to a tray
Chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, and sugar cookies
ASSORTED SANDWICH$7.99
Minimum 5 Sandwiches
More about Frida's Catering & Cakes
Corner Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Corner Bar & Grill

2116 East Bay Drive, Largo

Avg 4.5 (409 reviews)
Takeout
More about Corner Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Seaweed

2819 West Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Seaweed
Mister Pickle - Food Truck image

 

Mister Pickle - Food Truck

1600 Missouri Avenue North, Largo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mister Pickle - Food Truck
Olde Florida Brewing Co. image

 

Olde Florida Brewing Co.

1158 7th St NW, Largo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Olde Florida Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Big Jim's Famous Steaks Tavern & Tap

10395 Seminole Boulevard, Largo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Big Jim's Famous Steaks Tavern & Tap

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Largo

Chicken Salad

Paninis

Greek Salad

Map

More near Largo to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston