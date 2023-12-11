#107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New] #107 Whiskey Wings - Largo [New]
No reviews yet
2480 E BAY DR
Largo, FL 33771
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
CORP FOOD MENU 8/23
SOFT DRINKS ^
STARTERS ^
- BACON CHEDDAR TATER KEGS$11.99
- BEER CHEESE DIP**$11.99
Soft pretzel sticks buttered, salted and served with a craft beer cheese dip
- BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$11.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$11.99
Cream cheese, shredded cheddar,traditional buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, served with tortilla chips
- CHIPS & DIP$9.99
Tri-color tortilla chips, served with our homemade salsa and white queso
- FILET TIPS APP**$13.99
Bite sized filet tenderloin steak, your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki glaze and green onions, all served with garlic toast
- FRIED PICKLES$9.99
Pickle chips hand breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
- HADDIE BITES$11.99
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$11.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
- NACHOS$8.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream
- NACHOS BEEF CHILI$11.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
- NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
- NACHOS PORK$12.99
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream
- ONION RINGS$10.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
- POTATO SKINS$11.99
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
- QUESADILLA CHEESE*$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
- QUESADILLA CHICKEN$11.98
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
- QUESADILLA SHRIMP$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
- QUESADILLA STEAK$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
- SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK$12.99
Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese Served on 3 brioche slider buns
- SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER$12.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce Served on 3 brioche slider buns
- SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$10.99
Cream cheese, Parmesan and provolone blend with chopped spinach and artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips
- STEAMED MUSSELS$14.99
Black mussels, sauteed in a wine garlic butter cream sauce, with diced tomato, sliced green onions, served with garlic toast
- SW FIESTA ROLLS**$12.99
Fried spring rolls, filled with diced chicken, red peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, served with southwest dressing
ENTREES ^
- BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP^$16.99
Breaded fried jumbo shrimp, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with gourmet slaw, french fries and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN PLATTER^$15.99
Grilled chicken breast over garlic mashed potatoes, topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, sliced avocado, drizzled with southwest dressing, served with broccoli
- CHICKEN FAJITAS^$15.99
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $1.50
- FILET TIPS ENTREE^$17.99
Bite sized tenderloin steak, with your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki and sliced green onions all sauteed with onions and mushrooms served over yellow rice with broccoli
- FISH N CHIPS^$14.99
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce
- GRILLED MAHI MAHI$18.99
- GRILLED SALMON^$18.99
Char-grilled salmon filet, topped with a southwest pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and broccoli
- SHRIMP FAJITAS^$18.99
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $1.50
- STEAK FAJITAS^$17.99
Sliced grilled steak with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $1.50
- 2 PC BREDDED CHIX TENDERS & FF$12.99
BONELESS ^
- HALF LB BONELESS**$11.99
1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
- FULL LB BONELESS$16.99
1 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
BREADED BONE IN ^
NAKED BONE IN^
BURGERS ^
- BLACK AND BLEU KENTUCKY BURGER$14.99
Angus steak burger with blackened seasoning, loaded with blue cheese crumbles , caramelized onion and drizzled with a Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$13.99
Plant based vegetable burger topped with guacamole and fried onion tanglers
- JACK DANIELS BURGER$14.99
Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers, drizzled with a Jack Daniels mayo
- MAC DADDY BURGER$14.99
Angus steak burger topped with white cheddar mac and cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers and drizzled with sriracha ranch
- PROHIBITION BURGER$11.99
Angus steak burger char-grilled
- RODEO BURGER$14.99
Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and drizzled with our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
BOWLS ^
- BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE BOWL^$14.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with buffalo boneless fried chicken
- FIESTA LIME SHRIMP BOWL$14.99
- GRILLED SHRIMP MAC N CHEESE BOWL^$14.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
- PINEAPPLE CHIC BOWL$14.99
- SHREDDED PORK MAC N CHEESE BOWL^$13.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with Kentucky bbq braised pulled pork
- WHITE CHEDDAR MAC N CHEESE BOWL^$8.99
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
HANDHELDS^
- BAJA CHICKEN WRAP^$12.99
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce
- BAJA FISH TACOS^$12.99
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce, Served with black beans and rice
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH^$13.99
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP^$11.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH^$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
- CHICKEN TACOS^$12.99
3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice
- CUBAN^$11.99
Sliced ham, citrus pulled pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, with mayo and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll
- DRUNKEN PHILLY CHEESE STEAK^$12.99
Your choice of shaved steak or grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers smothered in our own beer cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH^$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and onion All Burgers and sandwiches served with fries
- NEW ENGLAND HOT DOGS^$9.99
2 All beef angus hot dogs in 2 toasted New England rolls. Topped with your choices of beef chili, sauerkraut, shredded cheddar cheese diced red onions, sweet relish.
- PORK TACOS^$12.99
3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice
- PULLED PORK GRILLED CHEESE^$11.99
Kentucky bbq pulled pork and melted Gouda cheese on thick Texas toast
- TURKEY CLUB^$11.99
Sliced turkey, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, apple wood smoked bacon, spring mix and american cheese served on toast
SOUP & SALADS ^
- BOWL SOUP^$5.99
- CUP SOUP^$3.99
- CHILI CON CARNE BOWL$4.99
House chili topped with cheese, onions, and crackers
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD^$15.99
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD^$15.99
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing
- LARGE HOUSE SALAD^$9.99
- LARGE CAESAR^$9.99
- SMALL HOUSE SALAD^$6.99
- SMALL CAESAR^$6.99
SIDES ^
- ANGUS BEEF PATTY$7.99
- NO SIDE
- SIDE BEANS & RICE$3.99
- SIDE BLACK BEANS$3.99
- SIDE CELERY$0.99
Iced cold and cut fresh daily
- SIDE CHIPS$1.99
- SIDE COLESLAW$3.99
- SIDE CURLY FRIES$3.99
- SIDE FRENCH FRIES$3.99
- SIDE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES$3.99
- SIDE GARLIC TOAST$1.99
- SIDE GUAC$2.99
- SIDE JALAPENOS$0.99
- SIDE JASMINE RICE$3.99
- SIDE ONION RINGS$3.99
- SIDE ONION TANGLERS$3.99
- SIDE PICKLES$0.99
- SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI$3.99
- SIDE SWEET POTATO MASH$3.99
- SIDE TATOR TOTS$3.99
- SIDE TORTILLIA (3)$1.99
- SIDE YELLOW RICE &$3.99
- SIDE RST CORN MED$3.99
KIDS^
DESSERTS ^^
SIDE SAUCES & DRESSING ^
- SLOPPY STYLE$0.99
- CUP BEER CHEESE$3.99
- CUP OF QUACAMOLE$4.99
- CUP OF SALSA$1.99
- CUP QUESO CHEESE$2.99
- PINT BLUE CHEESE$6.99
- PINT RANCH$6.99
- SIDE 1000 ISLAND$0.99
- SIDE ASIAN SWEET CHILI$0.99
- SIDE BAJA SAUCE$0.99
- SIDE BALSAMIC DRESSING$0.99
- SIDE BEER CHEESE$1.99
- SIDE BLACKENED DRY RUB$0.99
- SIDE BLUE CHEESE$0.99
- SIDE BUFF HOT$0.99
- SIDE BUFF MED$0.99
- SIDE BUFF MILD$0.99
- SIDE BUFF X-HOT$0.99
- SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.99
- SIDE CELERY$0.99
- SIDE COCKTAIL$0.99
- SIDE CRYBABY$0.99
- SIDE GARLIC HOT$0.99
- SIDE GARLIC PARM$0.99
- SIDE HONEY BBQ$0.99
- SIDE HONEY MUSTARD$0.99
- SIDE HORSEY$0.99
- SIDE HOT BBQ$0.99
- SIDE ITALIAN$0.99
- SIDE JAMAICAN DRY RUB$0.99
- SIDE JAMAICAN SAUCE$0.99
- SIDE KENTUCKY BBQ$0.99
- SIDE LEMON PEPPER$0.99
- SIDE MANGO HABANERO$0.99
- SIDE MARINARA$1.50
- SIDE MAYO$0.99
- SIDE NASHVILLE HOT$0.99
- SIDE OF JACK MAYO$0.99
- SIDE OF SALSA$0.99
- SIDE QUACAMOLE$1.50
- SIDE RANCH$0.99
- SIDE RASP JALAP BBQ$0.99
- SIDE RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE$0.99
- SIDE SALSA$0.99
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$0.99
- SIDE SOUTHWEST DRESSING$0.99
- SIDE SRIRACHA DRY RUB$0.99
- SIDE SRIRACHA RANCH$0.99
- SIDE SWEET HOT$0.99
- SIDE SWEET MEDIUM$0.99
- SIDE SWEET MILD$0.99
- SIDE TARTAR$0.99
- SIDE TERIYAKI$0.99
- SIDE WHITE QUESO CHEESE$1.99
- SIDE WSKY MAPL GINGER$0.99
MON-THUR BAR SPEC
LAND SHARK Spec
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2480 E BAY DR, Largo, FL 33771