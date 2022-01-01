Saint Petersburg restaurants you'll love
22 South
642 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken on a stick
|$5.00
Grilled jerk marinated chicken thigh skewer
|Coke
|$3.00
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$8.95
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|Popular items
|SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP
|$8.99
Made fresh daily. Our original recipe chockfull of shrimp and
jumbo lump crabmeat. Served with tortilla chips.
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD
|$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|SEAFOOD PASTA
|$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
the bier boutique
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|LOADED TOTS
|$9.00
A pile of our house made tots loaded with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha cream & chives
|BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette
|FISH N CHIPS only available on Friday
|$18.00
Fresh local fish, beer battered and fried crispy, piled on top of fresh cut fries with housemade tarter sauce & coleslaw
(only available on Friday)
Market Value
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CHIPS & DIP
|$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
|QUESO BLANCO
|$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
|DUCK TACO
|$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
Dr. BBQ
1101 1ST AVE S., St Petesburg
|Popular items
|Texas Two Step
|$19.00
Two specialty meats, 4 ounces. of each. Two house sides.
|10 Smoked Wings
|$17.00
Smoked and fried jumbo wings, served with creamy herb ranch. Choice of Ray’s Original, PeaChipotle, White BBQ, Peri-Peri or naked.
|Jack Daniels BBQ Beans
|$5.00
Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Getaway
13090 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|JALAPENO POPPERS
|$16.00
As featured in the Cooking Channel's Beach Bites with Katie Lee, Jalapeno Poppers are a Getaway favorite! Fresh halved jalapenos, smoked brisket, smoked gouda, cream cheese stuffing wrapped in bacon. Smoked in our smoker and served with housemade, charred tomato crema.
|VOLCANO SHRIMP
|$12.00
Crispy popcorn shrimp fried, tossed volcano sauce topped with green onions.
|COCONUT SHRIMP
|$16.00
Crispy, smoked coconut flakes, large key west pink shrimp, served with orange marmalade sauce.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Beef Haw Fun
|$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
|Seoul Hot Chicken Bao
|$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Bodega on Central
1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|TEMPEH SANDWICH
|$9.50
Tempeh, avocado, spicy slaw, chile-lime dressing
|VEGETARIAN SANDWICH
|$9.50
Tofu, avocado, cucumber, jicama, cilantro, mojo, cuban bread
|POLLO PLATO
|$11.00
Chicken, rice, beans, maduros
The Mandarin Hide
231 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Lions Tooth
|$11.00
Gin, Pear Liqueur, Dandelion Tea, Lemon, Honey
|Old Fashioned
|$12.00
Buffalo Trace-Sugar- Bitters
|Moscow Mule
|$10.00
Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Popular items
|Hurricane Burger
|$12.75
100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef.
|Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp. Peeled and de-veined with tails on.
|Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner
|$24.75
Prepared your way
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stella's
2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport
|Popular items
|Simple Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.95
1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a
toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.
|Pierogies
|$6.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour
cream.
|Meat
A La Carte Meat
Engine No. 9
56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG
|Popular items
|HAMBURGER
|$9.95
|JAMBALAYA
|$14.95
|DON CARLO
|$13.95
727PREP
2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Caprese Chicken
|$7.95
our 7oz HarvestLand Chicken Breast baked with baby tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, garlic, and fresh basil leaves.
Fat: 10g
Protein: 23g
Carbs: 2g
|Coq au Vin
|$11.95
Julia Child's Recipe. Chicken thighs, aromatic carrots, celery, onions, mushrooms, thyme, and rosemary stewed in red wine jus. Served over buttered mashed potatoes.
|Swedish Meatballs
|$9.95
Beef meatballs stewed in rich beef stock and sour cream sauce over egg noodles. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snappers Sea Grill
5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach
|Popular items
|BLUE TUNA
|$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
|RISOTTO OCEANA
|$32.95
Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
|COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI
|$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
Beef 'O' Brady's
4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
The Crumb Factory
5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Mediterrean Baguette
|$10.50
A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)
|Quinoa Salad
|$12.00
Quinoa Mix, 2 Hardboiled Eggs, Feta,
Mixed Greens and Lemon Dressing
|Eggs, ham and chesse on sourdough
|$9.50
Breakfast classic on sourdough
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD*
|$18.99
marinated wood grilled salmon, mixed
greens, cucumber, feta, quinoa, heirloom
tomatoes, croutons, egg, kalamata olives,
greek vinaigrette
|WOOD-GRILLED CHICKEN WICH*
|$13.99
mustard q sauce, red cabbage slaw,
house made bacon, cheddar cheese
curds, brioche bun
|CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*
|$14.99
shaved steak, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese curds, mayo, au jus
The Ohio Pizza Parlor
7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|The OG
|$20.00
Red sauce, sweet Italian pork sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers topped with a mound of mozzarella
|Big Poppa
|$17.00
Red sauce with pepperoni, jalapeño and cream cheese
|Pep Cup
|$17.00
Red sauce, Italian cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom and onion
The Job Site Burgers
2063 Central Ave, St. Petersberg
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$3.00
Hand cut Idaho skin-on French fries.
|BYO BEEF BURGER
|$9.99
Build Your Own Burger
- Ground Beef stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
|BYO CHICKEN BURGER
|$9.99
Build Your Own Chicken Burger
- Ground Chicken Thighs stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
Skyway Jacks Restaurant
2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Bacon (5 Slices)*
|$3.25
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.75
|Country Fried Steak Bkfast
|$9.95
Floridian Social Club
687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|VIP LOFT MEZZANINE
|$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 VIP LOFT on the second floor mezzanine at the Floridian Social Club. The VIP LOFTS fit 15 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
|TABLE
|$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
|BANQUETTE
|$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 Banquette at the Floridian Social Club. The Banquettes fit 10-12 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
BellaBrava
204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|TRATTORIA CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$23.99
prosciutto di parma, cavatappi, asiago cream, fontina, ricotta salata
|SMALL TRATTORIA CAESAR
|$3.99
romaine | housemade croutons | shaved parmesan
|SMALL MISTICANZA
|$3.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
|Rachel Sandwich
|$14.25
Sliced turkey breast topped with tangy sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and creamy swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread
|Classic Burger
|$13.25
A perfectly cooked hamburger made just how you like it
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Churro
|$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
|Chips & Dip Trio
|$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
|Cali Burrito (O)
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog
|$3.95
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
|The "Deluxe" Ham Reuben on Rye
|$11.95
Boar's Head "Deluxe" Ham on toasted Rye with sauerkraut and our Russian dressing.
|4th Street 12" Footlong Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$12.95
Thinly shaven Boar's Head London Broil with melted provolone sautéed with onions and peppers.
Jay Luigi
3201 4th Street North, St Petersburg
|Popular items
|MARGIE
|$16.00
TOMATO, RICOTTA, HOUSE-MADE SAUSAGE, ROASTED PEPPER, CARAMELIZED ONION, RICOTTA SALATA.
|SWEET JAMIE KAY
|$15.00
TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE MOZZARELLA, SOPPRESATA, CALABRIAN HONEY.
|QUEEN MARGHERITA (V)
|$14.00
TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE MOZZARELLA, GRANA PADANO, BASIL
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|Popular items
|BLACKENED FISH
|$5.99
Flour tortilla-blackened mahi mahi-corn salsa-red cabbage slaw-crema-chipotle crema-cilantro
|BARBACOA
|$5.99
Flour tortilla-refried beans-9 hour braised beef-avo sauce-queso fresco-pickled onions-frito crumble-crema-cilantro
|SOCIAL BOWL
Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.
Sip & Scoop
13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Cuban
|$7.99
Classic Authentic Cuban Sandwich with pulled pork, salami, ham, swiss cheese, mayonaise, pickles, mustard and fresh sliced cuban bread then pressed for full flavor!
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and optional choice of sausage, bacon or ham on a croissant, bagel or ciabatta bread.
|Breakfast Cuban
|$5.99
Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
|WINGER
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
Whiskey Wings
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|CORN BITES
|$8.99
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
|ONION RINGS
|$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce