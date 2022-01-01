Saint Petersburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Saint Petersburg restaurants

22 South image

 

22 South

642 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken on a stick$5.00
Grilled jerk marinated chicken thigh skewer
Coke$3.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.95
More about 22 South
Shells Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP$8.99
Made fresh daily. Our original recipe chockfull of shrimp and
jumbo lump crabmeat. Served with tortilla chips.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
More about Shells Seafood
the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LOADED TOTS$9.00
A pile of our house made tots loaded with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha cream & chives
BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette
FISH N CHIPS only available on Friday$18.00
Fresh local fish, beer battered and fried crispy, piled on top of fresh cut fries with housemade tarter sauce & coleslaw
(only available on Friday)
Market Value
More about the bier boutique
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIPS & DIP$10.50
QUESO BLANCO, GUACAMOLE AND REFRIED BEAN DIP, TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO
QUESO BLANCO$7.50
AMERICAN CHEESE, JACK CHEESE AND JALAPEÑO. SERVED WITH CHIPS
DUCK TACO$7.00
ORANGE BRAISED DUCK CONFIT, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, GOAT CHEESE, CILANTRO AND RED CHILE JELLY
More about Red Mesa
Dr. BBQ image

 

Dr. BBQ

1101 1ST AVE S., St Petesburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Two Step$19.00
Two specialty meats, 4 ounces. of each. Two house sides.
10 Smoked Wings$17.00
Smoked and fried jumbo wings, served with creamy herb ranch. Choice of Ray’s Original, PeaChipotle, White BBQ, Peri-Peri or naked.
Jack Daniels BBQ Beans$5.00
Northern, pinto and black beans with pieces of pork in a Jack Daniel’s® BBQ sauce
More about Dr. BBQ
The Getaway image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Getaway

13090 Gandy Blvd, St. Petersburg

Avg 3.8 (2798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JALAPENO POPPERS$16.00
As featured in the Cooking Channel's Beach Bites with Katie Lee, Jalapeno Poppers are a Getaway favorite! Fresh halved jalapenos, smoked brisket, smoked gouda, cream cheese stuffing wrapped in bacon. Smoked in our smoker and served with housemade, charred tomato crema.
VOLCANO SHRIMP$12.00
Crispy popcorn shrimp fried, tossed volcano sauce topped with green onions.
COCONUT SHRIMP$16.00
Crispy, smoked coconut flakes, large key west pink shrimp, served with orange marmalade sauce.
More about The Getaway
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1235 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (4475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Haw Fun$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
Seoul Hot Chicken Bao$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Bodega on Central image

 

Bodega on Central

1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEMPEH SANDWICH$9.50
Tempeh, avocado, spicy slaw, chile-lime dressing
VEGETARIAN SANDWICH$9.50
Tofu, avocado, cucumber, jicama, cilantro, mojo, cuban bread
POLLO PLATO$11.00
Chicken, rice, beans, maduros
More about Bodega on Central
The Mandarin Hide image

 

The Mandarin Hide

231 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lions Tooth$11.00
Gin, Pear Liqueur, Dandelion Tea, Lemon, Honey
Old Fashioned$12.00
Buffalo Trace-Sugar- Bitters
Moscow Mule$10.00
Vodka, lime, Ginger Beer
More about The Mandarin Hide
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hurricane Seafood Restaurant

809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach

Avg 3.5 (3491 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hurricane Burger$12.75
100% Flame Grilled Angus Beef.
Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp. Peeled and de-veined with tails on.
Ultimate Fresh Grouper Dinner$24.75
Prepared your way
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
Stella's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stella's

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a
toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.
Pierogies$6.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour
cream.
Meat
A La Carte Meat
More about Stella's
Engine No. 9 image

 

Engine No. 9

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HAMBURGER$9.95
JAMBALAYA$14.95
DON CARLO$13.95
More about Engine No. 9
727PREP image

 

727PREP

2134 9th Ave N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Chicken$7.95
our 7oz HarvestLand Chicken Breast baked with baby tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, garlic, and fresh basil leaves.
Fat: 10g
Protein: 23g
Carbs: 2g
Coq au Vin$11.95
Julia Child's Recipe. Chicken thighs, aromatic carrots, celery, onions, mushrooms, thyme, and rosemary stewed in red wine jus. Served over buttered mashed potatoes.
Swedish Meatballs$9.95
Beef meatballs stewed in rich beef stock and sour cream sauce over egg noodles. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley
More about 727PREP
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLUE TUNA$14.95
"Named one of six to remember" ~ Tampa Tribune
Rolled in cracked black pepper, char-grilled rare over petite greens, sides of Wasabi and pickled ginger finished with our famous Blueberry Teriyaki!
CONTAINS SOY, GLUTEN, BLUEBERRIES, AND SEAFOOD
RISOTTO OCEANA$32.95
Pan-seared diver scallops, jumbo shrimp over roasted garlic Parmesan risotto. With lemon-basil oil, diced Roma tomatoes, fried leek garnish.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS SHELLFISH, DAIRY, AND GLUTEN
COCONUT CRUSTED MAHI MAHI$26.95
Baked with Coco-Cashew crust, over a mango chutney. Served with a grilled banana and potato puff pastry.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS NUTS, MANGO, SEAFOOD, AND DAIRY
More about Snappers Sea Grill
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4775 34th Street South St., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Crumb Factory image

 

The Crumb Factory

5701 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterrean Baguette$10.50
A taste of Europe (Brie, Prosciutto, Arugula, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Imported EVO)
Quinoa Salad$12.00
Quinoa Mix, 2 Hardboiled Eggs, Feta,
Mixed Greens and Lemon Dressing
Eggs, ham and chesse on sourdough$9.50
Breakfast classic on sourdough
More about The Crumb Factory
Stillwaters Tavern image

 

Stillwaters Tavern

224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GRILLED SALMON SALAD*$18.99
marinated wood grilled salmon, mixed
greens, cucumber, feta, quinoa, heirloom
tomatoes, croutons, egg, kalamata olives,
greek vinaigrette
WOOD-GRILLED CHICKEN WICH*$13.99
mustard q sauce, red cabbage slaw,
house made bacon, cheddar cheese
curds, brioche bun
CHEESE STEAK FRENCH DIP*$14.99
shaved steak, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese curds, mayo, au jus
More about Stillwaters Tavern
The Ohio Pizza Parlor image

 

The Ohio Pizza Parlor

7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The OG$20.00
Red sauce, sweet Italian pork sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers topped with a mound of mozzarella
Big Poppa$17.00
Red sauce with pepperoni, jalapeño and cream cheese
Pep Cup$17.00
Red sauce, Italian cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom and onion
More about The Ohio Pizza Parlor
The Job Site Burgers image

 

The Job Site Burgers

2063 Central Ave, St. Petersberg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIES$3.00
Hand cut Idaho skin-on French fries.
BYO BEEF BURGER$9.99
Build Your Own Burger
- Ground Beef stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
BYO CHICKEN BURGER$9.99
Build Your Own Chicken Burger
- Ground Chicken Thighs stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.
More about The Job Site Burgers
Skyway Jacks Restaurant image

 

Skyway Jacks Restaurant

2795 34th street south, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon (5 Slices)*$3.25
Egg Sandwich$3.75
Country Fried Steak Bkfast$9.95
More about Skyway Jacks Restaurant
Floridian Social Club image

 

Floridian Social Club

687 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VIP LOFT MEZZANINE$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 VIP LOFT on the second floor mezzanine at the Floridian Social Club. The VIP LOFTS fit 15 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
TABLE$25.00
For 1 Table Reservation at the Floridian Social Club. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
BANQUETTE$46.73
$50 Non-Refundable Reservation Rental Fee for 1 Banquette at the Floridian Social Club. The Banquettes fit 10-12 guests. $250 drink minimum spend the night of the reservation plus tax and 20% gratuity. Reservation is for 8pm unless otherwise agreed.
More about Floridian Social Club
BellaBrava image

 

BellaBrava

204 Beach Dr NE, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TRATTORIA CHICKEN PARMESAN$23.99
prosciutto di parma, cavatappi, asiago cream, fontina, ricotta salata
SMALL TRATTORIA CAESAR$3.99
romaine | housemade croutons | shaved parmesan
SMALL MISTICANZA$3.99
mixed greens | ricotta salata | red onion | carrots | heirloom & cherry tomatoes | honey basil vinaigrette
More about BellaBrava
Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$10.95
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
Rachel Sandwich$14.25
Sliced turkey breast topped with tangy sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and creamy swiss cheese served on marbled rye bread
Classic Burger$13.25
A perfectly cooked hamburger made just how you like it
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churro$3.25
Rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Chips & Dip Trio$10.50
Guacamole, Salsa and Queso Blanco
Cali Burrito (O)$11.50
Ground Beef, Fries, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo wrapped in our house-made tortilla. A SoCal Classic!
More about Red Mesa
4th Street Sandwich Shop image

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog$3.95
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
The "Deluxe" Ham Reuben on Rye$11.95
Boar's Head "Deluxe" Ham on toasted Rye with sauerkraut and our Russian dressing.
4th Street 12" Footlong Steak & Cheese Sandwich$12.95
Thinly shaven Boar's Head London Broil with melted provolone sautéed with onions and peppers.
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
Banner pic

 

Jay Luigi

3201 4th Street North, St Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MARGIE$16.00
TOMATO, RICOTTA, HOUSE-MADE SAUSAGE, ROASTED PEPPER, CARAMELIZED ONION, RICOTTA SALATA.
SWEET JAMIE KAY$15.00
TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE MOZZARELLA, SOPPRESATA, CALABRIAN HONEY.
QUEEN MARGHERITA (V)$14.00
TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE MOZZARELLA, GRANA PADANO, BASIL
More about Jay Luigi
Burrito Social image

 

Burrito Social

17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLACKENED FISH$5.99
Flour tortilla-blackened mahi mahi-corn salsa-red cabbage slaw-crema-chipotle crema-cilantro
BARBACOA$5.99
Flour tortilla-refried beans-9 hour braised beef-avo sauce-queso fresco-pickled onions-frito crumble-crema-cilantro
SOCIAL BOWL
Bed of lettuce-cilantro lime rice-black beans-pico-corn salsa-fajita veggies-crema-Monterey cheese-salsa roja-salsa verde-choice of protein.
More about Burrito Social
Sip & Scoop image

 

Sip & Scoop

13015 Village Blvd Suite C, Madeira Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cuban$7.99
Classic Authentic Cuban Sandwich with pulled pork, salami, ham, swiss cheese, mayonaise, pickles, mustard and fresh sliced cuban bread then pressed for full flavor!
Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich with egg, cheese and optional choice of sausage, bacon or ham on a croissant, bagel or ciabatta bread.
Breakfast Cuban$5.99
Fresh Cuban Bread with Eggs, Bacon, Salami, Serrano Ham and Swiss Cheese
More about Sip & Scoop
Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete image

 

Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete

199 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
WINGER$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Downtown St Pete
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CORN BITES$8.99
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
ONION RINGS$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
More about Whiskey Wings

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Burritos

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Tyrone

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet

Anna Maria

No reviews yet

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ellenton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston