Bradenton restaurants you'll love

Bradenton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bradenton

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Skillets image

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Keto Skillet$14.25
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (1758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
The Saucy Crawfish image

SEAFOOD

The Saucy Crawfish

3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Snow Crab$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Kefi Streetside Cafe image

 

Kefi Streetside Cafe

1201 6th Ave W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Louisville Iced Tea$4.00
Iced tea sweetened with our Old Fashioned syrup aged in bourbon barrel (N/A)
Cherry and orange flavors reminiscent of our favorite Kentucky cocktail!
Pressed Pita$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Jam, and Hot Honey in a pita. Then panini pressed.
Mocha$6.00
Our already delicious latte, just taken up a notch with the addition of Swiss Chocolate!
Nancy's BBQ image

 

Nancy's BBQ

14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TEXAS HOLY TRINITY$22.95
1/2 Slab of Ribs & 4oz of Brisket w/ or w/o Texas Hot Link or Mild Kielbasa Link w/ 1 side and a Dab of a Cold Side
BEEF BRISKET TRAY$17.45
7oz of Beef Brisket w/ 1 side and a Dab of a Cold Side
PORK/RIBS/BRISKET/CHICKEN$20.95
7oz Pulled Pork or Chicken and 7oz Beef Brisket or 6 Ribs, 1 4oz Side 1 Dab of Cold Side, 1 Slice Bread
Suncoastmealprep.com image

 

SunCoast Meal Prep

3332 26th ave East unit h, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef & Broccoli Lean$10.99
Tender Strip Steak, Steamed Broccoli, Bell Peppers & White Rice. Calories 360 Protein 29g Carb 28g Fat 15g.
Zoodles & Meatballs Lean$11.99
Fresh Cut Zucchini Noodles, San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Garlic, Basil & Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs. Calories 280 Protein 26g Carb 21g Fat 12g.
Keto Grilled Chicken Bulk$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Asparagus, Roasted Broccoli and our lovely asian sweet pepper sauce! The sauce is the boss and can only be properly explained when tasted! Calories 470 Protein 43g Carb 25g Fat 24g.
Joey D's image

 

Joey D's

6401 Manatee Ave, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*16" MARGHERITA PIZZA$21.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomato, ricotta cheese, olive oil and a hint of garlic.
*14" RONNIE D'S FAVORITE PIZZA$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and green peppers.
*14" WHITE PIZZA$19.99
Spinach, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina

11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN WINGS$14.95
10 wings served with your choice dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.
DINNER PASTA$14.95
Choice of pasta with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, or tomato sauce.
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Chang Kao Thai Cuisine

6233 14th St W., Bradenton

Avg 4.7 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tom Kha Soup
Mild and delicious coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup
This famous spicy soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
Fresh Spring Rolls$7.50
Mixture of ground chicken, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce.
PIER 22 image

 

PIER 22

1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bruschetta Flatbread$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
New York Cheese Cake$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
New England Clam Chowder - BOWL$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
Atria Cafe image

 

Atria Cafe

4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON

Avg 4.7 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LATTE$5.00
DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH MILK OF CHOICE; HOT OR ICED.
ALL SYRUPS ARE HOUSE MADE
THE RUSTIC$8.00
OUR SIGNATURE LOAF! BURNISHED CRISPY CRUST + TENDER YIELDING CRUMB
***If you would like to order more than 2 loaves of bread, please give us a call before you place your order 941-751-1016. Thanks!***
KIDACCINO$1.00
STEAMED MILK + FLAVOR OPTIONS
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Motorworks Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Motorworks Brewing

1014 9th St W, Bradenton

Avg 4.1 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frost Bane$16.00
This rich, velvety behemoth of a pastry stout packs a full-bodied wallop of sweet heat. Intense black malt and bitter dark cacao flavors are balanced by notes of ripe blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, baking spices and vanilla.
While aging in Siesta Key Spiced Rum Barrels, we dosed this bruiser with a fiery blend of five of the freshest, hottest chili pepper we could fine, lending a pleasant, throat-tingling heat that lingers throughout the finish.
Pulp Friction Case$42.99
Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!
Mango Habanero IPA - 6Pk$12.50
We dosed our unfiltered IPA with mango puree and fresh, de-seeded Red Savina Habaneros, bolstering its citrusy, tropical flavors and imparting a peppery sweet-heat that’s just right.
Urban Taco image

 

Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHIPS & QUESO$4.90
Order of house cut fried corn tortilla chips and a side of creamy melted Queso Blanco
BOWL$8.95
Build a bowl with choice of grain, beans, proteins, veggies, and fresh ingredients
BURRITO$8.95
Build your own grilled burrito - Fresh burritos made with large flour tortilla, your choice of ingredients, then hot pressed on our grill - perfecto!
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Crop Juice image

 

Crop Juice

8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST$12.50
vanilla almond milk, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, oats, chia seeds, EPIC protein chocolate maca
ALOHA BLUE$14.00
orange juice, vanilla almond milk, Blue Majik spirulina, pineapple, banana, peaches, ginger
STRAWBERRY BANANA$7.00
vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries
Casa Di Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Di Pizza

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (1469 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.49
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
DOUBLE (20) WINGS$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SINGLE (10) WINGS$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC image

 

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
WINGER$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
SAUSAGE & MEATBALL$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
Oak & Stone - Bradenton image

 

Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FUN GUY$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
WHITE$12.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe image

 

Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe

5227 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GARLIC KNOTS$1.25
Freshly baked strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley. Buy 3 or more get a free side of our tomato sauce.
ITALIAN FRIES$5.50
Fries sprinkled with parmensan, and a medley of italian dried herbs.
GREEK SALAD$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese, banana peppers.
3 Keys Brewing image

 

3 Keys Brewing

2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAY CHEEZE$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
3 LITTLE PIGGIES$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Wedge$7.99
Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara
Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge
3 Egg Omelette$5.99
Build your own omelette, however you want it!
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton

Avg 4.5 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pita Platter$12.95
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
Classic Gyro Pita$8.25
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$12.25
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
GROVE image

 

GROVE

10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Chicken$36.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
GROVE House Salad$32.00
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Vegetable Pasta$44.00
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini
Food + Beer - Bradenton image

 

Food + Beer - Bradenton

4808 14th St W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf image

 

Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf

2000 Cortez Road W, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caddy's Bradenton image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Caddy's Bradenton

801 Riverside Drive E, Bradenton

Avg 3.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Clean Juice image

 

Clean Juice

5215 University Parkway, Sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Main Street Trattoria

8131 M101 Lakewood Main St, Lakewood Ranch

Avg 3.7 (635 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1 Meatball$2.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
Penne Pesto Chicken$17.95
Restaurant banner

 

The Farm House - Sarasota

4001 clark road sarasota fl 34233, sarasota

No reviews yet
Takeout
