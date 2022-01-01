Bradenton restaurants you'll love

This rich, velvety behemoth of a pastry stout packs a full-bodied wallop of sweet heat. Intense black malt and bitter dark cacao flavors are balanced by notes of ripe blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, baking spices and vanilla.

While aging in Siesta Key Spiced Rum Barrels, we dosed this bruiser with a fiery blend of five of the freshest, hottest chili pepper we could fine, lending a pleasant, throat-tingling heat that lingers throughout the finish.

