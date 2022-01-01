Bradenton restaurants you'll love
Bradenton's top cuisines
Must-try Bradenton restaurants
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Keto Skillet
|$14.25
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$12.75
Toasted Cracked Wheat Bread topped with 2 AA Poached Eggs, diced Tomato, Avocado,fresh Chives. With Skillets Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup.
|Fruit Pancakes
|$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)
|$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
|Snow Crab
|$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
|Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
|$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Kefi Streetside Cafe
1201 6th Ave W, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Louisville Iced Tea
|$4.00
Iced tea sweetened with our Old Fashioned syrup aged in bourbon barrel (N/A)
Cherry and orange flavors reminiscent of our favorite Kentucky cocktail!
|Pressed Pita
|$8.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Jam, and Hot Honey in a pita. Then panini pressed.
|Mocha
|$6.00
Our already delicious latte, just taken up a notch with the addition of Swiss Chocolate!
Nancy's BBQ
14475 Sr 70 E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|TEXAS HOLY TRINITY
|$22.95
1/2 Slab of Ribs & 4oz of Brisket w/ or w/o Texas Hot Link or Mild Kielbasa Link w/ 1 side and a Dab of a Cold Side
|BEEF BRISKET TRAY
|$17.45
7oz of Beef Brisket w/ 1 side and a Dab of a Cold Side
|PORK/RIBS/BRISKET/CHICKEN
|$20.95
7oz Pulled Pork or Chicken and 7oz Beef Brisket or 6 Ribs, 1 4oz Side 1 Dab of Cold Side, 1 Slice Bread
SunCoast Meal Prep
3332 26th ave East unit h, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Beef & Broccoli Lean
|$10.99
Tender Strip Steak, Steamed Broccoli, Bell Peppers & White Rice. Calories 360 Protein 29g Carb 28g Fat 15g.
|Zoodles & Meatballs Lean
|$11.99
Fresh Cut Zucchini Noodles, San Marzano D.O.P. Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Garlic, Basil & Grass-Fed Beef Meatballs. Calories 280 Protein 26g Carb 21g Fat 12g.
|Keto Grilled Chicken Bulk
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Asparagus, Roasted Broccoli and our lovely asian sweet pepper sauce! The sauce is the boss and can only be properly explained when tasted! Calories 470 Protein 43g Carb 25g Fat 24g.
Joey D's
6401 Manatee Ave, Bradenton
|Popular items
|*16" MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$21.99
Fresh basil, fresh tomato, ricotta cheese, olive oil and a hint of garlic.
|*14" RONNIE D'S FAVORITE PIZZA
|$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and green peppers.
|*14" WHITE PIZZA
|$19.99
Spinach, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
11517 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton
|Popular items
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.95
10 wings served with your choice dressing.
|CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese and croutons served with caesar dressing.
|DINNER PASTA
|$14.95
Choice of pasta with your choice of meatballs, sausage, meat sauce, or tomato sauce.
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Chang Kao Thai Cuisine
6233 14th St W., Bradenton
|Popular items
|Tom Kha Soup
Mild and delicious coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
|Tom Yum Soup
This famous spicy soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaf, lime juice, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, scallion and cilantro.
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.50
Mixture of ground chicken, assorted vegetables, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce.
PIER 22
1200 1st Ave West, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Bruschetta Flatbread
|$13.00
tomato, garlic, basil, olive oil, arugula, fresh mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette
|New York Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Queens, NY cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust with a fresh berry coulis
|New England Clam Chowder - BOWL
|$8.00
creamy chowder filled with fresh clams, potatoes and vegetables, served with oyster crackers
Atria Cafe
4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, BRADENTON
|Popular items
|LATTE
|$5.00
DOUBLE SHOT OF ESPRESSO WITH MILK OF CHOICE; HOT OR ICED.
ALL SYRUPS ARE HOUSE MADE
|THE RUSTIC
|$8.00
OUR SIGNATURE LOAF! BURNISHED CRISPY CRUST + TENDER YIELDING CRUMB
***If you would like to order more than 2 loaves of bread, please give us a call before you place your order 941-751-1016. Thanks!***
|KIDACCINO
|$1.00
STEAMED MILK + FLAVOR OPTIONS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Motorworks Brewing
1014 9th St W, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Frost Bane
|$16.00
This rich, velvety behemoth of a pastry stout packs a full-bodied wallop of sweet heat. Intense black malt and bitter dark cacao flavors are balanced by notes of ripe blackberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, baking spices and vanilla.
While aging in Siesta Key Spiced Rum Barrels, we dosed this bruiser with a fiery blend of five of the freshest, hottest chili pepper we could fine, lending a pleasant, throat-tingling heat that lingers throughout the finish.
|Pulp Friction Case
|$42.99
Pulp Friction is a grapefruit IPA that boasts a massive, freshly-squeezed grapefruit aroma. With huge citrus flavors and a touch of pine from high-alpha hops, this golden-orange brew’s juicy, grapefruit punch is balanced by its hop bitterness and supported by a pale malt backbone, giving it a medium body and a touch of sweetness. With a smooth, clean finish, Pulp Friction is the ultimate feel-good hit of the summer. And in Florida, it’s always summer!
|Mango Habanero IPA - 6Pk
|$12.50
We dosed our unfiltered IPA with mango puree and fresh, de-seeded Red Savina Habaneros, bolstering its citrusy, tropical flavors and imparting a peppery sweet-heat that’s just right.
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|Popular items
|CHIPS & QUESO
|$4.90
Order of house cut fried corn tortilla chips and a side of creamy melted Queso Blanco
|BOWL
|$8.95
Build a bowl with choice of grain, beans, proteins, veggies, and fresh ingredients
|BURRITO
|$8.95
Build your own grilled burrito - Fresh burritos made with large flour tortilla, your choice of ingredients, then hot pressed on our grill - perfecto!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Crop Juice
8211 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton
|Popular items
|CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST
|$12.50
vanilla almond milk, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, oats, chia seeds, EPIC protein chocolate maca
|ALOHA BLUE
|$14.00
orange juice, vanilla almond milk, Blue Majik spirulina, pineapple, banana, peaches, ginger
|STRAWBERRY BANANA
|$7.00
vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.49
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
|DOUBLE (20) WINGS
|$25.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
|SINGLE (10) WINGS
|$14.99
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WINGER
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
|SAUSAGE & MEATBALL
|$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|Popular items
|FUN GUY
|$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WHITE
|$12.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
Agrigento Pizzeria & Caffe
5227 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton
|Popular items
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$1.25
Freshly baked strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley. Buy 3 or more get a free side of our tomato sauce.
|ITALIAN FRIES
|$5.50
Fries sprinkled with parmensan, and a medley of italian dried herbs.
|GREEK SALAD
|$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, feta cheese, banana peppers.
3 Keys Brewing
2505 Manatee Avenue E., Bradenton
|Popular items
|SAY CHEEZE
|$13.00
choice of aged cheddar, American, provolone, pepper jack, baby Swiss or blue cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and pickles
|3 KEYS BEER BATTERED FISH AND CHIPS
|$14.00
Flaky white cod, house made batter, fries and house made tartar sauce
|3 LITTLE PIGGIES
|$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, candied bacon, onion
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Meatball Wedge
|$7.99
Grampy's famous Meatballs with melted provolone and Grampy's homemade marinara
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Egg, Chorizo sausage, bacon, pepper, mushroom, onion and jack cheese melted wrapped and ready to indulge
|3 Egg Omelette
|$5.99
Build your own omelette, however you want it!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Pita Platter
|$12.95
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
|Classic Gyro Pita
|$8.25
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$12.25
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
GROVE
10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch
|Popular items
|Stuffed Chicken
|$36.00
pan fried chicken breast, bacon, herbed cream cheese, poblano cream sauce
|GROVE House Salad
|$32.00
spring mix, beets, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, cherry tomato, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Tuscan Vegetable Pasta
|$44.00
Grilled marinated vegetables, spinach, olive oil, garlic, linguini
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Caddy's Bradenton
801 Riverside Drive E, Bradenton
PIZZA • PASTA
Main Street Trattoria
8131 M101 Lakewood Main St, Lakewood Ranch
|Popular items
|1 Meatball
|$2.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$14.95
|Penne Pesto Chicken
|$17.95
- 2