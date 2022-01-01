Restaurant header imageView gallery
FOOD+BEER - Bradenton

No reviews yet

4808 14th St W

Bradenton, FL 34207

NA Bevs

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kombucha

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

N/A

Share It

Brussels & Bacon

$8.99

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.89

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50+

Hand breaded chicken nuggets, sriracha honey

Chix Nuggz - Sauced

$9.50+

Chicken Wings

$9.50+

Edamame

$7.99

Fried Goat Cheese

$10.99

Giant Pretzel

$10.99

Mexican Street Corn

$9.89

Mini cobbs, chipotle mayo, feta, cilantro

PBR Fried Pickles

$7.99

Crinkle cut fries, PBR beer batter, jalapeno ranch

Tin Can Nachos

$13.59

Walking Taco

$5.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.25+

Beef, Bun, American cheese

You Jel?

$9.89+

Roasted poblano guacamole, pinto bean tostada, pico, Monterrey jack cheese

Mericuhhh

$9.89+

Tobacco fried onions, memphis bbq, cheddar, blackening season, bacon

Kona Blue Cheese

$9.89+

Kona Rubb, caramelized onion, bacon, blue cheese

Down The Hatch

$9.89+

Bowls

Burrito Bowl 2.0

$13.49

Cali Hot Cobb Bowl

$13.49

Poke Tuna Bowl

$15.99

Greek Life

$16.99

Buffalo Mac

$14.99

Bun Cha

$14.99

Chicken Cutlet Marinara

$15.99

Meat+Potatoes

$16.99

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Wedge

$14.49

Classic Caesar

$9.49

The Big Salad

$9.49

Handhelds

1-800-Ask-Mahi

1-800-Ask-Mahi

$13.49

Grilled & blackened mahi, house tartar, coleslaw, pickled onions

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$10.49

Sourdough, buffalo chicken, cheddar, blue cheese, tobacco fried onions

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Shaved rib eye, caramelized onion, whiz, garlic bread hoagie

G.O.A.T. Grilled Cheese

G.O.A.T. Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Parmesan crusted sourdough bread, Monterey jack, mozzarella, fried goat cheese, bacon, served with marinara.

Legalize Marinara

$11.99

Fried Chicken, pink marinara, mozz, basil, parm cheese, garlic bread hoagie

Malibu Barbie Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Breast, roasted poblano guac, pico, arugula, bacon, bibb lettuce

Obligatory Buff

$10.99

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, monterey cheese, jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion

The Big Mick

$28.99

Birria Tacos

$13.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.49+

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.49

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.49

Chips & Queso

$4.00

Side Celery

$1.50

Southern Slaw

$3.00

Chili Cup

$6.49

Lunchroom Mac 'N Cheese

$5.99

Dessert

Red Velvet Oreos

$7.29

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.49

Lunch Specials

Lunch Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Lunch Cheeseburger

$7.99+

Lunch Chicken Philly

$7.99

Lunch Chicken Caesar

$8.99

Lunch Chicken House

$8.99

Food Specials

Cheeseburger Monday

$5.99+

Taco Tuesday

$5.99

One Taco

$2.00

Two Tacos

$4.00

Three Tacos

$6.00

Biker Burger

$7.99

Brunch

Biscuits N' Gravy

$3.50

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.89

Avocado Toast Flight

$8.75

Breakfast Poutine

$8.50

On Sunday Chicken Biscuit

$8.00

Brunch Burger

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Chicken N' Waffle

$15.00

G.O.A.T Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Pot Roast Hash

$13.00

Poke Pineapple

$16.50

Dad Jokes

$9.00

Standard Benny

$11.50

"Drop it like it's hot" Benny

$13.50

Pot Roast Benny

$13.50

Ala Carte Eggs

$3.00+

2 Toast

$3.00

3 Bacon

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Waffle Ala Carte

$8.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.00

French Toast Ala Carte

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids 5 Nuggets & FF

$7.25

Kids Cheeseburger & FF

$7.25

Kids Grilled Chz & FF

$6.75

Kids Hot Dog & FF

$6.75

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.25

Side Sauce

Sd Blackening

$0.45

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.45

Sd Blue Cheese Vin

$0.45

Sd Caesar Dressing

$0.45

Sd Carolina Gold

$0.45

Sd Chipotle Mayo

$0.45

Sd Cinn Honey Butter

$0.45

Sd Honey Lime Vin

$0.45

Sd Consommé

$0.45

Sd Garlic Parm

$0.45

Sd Green Goddess

$0.45

Sd Guacamole

$1.50

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.45

Sd Hot Teriyaki

$0.45

Sd House Buffalo

$0.45

Sd Jalapeno Jelly

$0.45

Sd Jalapeno Ranch

$0.45

Sd Marinara

$0.45

Sd Mayo

Sd Memphis BBQ

$0.45

Sd PB&J

$0.45

Sd Queso

$1.00

Sd Lime Crema

$0.45

Sd Sriracha Honey

$0.45

Sd Stupid Hot

$0.45

Sd Truffle Buffalo

$0.45

Sd Yellow Chz Sauce

$1.00

BEER PITCHERS

PITCHER- BUD LT

$14.00

PITCHER- YUENGLING

$16.00

PITCHER- STELLA

$22.00

PITCHER- CRAFT

$25.00

BOTTLES/CANS

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Biker Bucket

$15.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

BUCKET - HIGH NOON

$25.00

BUCKET - WHITE CLAW

$25.00

Bud Lt

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken N/A

$5.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.50

High Noon Lemon

$5.50

High Noon Lime

$5.50

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.50

High Noon Peach

$5.50

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock

High Noon Watermelon

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.50

PBR Salted Caramel

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Twisted Tea Can

$4.00

Victory Berry Monkey 9.5%

$6.50

BRUNCH DRINKS

Bottomless Mimosa Bar

$15.00

Bottle Svc Mimosa - Brunch

$15.00

Best Damn Bloody

$9.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Cold Brew

$7.00

Craft of Juice

$1.50

BUBBLES & MORE

Basic Mimosa

$6.00

Champagne Glass

$6.00

Prosecco Rose Split

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$13.00

Veuve Clicquot Bottle

$125.00

Bottle Svc Mimosa

$20.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

COCKTAILS

Aye Mami!

$11.00

Bramble

$10.00

Casey's PK

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Fashion Over Function

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

PB Cantaritos

$25.00

PB Velvet Punch

$25.00

Strawberry Feelz Spritz

$10.00

"That's Hot" Marg

$10.00

White Linen

$10.00

LIQUOR

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel Botanical Cuc & Mint

$8.50

Ketel Botanical GF & Rose

$8.50

Ketel Botanical Peach

$8.50

Ketel One

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

New Amsterdam Raspberry

$7.00

New Amsterdam Watermelon

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Smirinoff

$6.50

Smirinoff Blueberry

$6.50

Smirinoff Cherry

$6.50

Smirinoff Grape

$6.50

Smirinoff Vanilla

$6.50

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Titos

$8.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$9.75

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00Out of stock

Diplomatico Silver

$9.00

Goslings

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00Out of stock

Papa's Pilar Dark

$13.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Camarena Blanco

$7.50

Camarena Reposado

$11.50

Casamigos

$11.75

Del Maguey Mezcal

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.75

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Milagro

$9.50

Milagro Anejo

$13.50

Patron

$10.00

Salt

$7.00

Terramana Anejo

$14.00

Terramana Blanco

$9.00

Terramana Reposado

$11.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Redwood Empire

$9.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Whistle Pig

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bushmills Single Malt

$11.50

Chivas 12

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.50

Macallan 12

$12.00

The Balvenie 14yr

$19.50

Well Scotch

$4.50

Amaretto

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$6.50

Blue Curacao

$6.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.50

Creme de Banana

$6.50

Creme de Cacao

$6.50

Dry Vermouth

$6.50

Elderflower

$6.50

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Raspberry Schnapps

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Sweet Vermouth

$6.50

The Whistler Irish Cream

$6.50

Triple Sec

$6.50

Watermelon Schnapps

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bellini

$7.00

Best Damn Bloody Mary

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

SHOTS

Apple Struesel Shot

$6.00

Black Mexican

$9.00

Blue Lemon Drop

$8.00

Blueberry Bomb

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.25

Cherry Bomb

$8.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$8.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Grapefruit Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Kool Aid

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

PB & J

$8.00

Pickleback

$8.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Pink Starburst

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

SHOTSKI!

$20.00

Skittles

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Orange Tea

$9.50

WINE

Basic Mimosa

$6.00

Champage Bottle

$20.00

House Red

$7.00

House White

$7.00

La Marca Rose Split

$10.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Prophecy Sav. Blanc

$8.00+

Proverb Cab

$8.00+

Souverain Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

William Hill C. Coast Chardonnay

$11.00+

J Vineyards "Black" Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Clay Shannon Cabernet

$16.00+

Shannon Ridge Zinfandel

$11.00+

Lyeth Heritage Red

$14.00+

La Marca Rosa (Copy)

$8.00+

DRINK SPECIALS

Ginger & Honey what a pair!

$10.00

Fire & Bubbles

$8.00

The Dude does Halloween

$10.00

Harvester Mule

$10.00

Pink Whitney

$4.00+

New Amsterdam

$5.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$7 Milagro Shot

$7.00

$7 Milagro Marg

$7.00

Hats

Camo Hat

$19.95

Embroidered Hat

$14.95

Hoodies

Small Hoodie

$49.95

Medium Hoodie

$49.95

Large Hoodie

$49.95

XL Hoodie

$49.95Out of stock

Koozie

Koozie

$2.50

Long Sleeve Shirts

Small - "Nuff Said" Long Sleeve

$21.95Out of stock

Medium - "Nuff Said" Long Sleeve

$21.95

Large - "Nuff Said" Long Sleeve

$21.95

XL - "Nuff Said" Long Sleeve

$21.95

2XL - "Nuff Said" Long Sleeve

$23.95

T-Shirts

Orig Logo Mens - Sm

$14.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Mens - Med

$14.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Mens - Lg

$14.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Mens - XL

$14.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Mens - XXL

$16.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Mens - XXXL

$18.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Womens - Sm

$16.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Womens - Med

$16.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Womens - Lg

$16.95Out of stock

Orig Logo Womens - XL

$16.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve "Nuff Said" - Sm

$16.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve "Nuff Said" - Med

$16.95Out of stock

Short Sleeve "Nuff Said" - Lg

$16.95

Short Sleeve "Nuff Said" - XL

$16.95

Short Sleeve "Nuff Said" - XXL

$16.95

Ladies Tank - Sm

$16.95

Ladies Tank - Med

$16.95

Ladies Tank - Lg

$16.95

Uniforms

Ladies Uniform - Sm

$12.00

Ladies Uniform -Med

$12.00

Ladies Unfirom -Lg

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies Unfirom -XL

$12.00Out of stock

Apron

$8.00

Mens Uniform -Sm

$10.00

Mens Uniform -Med

$10.00

Mens Uniform -Lg

$10.00

Mens Uniform -XL

$10.00

Mens Uniform -XXL

$10.00Out of stock

Mens Uniform -XXXL

$10.00Out of stock

Cook Hat

$10.00

Uniform Tank -Sm

$12.00

Uniform Tank -Med

$12.00

Uniform Tank Lg

$12.00
