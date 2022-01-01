Bradenton Beach restaurants you'll love
Wicked Cantina
101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach
|Popular items
|Grouper Taco Plate
|$15.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item).
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
|Favorito Burrito
|$14.95
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo & Jack cheese rolled & grilled, topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Beach House
200 Gulf Dr. North, Bradenton Beach
|Popular items
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
The Original, Authentic Recipe. House-Made from scratch (Including the Pie Crust)
|Fish Dip
|$16.00
Fresh Pico De Gallo, Capers, Red Onions, Pickled Organic Vegetables, and House-Made Hemp Crisps & Crostini
|Clam Chow Cup
|$6.00
Traditional New England style, rich & creamy
Graze Street AMI
3218 E Bay Dr, Holmes Beach