Cape Coral restaurants you'll love
Cape Coral's top cuisines
Must-try Cape Coral restaurants
Citano's Cafeteria
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W #101, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|Bistec de Pollo a La Plancha
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
|Tamale
|$3.95
De Carne de Cerdo / Pork Tamale
|Pastelito de Guayaba y Queso
|$1.20
Guava and Cheese Pastry
SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$15.00
|Side Rice
|$2.00
|Grilled Chicken Fajitas
|$19.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
2209 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
|Large 14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
|Wings Large (40)
|$47.99
3 Pepper Burrito
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|COOKIERITO
|$3.00
Try our trademarked wow machine!
Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!
|SALAD
|$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|BOWL
|$8.50
Lose the tortilla and customize your burrito rice bowl! Not a salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthony's on the BLVD
1303 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral Centr
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Basa, a mild white fish, dipped in egg, breaded, fried, served with French fries & coleslaw
|Stuffed Mushrooms
|$8.00
large mushrooms stuffed with crab meat filling, topped with a lobster cream sauce
|Spaghetti & 2 Meatballs
|$12.00
cooked al dente, 3 homemade meatballs, covered in our own marinara
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru
3310 Del Prado Blvd, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.22
Just Egg, Cheddar Chz, Tomato, & Avocado on an English Muffin with a Maple Butter spread.
|Brownie
|$3.05
|Buffalo Fried Broccoli
|$8.00
Botanical Brewing Company
839 Miramar Street, Cape Coral
|Popular items
|Elixir Shot
|$5.00
|Bula
Southern Billiards and Sport Bar
2138 Santa Barbra Blvd, Cape Coral
East of Chicago Pizza Company
1306 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral
Wake N' Break
1306 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral
Zen Deli - Cape Coral
1847 NE Pine Island Rd. #650, Cape Coral
East of Chicago Pizza Company
1311 NE Pine island rd, Cape Coral
The Munchie Machine2
520 Cape Coral Parkway East, Cape Coral Centr