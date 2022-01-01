Boneless wings in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve boneless wings
SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
2209 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$12.99
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral
