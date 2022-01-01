Boneless wings in Cape Coral

Boneless 10 Wings image

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless Wings (10) image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

2209 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

Avg 3.6 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings (10)$12.99
Boneless 6 Wings image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
