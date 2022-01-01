Punta Gorda restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1105 Taylor Street Unit I, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Celtic Ray Public House
145 East Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Breton Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken breast pieces in a Rosemary
Chardonnay cream sauce, baked in a
puff pastry. Served with colcannon,
coleslaw & soda bread.
|Fish & Chips 4oz
|$16.00
Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried.
Served with our hand cut chips (fries),
coleslaw & soda bread.
|Fish & Chips 8oz
|$26.00
Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried.
Served with our hand cut chips (fries),
coleslaw & soda bread.
Beef 'O' Brady's
24901 Sandhill blvd, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
GRILL
TT's Tiki Bar
33 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda
|Popular items
|Tropical Rice Bowl Shrimp
|$14.95
|Jumbo Wings
|$13.95
|Mission Impossible Burger
|$14.95
Pi Local
42091 Cypress Pkwy Unit 1, Babcock Ranch
|Popular items
|CRESCENT B Pi
|$17.00
oil & garlic base, brie and sliced pear topped with baby arugula and balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)
|TRUFFLE
|$16.00
white cream base, Grandé mozzarella + truffle glaze (no tomato sauce)
|NO FRILLS
|$17.00
Italian tomato sauce, pepperoni & sausage
Pitmasters All American BBQ "Nice to Meat You"
2200 Kings Hwy Unit 3N, Port Charlotte
|Popular items
|Texas Twinkies
|$9.99
(3) Large Jalapeños stuffed with a blend of cream cheese, Brisket, Pork and seasonings.
|Mac N Cheese Ball (1)
|$3.49
Our Mac N Cheese rolled up, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
|Jalapeño Corn Nuggets
|$5.99
Breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.
Spicy hot!
Try them with powdered sugar and/or ranch dressing.
Brooklyn Joe's Pizza Restaurant
--1133 Bal Harbor Blvd, Punta Gorda
Los Mariachis - Punta Gorda
3941 Tamiami Trail Unit 3133, Punta Gorda