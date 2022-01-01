Clewiston restaurants you'll love

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

892 West Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston

Avg 4 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Staghorn Kitchen

728 E sugarland hwy, Clewiston

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Boston Butt$35.00
1 Whole Boston Butt slow smoked using local Oak wood for 12 hrs.
Whole Rack of Ribs$30.00
1 rack of St Louis Style Spare ribs (12-13 bones) Slow smoked over local oak wood for 4 hours.
Staggy Patty$9.99
More about Staghorn Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Sunrise

842 E Sugarland HWY Clewiston FL 33440, Clewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sunrise
