Clewiston restaurants you'll love
Clewiston's top cuisines
Must-try Clewiston restaurants
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
892 West Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston
|Popular items
|OMG Burger
|$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Staghorn Kitchen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Staghorn Kitchen
728 E sugarland hwy, Clewiston
|Popular items
|Whole Boston Butt
|$35.00
1 Whole Boston Butt slow smoked using local Oak wood for 12 hrs.
|Whole Rack of Ribs
|$30.00
1 rack of St Louis Style Spare ribs (12-13 bones) Slow smoked over local oak wood for 4 hours.
|Staggy Patty
|$9.99
More about Sunrise
Sunrise
842 E Sugarland HWY Clewiston FL 33440, Clewiston