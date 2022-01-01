Palm Beach Gardens restaurants you'll love

Palm Beach Gardens caters to every lifestyle, diet, and craving. Just a quick trip down PGA boulevard and you’ll see the wide selection of tacos, burgers, and seafood. From vegan deli’s to chophouses, you’ll find something to please everyone. For the best restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens, check out Gardens Mall or explore the sands of Palm Beach. There is plenty of shopping, swimming, and eating to be done in this oasis.

Restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens range from casual American fare to chic Asian Fusion. Don’t forget to enjoy some family-friendly southern cooking or Italian cuisine complete with wine. After a day of shopping or enjoying one of the many local parks, you’re sure to work up an appetite for a brand new favorite. If you’re tired from exploring, don’t worry! You can order the takeout and delivery in Palm Beach Gardens easily.

Make sure you carve out time to visit some of the famous wineries and breweries in the area. Along the coast, you’ll find both ready for touring and tasting, each with its own unique selection of craft beverages. There are even a few ale houses and cideries to choose from as well. Overall, your exploration of Palm Beach Gardens is sure to be filled with much excitement and deliciousness.

Must-try Palm Beach Gardens restaurants

Crazy Horse Saloon image

GRILL

Crazy Horse Saloon

4240 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.3 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$10.99
Tiger Burger$11.99
Philly Cheese$10.99
More about Crazy Horse Saloon
5320 Donald Ross Rd image

 

Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd

5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Linguini Carbonara$20.95
Parmigiano, cream
Americano$18.95
Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni
Insalata Rucola E Carciofi$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
More about Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
Coolinary Cafe image

 

Coolinary Cafe

4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110, PALM BEACH GARDENS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP$8.00
Tomato Vegetable Chowder, Yucca, Kaffir Lime, Toasted Bread
BEET SALAD$14.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN CHICKEN$9.00
More about Coolinary Cafe
Olive U image

 

Olive U

Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
*** SALAD ***$11.05
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce
*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***$11.05
Rice with Brown Lentils and caramelized onions
More about Olive U
Avocado Cantina image

 

Avocado Cantina

11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guac$12.00
house-made guacamole
Ensalada$11.00
romaine, corn, avocado, tomatoes, almonds, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Shishitos$10.00
cilantro-lime vinaigrette
More about Avocado Cantina
The Cooper image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cooper

4610 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3784 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ RIBS$24.00
house smoked half rack, french fries and cole slaw
Beer-Braised Mussels$13.25
sofrito-ale nage, butter, crostini
The Cooper Burger$16.50
8oz butcher's blend, lettuce, tomato, aged VT cheddar, secret sauce, griddled challah bun
More about The Cooper
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Power Clean$15.00
Designed for Cross Fit
Mixed Organic Greens, Sliced Avocado, Roasted sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pecans and Walnuts
Pick 2 Proteins: Grilled Chicken, Oven Roasted Turkey, Beef, Bacon, Bistro Ham, Scoop of Cluck, Tuna Salad, Chicken Pesto, Hummas, Quinoa and Ferro
What the Cluck$14.00
Our signature oven roasted chicken salad with chopped pecans, walnuts, dried cranberries, diced green apple, arugula and mayo and Dijon.
Cookie
Chocolate Chip, Ginger Molasse, Kitchen Sink, and Oatmeal Raisin
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria image

 

Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria

337 E Indiantown Rd, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Margherita$12.95
Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.
Insalata Cesare$7.95
Chopped Romaine Heart, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano, Housemade Caesar Dressing.
Parmigiana Di Melanzane$17.95
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana, Served with Penne Pomodoro.
More about Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria
Prezzo PGA image

 

Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatballs$14.00
Pomodoro, ricotta cheese
Margherita$15.00
Pomodoro, house-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Chicken Marsala$25.00
Mushrooms, yukon gold potatoes, sauteed spinach
More about Prezzo PGA
Bagel Boyz image

 

Bagel Boyz

4258 northlake blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.7 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Egg Omelet$6.50
Two Egg Omelet$5.99
Supernova$8.99
More about Bagel Boyz
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

 

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
10 Wings$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
1/2 BBQ Chicken$12.00
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.

4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drumstick Solo$1.10
For orders larger than 5 drumsticks, please call the store to check for availability since we only cook whole chickens and at times are unable to accommodate larger drumstick orders.
Smokey$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
More about C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$10.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
Christopher's Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES

Christopher's Kitchen

4783 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Assorted Cheese Plate$19.00
Pad Thai$18.00
Macadamia Cheddar$7.95
More about Christopher's Kitchen
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Made with beef and pork meatballs, Sunday sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Sal's Famous Wings$15.99
Served with celery sticks.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop image

 

Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop

4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WW Tuscan Turkey$12.99
Ciabatta B.L.T.$12.99
Breakfast Wrap$8.99
More about Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop
Cafe Chardonnay image

 

Cafe Chardonnay

4533 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe Chardonnay
Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar image

 

Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar

4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG

4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100, PALM BEACH GARDENS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHARGRILLED BURGER$23.00
Our Creekstone Farms Brisket and Chuck Burger. Comes with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato Pistou, Ketchup, Grain Mustard and Mayo. Served with a side salad and pickled vegetables.
BEET SALAD$14.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
SHRIMP CASARECCE$33.00
Zucchini, Tomato, Kale, Orange Cream, Feta, Breadcrumb
More about COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG
Restaurant banner

 

Subculture PGA

11701 lake victoria gardens blvd suite 5090, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Subculture PGA

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palm Beach Gardens

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Pasta Salad

Rigatoni

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Map

