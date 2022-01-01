Palm Beach Gardens restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Palm Beach Gardens caters to every lifestyle, diet, and craving. Just a quick trip down PGA boulevard and you’ll see the wide selection of tacos, burgers, and seafood. From vegan deli’s to chophouses, you’ll find something to please everyone. For the best restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens, check out Gardens Mall or explore the sands of Palm Beach. There is plenty of shopping, swimming, and eating to be done in this oasis.
Restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens range from casual American fare to chic Asian Fusion. Don’t forget to enjoy some family-friendly southern cooking or Italian cuisine complete with wine. After a day of shopping or enjoying one of the many local parks, you’re sure to work up an appetite for a brand new favorite. If you’re tired from exploring, don’t worry! You can order the takeout and delivery in Palm Beach Gardens easily.
Make sure you carve out time to visit some of the famous wineries and breweries in the area. Along the coast, you’ll find both ready for touring and tasting, each with its own unique selection of craft beverages. There are even a few ale houses and cideries to choose from as well. Overall, your exploration of Palm Beach Gardens is sure to be filled with much excitement and deliciousness.
Palm Beach Gardens's top cuisines
Must-try Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
GRILL
Crazy Horse Saloon
4240 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
|Tiger Burger
|$11.99
|Philly Cheese
|$10.99
Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde
|Popular items
|Linguini Carbonara
|$20.95
Parmigiano, cream
|Americano
|$18.95
Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni
|Insalata Rucola E Carciofi
|$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Coolinary Cafe
4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110, PALM BEACH GARDENS
|Popular items
|SOUP
|$8.00
Tomato Vegetable Chowder, Yucca, Kaffir Lime, Toasted Bread
|BEET SALAD
|$14.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
|SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN CHICKEN
|$9.00
Olive U
Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
|*** SALAD ***
|$11.05
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce
|*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***
|$11.05
Rice with Brown Lentils and caramelized onions
Avocado Cantina
11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Guac
|$12.00
house-made guacamole
|Ensalada
|$11.00
romaine, corn, avocado, tomatoes, almonds, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
|Shishitos
|$10.00
cilantro-lime vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
The Cooper
4610 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|BBQ RIBS
|$24.00
house smoked half rack, french fries and cole slaw
|Beer-Braised Mussels
|$13.25
sofrito-ale nage, butter, crostini
|The Cooper Burger
|$16.50
8oz butcher's blend, lettuce, tomato, aged VT cheddar, secret sauce, griddled challah bun
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Power Clean
|$15.00
Designed for Cross Fit
Mixed Organic Greens, Sliced Avocado, Roasted sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pecans and Walnuts
Pick 2 Proteins: Grilled Chicken, Oven Roasted Turkey, Beef, Bacon, Bistro Ham, Scoop of Cluck, Tuna Salad, Chicken Pesto, Hummas, Quinoa and Ferro
|What the Cluck
|$14.00
Our signature oven roasted chicken salad with chopped pecans, walnuts, dried cranberries, diced green apple, arugula and mayo and Dijon.
|Cookie
Chocolate Chip, Ginger Molasse, Kitchen Sink, and Oatmeal Raisin
Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria
337 E Indiantown Rd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Pizza Margherita
|$12.95
Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.
|Insalata Cesare
|$7.95
Chopped Romaine Heart, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano, Housemade Caesar Dressing.
|Parmigiana Di Melanzane
|$17.95
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana, Served with Penne Pomodoro.
Prezzo PGA
4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$14.00
Pomodoro, ricotta cheese
|Margherita
|$15.00
Pomodoro, house-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Chicken Marsala
|$25.00
Mushrooms, yukon gold potatoes, sauteed spinach
Bagel Boyz
4258 northlake blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Three Egg Omelet
|$6.50
|Two Egg Omelet
|$5.99
|Supernova
|$8.99
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|10 Wings
|$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|1/2 BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Drumstick Solo
|$1.10
For orders larger than 5 drumsticks, please call the store to check for availability since we only cook whole chickens and at times are unable to accommodate larger drumstick orders.
|Smokey
|$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Chicken House Salad
|$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread
|$10.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES
Christopher's Kitchen
4783 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Assorted Cheese Plate
|$19.00
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
|Macadamia Cheddar
|$7.95
Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$11.99
Made with beef and pork meatballs, Sunday sauce, mozzarella cheese.
|Sal's Famous Wings
|$15.99
Served with celery sticks.
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop
4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|WW Tuscan Turkey
|$12.99
|Ciabatta B.L.T.
|$12.99
|Breakfast Wrap
|$8.99
Cafe Chardonnay
4533 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens
Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar
4650 Donald Ross Rd Suite 100, Palm Beach Gardens
COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG
4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100, PALM BEACH GARDENS
|Popular items
|CHARGRILLED BURGER
|$23.00
Our Creekstone Farms Brisket and Chuck Burger. Comes with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato Pistou, Ketchup, Grain Mustard and Mayo. Served with a side salad and pickled vegetables.
|BEET SALAD
|$14.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
|SHRIMP CASARECCE
|$33.00
Zucchini, Tomato, Kale, Orange Cream, Feta, Breadcrumb
Subculture PGA
11701 lake victoria gardens blvd suite 5090, Palm Beach Gardens