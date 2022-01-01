Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve penne

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
D-Penne Alla Vodka$18.99
Sauteed proscuitto with fresh garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil in pink vodka sauce.
Penne with Alfredo Sauce Half Tray$55.00
Housemade Alfredo sauce and shaved parmigiana
D-Penne Bolognese$18.99
Penne pasta with green peas in a light meat sauce with a touch of cream.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Penne Al Pollo image

 

Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd

5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Al Pollo$22.95
Chicken, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic alfredo sauce
Gluten Free Penne E Escarole$20.95
Garlic & oil, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans
More about Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
Prezzo PGA image

 

Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka$20.00
Creamy vodka sauce, parmesan
More about Prezzo PGA
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.

4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread$7.50
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Butter Penne Pasta$3.50
Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce$5.50
More about C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Penne Pasta$3.50
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread$7.50
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

