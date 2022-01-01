Boynton Beach restaurants you'll love

Boynton Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Boynton Beach

Top restaurants in Boynton Beach, Florida

If you’re craving a flavor adventure, Boynton Beach is the place to go. Enjoy top seafood in Boynton Beach such as oysters, sushi, fish, and shrimp, perfect for a taste of the ocean without all the work. Explore the local cuisine as well as authentic foods from around the globe such as Haiti, Colombia, and Greece. There is plenty to see and do along the shore and in the main city to work up an appetite.

Whether you’re on a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a local, chances are there’s a surprising new delight hidden just around the corner. Whether you are in search of the best hamburger in town or prime rib, there’s a taste of everything here. You might even find the best Italian cuisine in Boynton Beach downtown or the best margarita at the local grill.

For more beverages, you can stop by any of the beautiful wineries in town. Some on temperate plots of land and some nestled within the city, either way, you’re sure to have an excellent time sampling. If wine isn’t your style, there is a cluster of fine breweries just off the 95 sporting delicious craft beers to quench your thirst. No matter how you spend your day in Boynton Beach, you’re in for fabulous flavors and incredible adventure.

Boynton Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Greek
Middle Eastern
Must-try Boynton Beach restaurants

China Lane Restaurant image

 

China Lane Restaurant

6619 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wonton Pt$2.95
Tasty Wontons
Honey Garlic Chicken$13.95
General T'so Chicken Combination$15.95
More about China Lane Restaurant
ANZO image

 

ANZO

970 N CONGRESS AVE #K130, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Meal$6.95
1 Base, 1/2 Protein, 1 Spread, 1 Sauce, Pita Crisps
Wraps$9.45
Base - Choose 2 | Protein - Choose 1 | Veggies - Choose 1 | Toppings - Choose Any | Warm Sauces & Dressings - Choose 2
Bowls$10.45
Base - Choose 2 | Protein - Choose 1 | Veggies - Choose 1 | Toppings - Choose Any | Warm Sauces & Dressings - Choose 2
More about ANZO
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

12355 Hagen Ranch Rd 607, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing. BBQ, Mild, Sals Famous Hot n Spicy, or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Parmigiana$18.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Rolls (6)$3.99
Home made dough, baked and covered in olive oil and garlic butter
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Aloha Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Aloha Bakery & Cafe

1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.2 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Create Your Own Omelette$12.95
Four Eggs, first three ingredients included
1 Egg any Style$5.95
served with Hawaiian home fries (regular potatoes, sweet potato, pepper, onion) or steamed rice and a choice of toast or our daily Muffin.
Maui Melt$14.95
White albacore tuna served on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread or Croissant
More about Aloha Bakery & Cafe
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita$7.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Small Greek Salad$6.29
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
Half Lemon Roasted Chicken$8.99
Served with rice, fries or lemon potatoes
and a side of Greek salad.
More about Souvlaki Fast
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$16.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese with greek dressing
Homemade Soups
Minestrone, Pasta Fagioli, Chicken Noodle
Cheese Pizza
Build your own pizza - small, large or extra large.
Gluten Free or Cauliflower thin crust pie available in 12" Pie only
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Cucina Moderna image

 

Cucina Moderna

9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Francese-D$22.00
Shallots, lemon, white wine
Chicken Parm-D$21.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, house pasta
Medium 12” Pizza$15.00
Build Your Own
More about Cucina Moderna
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach image

 

Lemongrass- Boynton Beach

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and masago
Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
Miso Enoki Soup$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
More about Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel Each$1.30
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
Breakfast Sandwich To Go$3.95
Build your best breakfast sandwich! Meat $1.50, Cheese $1.00, Veggies $1.00
Corned Beef$15.95
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
More about Flakowitz
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach image

 

Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach

640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Sushi$4.00
Miso Soup$5.00
Eel Sushi$5.00
More about Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad$7.00
Two Prime Short Rib Meatball$15.00
Chicken Parmigiana$22.00
More about Josie's Ristorante
Driftwood image

 

Driftwood

2005 S Federal Hwy, Briny Breezes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12oz NY Strip Steak$34.00
grilled broccolini, miso bagna cauda, crispy potatoes, smoked mozzarella fondu
*gluten free
Hand Cut Spaghetti$26.00
egg yolk, black truffle, pecorino
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
pork and beef ragu, whipped ricotta, parmigiana regiano
More about Driftwood
Amar Bakery & Market image

 

Amar Bakery & Market

1600 N Federal Hwy suite 15, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mediterranean Breakfast croissant$8.00
Eggs, tomatoes and zucchini frittata, feta cheese
Fatayer (Vegan)$4.00
Mini spinach pies with lemon and herbs
The Breakfast Croissant$7.00
egg and bacon frittata, cheddar cheese
More about Amar Bakery & Market
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

 

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

4796 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
10 Wings$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
Rib & Wing Combo$22.00
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
SWEETWATER image

GRILL

SWEETWATER

1507 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.6 (1616 reviews)
Takeout
More about SWEETWATER
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sesame Grilled Shrimp$14.95
Lamb and Beef Gyro Combo$11.95
Baby Back Ribs$14.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

11600 Valencia Lakes Blvd., Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee$2.95
Tuna Salad Wrap$12.50
Turkey Sandwich$12.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz cafes

9275 Lake Royal Rd., Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs$13.95
Grilled Shrimp$11.95
Braised Short Rib$16.95
More about Flakowitz cafes
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Rox

1880 N Congress Ave #150, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Pizza Rox
Main pic

 

The Poke Company

1000 N. Congress Avenue #100, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Poke Company
Restaurant banner

 

Fish Depot Bar and Grill

511 NE 4th St, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fish Depot Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Frankies

640 east ocean ave, boyton beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe Frankies

