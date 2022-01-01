Deerfield Beach restaurants you'll love

Deerfield Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Deerfield Beach

Deerfield Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Deerfield Beach restaurants

Luigi Di Roma image

 

Luigi Di Roma

718 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$24.00
mozzarella and marinara sauce
CHICKEN SCALOPPINI$24.00
(FRANCESE, PICCATA, OR MARSALA)
MEATBALLS, SAUSAGE, BOLOGNESE, OR COMBO OVER RIGATONI$22.00
slow simmered in Sunday gravy and ricotta
El Jefe Luchador image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Jefe Luchador

27 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (3473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
EL DON HAMBURGUESO$4.50
Charm City Burger Blend w. Queso Sauce, Mayonesa Picante, LTO,
Double Decker Taco Shell
BURRITO "PHATTY"$9.99
Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla
AMERICAN QUESADILLA$8.99
Closed Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream (Large)
Tamarind Asian Grill image

 

Tamarind Asian Grill

949 South Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Salad$2.00
LUN- Tofu Pad Thai$8.50
Miso Soup$2.00
Bob's Pizza & Amante's image

 

Bob's Pizza & Amante's

2068 N.E. 2 ST., Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$12.00
Fresh mozzarella breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
SMALL Caesar$7.00
Large Cheese$21.00
Little Havana Restaurant Deerfield Beach image

 

Little Havana Restaurant Deerfield Beach

721 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little Havana Steak Lunch$12.49
Ham Croquette Appetizer$1.29
Shredded Beef$13.99
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill

123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fritto misto$15.90
Fried Calamari, shrimp and zucchini served with a homemade marinara sauce
Salmon Escosses$27.90
rilled salmon with homemade breaded crust served on white rice and veetables
Caldo de feijao$10.00
Brazilian Red beans cream soup with real crumble bacon
SeaSide Subs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

SeaSide Subs

1645 SE 3rd Ct #102, Deerfield Beach

Avg 5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Point Break$7.95
turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, lettuce, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
The Boardwalk$12.95
chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, salt & pepper, balsamic glaze
SeaSide Chicken Parm$12.95
chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, vodka sauce
Oceans 234 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Oceans 234

234 North Ocean Blvd, Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.2 (3217 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chirashi Bowl$25.00
3 slices of hamachi, tuna and salmon, avocado, seaweed salad,
sushi rice, ponzu, spicy mayo
1/2 Lobster Roll$18.00
northern lobster blanched in clarified butter, garlic, sea salt, pepper
rolled in soy paper and sushi rice, garnished with flying fish roe, remoulade
and micro flowers
Build Your Own Burger$17.00
craft your toppings - comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Legends Tavern & Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

1391 S Military Trail, Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 Wings Traditional$13.99
12 Wings Traditional$18.99
House$8.99
The Distillery Deerfield image

 

The Distillery Deerfield

1825 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rack's Restaurant Group image

 

Rack's Restaurant Group

800 Fairway Drive #292, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

Niran's Kitchen & Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine

61 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Social - Deerfield

2060 NE 2nd St, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Antonio's Ristorante of Deerfield

1636 Southeast 3rd Court, Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Deerfield Beach

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

More near Deerfield Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (202 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
