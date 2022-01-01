Deerfield Beach restaurants you'll love
Luigi Di Roma
718 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$24.00
mozzarella and marinara sauce
|CHICKEN SCALOPPINI
|$24.00
(FRANCESE, PICCATA, OR MARSALA)
|MEATBALLS, SAUSAGE, BOLOGNESE, OR COMBO OVER RIGATONI
|$22.00
slow simmered in Sunday gravy and ricotta
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Jefe Luchador
27 S Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach
EL DON HAMBURGUESO
|EL DON HAMBURGUESO
|$4.50
Charm City Burger Blend w. Queso Sauce, Mayonesa Picante, LTO,
Double Decker Taco Shell
|BURRITO "PHATTY"
|$9.99
Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla
|AMERICAN QUESADILLA
|$8.99
Closed Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream (Large)
Tamarind Asian Grill
949 South Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach
Green Salad
|Green Salad
|$2.00
|LUN- Tofu Pad Thai
|$8.50
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
Bob's Pizza & Amante's
2068 N.E. 2 ST., Deerfield Beach
Fried Mozzarella
|Fried Mozzarella
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|SMALL Caesar
|$7.00
|Large Cheese
|$21.00
Little Havana Restaurant Deerfield Beach
721 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach
|Popular items
|Little Havana Steak Lunch
|$12.49
|Ham Croquette Appetizer
|$1.29
|Shredded Beef
|$13.99
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill
123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7, Deerfield Beach
Fritto misto
|Fritto misto
|$15.90
Fried Calamari, shrimp and zucchini served with a homemade marinara sauce
|Salmon Escosses
|$27.90
rilled salmon with homemade breaded crust served on white rice and veetables
|Caldo de feijao
|$10.00
Brazilian Red beans cream soup with real crumble bacon
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
SeaSide Subs
1645 SE 3rd Ct #102, Deerfield Beach
The Point Break
|The Point Break
|$7.95
turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, lettuce, roasted red peppers, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper
|The Boardwalk
|$12.95
chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, salt & pepper, balsamic glaze
|SeaSide Chicken Parm
|$12.95
chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, vodka sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Oceans 234
234 North Ocean Blvd, Deerfield Beach
Chirashi Bowl
|Chirashi Bowl
|$25.00
3 slices of hamachi, tuna and salmon, avocado, seaweed salad,
sushi rice, ponzu, spicy mayo
|1/2 Lobster Roll
|$18.00
northern lobster blanched in clarified butter, garlic, sea salt, pepper
rolled in soy paper and sushi rice, garnished with flying fish roe, remoulade
and micro flowers
|Build Your Own Burger
|$17.00
craft your toppings - comes with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
1391 S Military Trail, Deerfield Beach
8 Wings Traditional
|8 Wings Traditional
|$13.99
|12 Wings Traditional
|$18.99
|House
|$8.99
Rack's Restaurant Group
800 Fairway Drive #292, Deerfield Beach
Niran's Kitchen & Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine
61 South Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach
Burrito Social - Deerfield
2060 NE 2nd St, Deerfield
Antonio's Ristorante of Deerfield
1636 Southeast 3rd Court, Deerfield Beach